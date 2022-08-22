ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mix 93.1

I Think We Found the PERFECT Buc-ee’s in Lake Jackson, Texas

Now, many Texans would say that ALL of the Buc-ee's locations are already perfect as is--but we may have found one that is even MORE perfect in Lake Jackson, Texas. Now for those of us that are already devoted admirers of the Texas "convenience store" phenomenon that is Buc-ee's, it may seem that ALL of the Buc-ee's locations are perfect. And frankly, I get that. But what if I told you that one Buc-ee's has managed to reach yet another level of perfection?
LAKE JACKSON, TX
Mix 93.1

Rapper 50 Cent Announces Partnership With Houston Texans

If you don't know by now, you can now consider hip hop mogul 50 Cent a Texan. Since his "relocation" to H-Town, the "Get Rich Or Die Tryin" MC has made strides to show that he wants to be a part of the community there and he just struck a partnership with the city's NFL team further solidifying his love of the city.
HOUSTON, TX
Mix 93.1

Yummy! Have You Heard About the Houston, TX Mac & Grilled Cheese Fest?

If you’re actively working to lose weight or eat better, you might want to exit out of this article immediately. While the thought of being fit sounds great, the taste of macaroni and cheese or a grilled cheese sandwich is better. Which is why you need to put this amazing festival on your calendar of plans for Saturday, October 22nd. Houston, Texas will be the home of the Mac and Grilled Cheese Fest and this is one big party that is strictly for adults.
HOUSTON, TX
Mix 93.1

The Players Choir Wants To Score A Win On America’s Got Talent

If you're a fan of the hit TV show "America's Got Talent" then you've seen the amazing performances put on by The Players Choir, made up of retired and active NFL players. For fourteen years, the Players Choir has been one of the most anticipated performances during Super Bowl Weekend. Making its debut in 2008 in Phoenix, Arizona at the 9th Annual Super Bowl Gospel Celebration (SBGC), the choir launched with more than 40 active and former players.
TYLER, TX
Mix 93.1

Mix 93.1

Tyler, TX
Mix 93.1 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tyler, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

