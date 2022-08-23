ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northborough, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
communityadvocate.com

Water rate increase on the horizon in Northborough

NORTHBOROUGH – The typical residential customer in Northborough may soon see an increase of $5 per quarter on their water rates. The water and sewer rate study was presented to and adopted by the Water and Sewer Commission on Aug. 16. Northborough is proposing a 3% increase on the...
NORTHBOROUGH, MA
The Landmark

Rutland taking steps to address foundation issues

RUTLAND — Whether the town will conduct revaluations on homes with foundations contaminated by pyrrhotite, and how local assessors will handle that, was covered briefly at the Aug. 8 meeting of the Select Board. Assistant Assessor Amy Evanowski said the issue of crumbling concrete foundations due to the mineral...
RUTLAND, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Government
City
Northborough, MA
Northborough, MA
Government
Local
Massachusetts Traffic
State
Massachusetts State
wamc.org

Mass. auditor hopeful Dempsey explains plan to audit state police, support for NDAs, work opposing the Boston Olympics

Transportation advocate Chris Dempsey is running for Massachusetts state auditor in the September 6th Democratic primary. He’s up against State Senator Diana DiZoglio in the race to replace outgoing three-term auditor Suzanne Bump, who has given Dempsey her endorsement. Republican Anthony Amore is running unopposed in his party’s primary. Dempsey spoke with WAMC about bolstering investment in rural communities, his time leading the No Boston Olympics group, and why he wants to audit the state police.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
whdh.com

Just One Station: Hanover school puts bathrooms under lock & key ahead of school year

HANOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A school in Hanover is blocking its bathrooms with gates that can only be opened by staff in an effort to crack down on rulebreakers. Parents recently received a letter from Hanover High School officials explaining the need for the gates that were installed in the run-up to the school year. The reasoning: student safety and security.
HANOVER, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Residents#Complete Streets#The Board Of Selectmen
WCVB

Opponents could force driver's license access law onto November ballot

BOSTON — Opponents of Massachusetts' new law opening access to driver's licenses for all residents regardless of legal status starting next summer say they've collected more than double the number of signatures required to put a repeal question on the ballot for voters in November. Gov. Charlie Baker vetoed...
BOSTON, MA
communityadvocate.com

Shrewsbury prepares to refresh town website

SHREWSBURY – Town leaders are gearing up to refresh the town website. The town’s website is located at shrewsburyma.gov. The new website is designed to be simpler to navigate and provide the town with a platform it can grow into as new content becomes available. In addition to...
SHREWSBURY, MA
communityadvocate.com

Southborough police log, Aug. 26 edition

1:28 a.m. Turnpike Rd. MVA property damage only. 10:13 a.m. Acre Bridge Rd. Larceny/forgery/fraud. 12:24 p.m. Main St. Disabled MV. 4:55 p.m. Cordaville Rd. Motor vehicle stop. 8:02 p.m. Metcalf Ln. Animal complaint. Thursday, Aug. 4. 8:41 a.m. Main St./Deerfoot Rd. Motor vehicle stop. 10:12 a.m. Turnpike Rd. Larceny/forgery/fraud. 10:45...
SOUTHBOROUGH, MA
worcestermag.com

Cannabis Confidential: Looks like Mass. is getting LIT

There’s a new cannabis flower brand in Massachusetts, and it’s LIT. Ayr Wellness, one of the largest publicly traded cannabis companies in the United States, recently announced that it partnered with Lit to bring its line of cannabis genetics to its Massachusetts dispensaries. Lit is the latest West...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
communityadvocate.com

PHOTO: Big catch on Cape Cod for Shrewsbury resident

SHREWSBURY – Shrewsbury resident and fisherman Ed Rezuke has a knack for catching big fish. In this photo, Rezuke poses with a striped bass that he recently caught in front of the power plant on the east end of the Cape Cod canal. Do you have a photo you...
SHREWSBURY, MA
spectrumnews1.com

'There is concern:' Worcester teachers union president reacts to backpacks being allowed in classrooms this year

WORCESTER, Mass. - As Worcester Public Schools students head back to the classroom Monday, they will be allowed to wear their backpacks during the school day. The school committee voted last week five to one in support of the new rule. The measure replaces the old rule of locking backpacks up in students' lockers unless they are see through.
WORCESTER, MA
communityadvocate.com

Marlborough police log, Aug. 26 edition

7:19 a.m. Hannaford Super Market/BPRW. Suspicious MV. 7:48 a.m. DCU Federal Credit Union/East Main St. MVA property damage only. 9:18 a.m. Bester Western Royal Plaza Hotel/Wilson St. 9:45 a.m. Hampton Inn/BPRW. Suspicious MV. 12:00 p.m. Robin Hill St. Well-being check. 1:20 p.m. Arrested, Justin L. Cruz, 36, of 276 Main...
MARLBOROUGH, MA
NECN

Mailbox Fishing Scam: Mass. Authorities Urge Caution When Sending Checks

Before you mail out any bank checks — whether to pay your utility bill or to give as a birthday present — authorities are urging people to be cautious. Police departments across eastern Massachusetts are warning residents about mailbox fishing, the process of stealing mail from residential mailboxes or even from the blue postal service collection boxes in search of checks.
BURLINGTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy