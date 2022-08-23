Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Most Delicious Bakery is Hiding Behind this Massachusetts Gas StationTravel MavenConcord, MA
Help Say Goodnight to Hunger by Staying at an Omni Hotels & Resorts LocationMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Boston, MA
Have a Drink & Help Keep Rhinos From Going Extinct: Local Family-Owned Zoo Hosts Wine Tasting FundraiserDianna CarneyMendon, MA
True North Trinktisch Table LagerHoppy BostonBelmont, MA
3 Great Steakhouses in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Related
communityadvocate.com
Water rate increase on the horizon in Northborough
NORTHBOROUGH – The typical residential customer in Northborough may soon see an increase of $5 per quarter on their water rates. The water and sewer rate study was presented to and adopted by the Water and Sewer Commission on Aug. 16. Northborough is proposing a 3% increase on the...
The Landmark
Rutland taking steps to address foundation issues
RUTLAND — Whether the town will conduct revaluations on homes with foundations contaminated by pyrrhotite, and how local assessors will handle that, was covered briefly at the Aug. 8 meeting of the Select Board. Assistant Assessor Amy Evanowski said the issue of crumbling concrete foundations due to the mineral...
Traffic Advisory for Parade in Worcester on Sunday
WORCESTER - The Worcester Police Department issued a traffic advisory for Sunday, August 28, related to that Worcester Caribbean American Carnival. A parade associated with the festival is scheduled to begin in front of City Hall at 1:30 PM and end at Institute Park at 3 PM. Main Street, from...
communityadvocate.com
Developer proposes 1.28 million-square-foot facility at former Hudson Intel site
HUDSON – Developers are proposing to construct a 1.28 million-square-foot distribution warehouse at the former Intel site. Now, the project will go before the Planning Board on Aug. 30. However, residents at the Villages at Quail Run, which is a 55+ community on Autumn Drive, have voiced concerns about...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wamc.org
Mass. auditor hopeful Dempsey explains plan to audit state police, support for NDAs, work opposing the Boston Olympics
Transportation advocate Chris Dempsey is running for Massachusetts state auditor in the September 6th Democratic primary. He’s up against State Senator Diana DiZoglio in the race to replace outgoing three-term auditor Suzanne Bump, who has given Dempsey her endorsement. Republican Anthony Amore is running unopposed in his party’s primary. Dempsey spoke with WAMC about bolstering investment in rural communities, his time leading the No Boston Olympics group, and why he wants to audit the state police.
whdh.com
Just One Station: Hanover school puts bathrooms under lock & key ahead of school year
HANOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A school in Hanover is blocking its bathrooms with gates that can only be opened by staff in an effort to crack down on rulebreakers. Parents recently received a letter from Hanover High School officials explaining the need for the gates that were installed in the run-up to the school year. The reasoning: student safety and security.
'Unacceptable' recycling will be left at curb, Worcester says
WORCESTER — Starting Oct. 1, the company that collects recycling for the city will no longer empty bins that contain any material deemed unacceptable. The changes by Casella Waste Management of Massachusetts Inc. are meant to reduce contamination in the recycling stream. ...
Leaking water main at Worcester condo complex finally fixed, a month later
WORCESTER —A water main on West Mountain Street that has been leaking for a month was fixed on Monday, the city confirmed. "The leak was fixed Aug. 22 by a contractor hired by the condominium association,” city spokesman Robert Burgess said in an email on Tuesday. “The condo association is paying the contractor for fixing the leak.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
WCVB
Opponents could force driver's license access law onto November ballot
BOSTON — Opponents of Massachusetts' new law opening access to driver's licenses for all residents regardless of legal status starting next summer say they've collected more than double the number of signatures required to put a repeal question on the ballot for voters in November. Gov. Charlie Baker vetoed...
communityadvocate.com
Shrewsbury prepares to refresh town website
SHREWSBURY – Town leaders are gearing up to refresh the town website. The town’s website is located at shrewsburyma.gov. The new website is designed to be simpler to navigate and provide the town with a platform it can grow into as new content becomes available. In addition to...
communityadvocate.com
Southborough police log, Aug. 26 edition
1:28 a.m. Turnpike Rd. MVA property damage only. 10:13 a.m. Acre Bridge Rd. Larceny/forgery/fraud. 12:24 p.m. Main St. Disabled MV. 4:55 p.m. Cordaville Rd. Motor vehicle stop. 8:02 p.m. Metcalf Ln. Animal complaint. Thursday, Aug. 4. 8:41 a.m. Main St./Deerfoot Rd. Motor vehicle stop. 10:12 a.m. Turnpike Rd. Larceny/forgery/fraud. 10:45...
worcestermag.com
Cannabis Confidential: Looks like Mass. is getting LIT
There’s a new cannabis flower brand in Massachusetts, and it’s LIT. Ayr Wellness, one of the largest publicly traded cannabis companies in the United States, recently announced that it partnered with Lit to bring its line of cannabis genetics to its Massachusetts dispensaries. Lit is the latest West...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
communityadvocate.com
PHOTO: Big catch on Cape Cod for Shrewsbury resident
SHREWSBURY – Shrewsbury resident and fisherman Ed Rezuke has a knack for catching big fish. In this photo, Rezuke poses with a striped bass that he recently caught in front of the power plant on the east end of the Cape Cod canal. Do you have a photo you...
Outage Map: Check to See Where the Power is Out in Worcester
WORCESTER - The City of Worcester is reporting a significant power outage and the City is working closely with National Grid to restore power as soon as possible. A power outage map is available here from National Grid. According to National Grid, as of 7 PM on Tuesday, nearly 2,300...
spectrumnews1.com
'There is concern:' Worcester teachers union president reacts to backpacks being allowed in classrooms this year
WORCESTER, Mass. - As Worcester Public Schools students head back to the classroom Monday, they will be allowed to wear their backpacks during the school day. The school committee voted last week five to one in support of the new rule. The measure replaces the old rule of locking backpacks up in students' lockers unless they are see through.
WCVB
New England school districts have hundreds of open positions as back-to-school looms
BOSTON — Back-to-school is right around the corner and many districts in New England still have dozens, or even hundreds, of unfilled jobs. Custodians, food service workers, bus drivers and paraprofessionals are just some of the many roles schools are still looking to fill. Earlier this month, Beacon Mobility,...
Worcester Recycling Collection Won't Take 'Unacceptable Materials,' Plastic Bags Starting Oct. 1
WORCESTER - Starting Oct. 1, Worcester's recycling hauler and processer, Casella Waste Management of Massachusetts Inc., will no longer be collecting recycling bins that contain unacceptable materials or recycling stored in plastic bags. Plastic bags are problematic for the large machines that do the sorting of materials back at the...
communityadvocate.com
Animal tranquilizer xylazine found mixed with drugs in Worcester County
REGION – A rise in the detection of the animal tranquilizer xylazine mixed in with other drugs in Worcester County has led to concern that overdoses and deaths could increase, according to Worcester County District Attorney Joseph D. Early Jr. “It’s alarming that we started seeing this,” Early said....
communityadvocate.com
Marlborough police log, Aug. 26 edition
7:19 a.m. Hannaford Super Market/BPRW. Suspicious MV. 7:48 a.m. DCU Federal Credit Union/East Main St. MVA property damage only. 9:18 a.m. Bester Western Royal Plaza Hotel/Wilson St. 9:45 a.m. Hampton Inn/BPRW. Suspicious MV. 12:00 p.m. Robin Hill St. Well-being check. 1:20 p.m. Arrested, Justin L. Cruz, 36, of 276 Main...
NECN
Mailbox Fishing Scam: Mass. Authorities Urge Caution When Sending Checks
Before you mail out any bank checks — whether to pay your utility bill or to give as a birthday present — authorities are urging people to be cautious. Police departments across eastern Massachusetts are warning residents about mailbox fishing, the process of stealing mail from residential mailboxes or even from the blue postal service collection boxes in search of checks.
Comments / 0