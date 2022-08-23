Jackson County man already sentenced for sex crimes pleads guilty in Alabama to faking his death

Read full article on original website
Psychiatric evaluation ordered for St. Martin man who tried to kill his mother
PASCAGOULA, Mississippi -- A Jackson County judge denied bond and ordered a psychiatric evaulation for Grady Walker after Walker was accused of stabbing his mother multiple times. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Walker made his first appearance in Jackson County court in front of Judge Mark Watts Wednesday...
St. Martin man charged with attempted murder of his own mother
ST. MARTIN, Mississippi -- A 27-year-old man is charged with trying to kill his own mother at a St. Martin home Tuesday. According to Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell, deputies responded to a domestic violence call at a residence on Bienville Drive in St. Martin around noon Tuesday. When they arrived, they found Grady Markeese Walker outside the home.
Four suspects jailed, charged with multiple counts of armed robbery
ST. MARTIN, Mississippi -- Four suspects, one a Vancleave resident, have been charged with robbing six people in the parking lot of a St. Martin motel Monday night. According to Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell, deputies responded to a report of shots fired in the parking lot of the Motel 6 just north of Interstate 10 and the Ocean Springs exit 50 around 9:30 p.m. Monday night.
Kristi Johnson sworn in as Southern District of Mississippi’s first female judge
JACKSON, Mississippi -- The first woman judge of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Mississippi has joined the bench. A formal investiture ceremony was held last week for Judge Kristi Haskins Johnson of Brandon. “This truly was a lifelong dream of mine,” Johnson said about her appointment...
Will this finally be the year a coast football team wins a state championship?
MISSISSIPPI GULF COAST -- In 2021, another season of high school football came and went and the 19 football-playing high schools in the coastal counties once again were empty-handed. Only two teams -- Ocean Springs and Moss Point -- even managed to advance to the second round before being eliminated.
Biloxi resident helps keep NASA data information safe, secure
STENNIS SPACE CENTER -- Bonita Oliver realized computers were becoming more and more a part of daily life as a young girl growing up in Macon, Miss. The ever-changing technology and her interest in wanting to know how things operated is what put her on the path to working at Stennis Space Center, where she has turned that curiosity into a 21-year career at Stennis, including the past 12 years coming in the Office of the Chief Information Officer (OCIO).
