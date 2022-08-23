ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsfield, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Live 95.9

MA Residents & Visitors Await A Breathtaking View

In all my time here in the beautiful Berkshires, there is one place I have yet to visit: People have recommended an excursion high atop Mount Greylock, located in Adams, Massachusetts. From what I've seen, the view from up above will take your breath away and I'll need to experience this for myself, one of these days. The good news is this popular destination is open year round, but if I make my appearance it won't be in the winter time, but there are some brave souls that would make the trek during these cold and snowy months.
ADAMS, MA
Live 95.9

Three Berkshires Spots Are Best Towns for Summer Fun in Western Massachusetts

Yes, we know, summer is winding down! It is only a matter of weeks at this point before it is officially Fall in the Berkshires, and everywhere for that matter. But with the time we have left, and the warm weather that is sure to linger for awhile, how about we get a load of the fact that there are three spots in the Berkshires that are being called the 'Best Spots for Summer Fun in Western Massachusetts'!
LENOX, MA
Live 95.9

Seven Awesome Corn Mazes to Visit in Western Massachusetts

Labor Day is right around the corner and for most folks in Massachusetts, it's the (unofficial) start of the Fall season. Though it doesn't technically begin until September 22 most people are already in the autumn spirit. Even Dunkin', the unofficial season keeper of Massholes everywhere, rolls out their Pumpkin...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pittsfield, MA
Pittsfield, MA
Society
Local
Massachusetts Society
Live 95.9

The Great Barrington VFW is in Need of Military Artifact Donations

Many folks throughout the southern Berkshires enjoy spending time at the Great Barrington VFW. Whether it's attending the "Sounds of Summer" concert series, checking out car shows, experiencing live music for worthy causes, attending outdoor picnics, or attending weddings, local folks treasure their experiences at the Great Barrington VFW. There's no doubt that the Great Barrington VFW is a source for community gatherings throughout the southern Berkshires and surrounding areas.
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA
Live 95.9

Some MA Residents May Be Mourning the Loss of a Popular Fast Food Delight

One Berkshire County restaurant I enjoyed as a kid was Burger King. I lived in North Adams at the time so my parents would take me to that location once in a while as a treat. I particularly enjoyed Burger King because what other restaurant could you get a cool crown for free? It may sound corny but getting that crown was fun and made me feel like a little king. I'm not the only one. My friends also felt special when they would receive their free crowns. It's a great marketing strategy that still works to this day.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
Live 95.9

An Accident Awaits At This Berkshire County Intersection

By now, you already know that venturing through Great Barrington can be a challenge in more ways than one. The completion of a rotary located at the junctions of routes 7, 23 and 41 is confusing to local drivers and those who are visiting the south county area. The project STILL needs some finishing touches as there are some bumps and bruises that need to be taken care of. Fortunately, this is located parallel to the police station as we shall see if any mishaps need to be reported during our local coverage on the Berkshire News Network.
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Travel Info#Travel Guide#What To Do#Linus Travel#Cool Spot#Restaurant Chains#Family Activities#Pittsfield Video Shows#Tiktok
Live 95.9

Western MA Cannabis Dispensary Introduces THC Mouth Spray

Berkshire Roots in collaborations with Yellow Labs Inc have announced the newest THC product to hit the market for Massachusetts consumers, a THC Mist sublingual mouth spray. In a press release, the company which has locations in both Boston and Pittsfield, Massachusetts, says the THC Mist is a fast-onset oral spray powered by delivri™, a new high-performance micro dose technology that delivers cannabinoids through the lining of the mouth directly into the bloodstream at a high level of absorption.
PITTSFIELD, MA
Live 95.9

Rejoice! MA Folks are Receiving Their Refunds from Peanut Butter Company

Massachusetts consumers who purchased the tainted Jif peanut butter products have a reason to rejoice as the refund coupons are finally hitting our mailboxes. You probably remember a few months back, there was a recall on Jif peanut butter and Jif peanut butter-related items due to possible Salmonella contamination in the products. I know for a fact that some of the tainted peanut butter products were sold in Berkshire County as I had three jars of the peanut butter in question stored in my kitchen cupboard. In a recent update, I mentioned that getting the refund coupons from the J.M. Smuckers Company (the parent company of Jif) would be delayed a bit longer than originally anticipated. You can check out that article by going here.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
Live 95.9

A Very Unique Ice Cream Flavor is One of New England’s Favorite

Who doesn't love ice cream during these hot New England days? When I was younger, one place I enjoyed getting ice cream was on Curran Highway in North Adams. I believe that the shop started out as Dairy Queen and then the location became "fake" Dairy Queen for a while. The reason why I say that it became "fake" Dairy Queen is the location changed ownership and was no longer Dairy Queen but the business still sold ice cream so some of us northern Berkshire County folks referred to the business as "fake" Dairy Queen. You get the idea. The business these days is Craft Food Barn.
NORTH ADAMS, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Parenting
Live 95.9

BOO: Giving the Ghosts a Run for Their Money at Houghton Mansion

By now, you probably know the story behind the Houghton Mansion in North Adams (if not, see video below). There have been a number of paranormal groups in and out of the doors of the building to try to catch and record glimpses of ghostly figures as well as voices of those once living. As a kid who grew up in North Adams, I had friends who had relations to Houghton Mansion as their parents were masons and as many know Houghton Mansion housed a Masonic Temple.
NORTH ADAMS, MA
Live 95.9

This Has to Be the Most Unique Way to Travel Around Pittsfield!

There are plenty of ways to get around the Berkshires and more specifically, Pittsfield. You can drive, go biking, take a scooter, walk around downtown, or even jog over to most places. But there is a mode of transportation out there that has shown up in Pittsfield area and it might just be the unique way to get around that we've seen. And thanks to TikTok, it's definitely making its way around the internet.
PITTSFIELD, MA
Live 95.9

Haddad Auto Helps Eight Berkshire County Teachers Fulfill Classroom Wish Lists

Back to School is here and local Berkshire County teachers need help to stock their classrooms, more than ever before. With costs on everything increasing, Berkshire County's own family of Haddad Dealerships are stepping up to help local teachers out. For the second year in a row, Haddad's is helping Berkshire County teachers with their Amazon Classroom Wish Lists and they enlisted the public to nominate their favorite deserving teachers.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
Live 95.9

The Berkshires is Home to One of the Oldest Populations in the U.S.

The median age of the U.S. is as high in 2022 as it has ever been. Back in the 1970s, that age was less than 30. Today, it's 38.2, which is up more than a full year from the past decade. So where are these cities throughout the country that have their populations aging ever so gracefully? It turns out that of the oldest throughout the United States is right here in the Berkshires.
PITTSFIELD, MA
Live 95.9

Live 95.9

Pittsfield, MA
7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Live 95.9 plays the best hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Berkshires. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy