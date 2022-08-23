Read full article on original website
Psychologists explains signs that you might be in a toxic relationshipBella SmithSpring Lake, MI
This Giant Michigan Antique Store is a Must VisitTravel MavenGrand Rapids, MI
Boston Children’s Hospital Says Toddlers Could Be TransgenderKyle SchepperleyBoston Township, MI
Popular restaurant chain opens new location in MichiganKristen Walters
Lighthouse History, Stories and Scenic Settings Hijacked our Summer Lake Michigan Circle Tour -- and We Loved It!DeanLandChicago, IL
Talking Sooner About Youth Vaping
School is starting up again and so is the concern about youth vaping. As parents It is time to start having the discussion with our children about the harmful effects of vaping. Many young people think vaping is cool and harmless. More than 2 million middle and highs school students currently vape. But E-cigarettes are the most common form of youth vaping. Some E-cigarettes contain enough nicotine as a pack of cigarettes which can get them hooked on vaping quicker.
Mental health tips for kids going back to school
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – If you have school-aged children, getting them back on track for the school year is probably on your mind! Not only do they need to get back into the routine of waking up early, but they also have to deal with the extra stress and anxiety of going to school.
BIGGBY COFFEE’s B-The One Run: Lace-up for mental health awareness
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD TV8)-It’s that time again! Time to lace-up your sneakers for a worthy cause. The 2nd annual B the One Walk/Run will take place on Sunday, October 9th, 2022, in Grand Rapids, MI. BIGGBY COFFEE of West Michigan is the organizer of the race which takes place during the week of World Mental Health Day, which serves to raise awareness of mental health issues around the world and mobilize efforts in support of mental health. All proceeds will go towards i understand love heals and their mission to offer compassionate comfort to those affected by suicide or mental health illness and pain. The goal with this event is to encourage individuals to ‘be the one’ for someone who is struggling with their mental health. Join us on Sunday, October 9, 2022 at Millennium Park in Grand Rapids. Sign up at the link below!
Event: Horses give hope at the barn in Lowell
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD TV8)-We’ve heard that animals have the power to heal. That is exactly what the horses have the ability to do at The Barn for Equine Learning. Horses are paired with licensed social workers to create healing for children and adults who have mental health issues or have experienced trauma. Horse therapy is just one of the many programs that the barn offers.
Personalized education experience for a brighter future
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We all know it is that time of year again, back to school! NexTech High School is a small charter school in Grand Rapids that focuses on helping students get a personalized education. They work with all scenarios, from students looking to get ahead and graduate early to those who have struggled in the past and need a fresh start. They use a mix of in-person and online learning to tailor the program to each individual students and their needs.
Taking the first steps to learning
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-The wheels are turning for learning at Zinser Elementary School in Kenowa Hills. For many kindergarteners this is the first time being in school. The kids are very joyful and happy and are already setting their focus on learning. The kids were engaged in a learning exercise that involved coloring. They colored the Your Dream is Our Dream drawing pages that inspires them to dream big. This is part of the Your Dream is Our Dream initiative that celebrates student success. You can check out all of their successes here.
First day back to school for Grand Rapids Public Schools
Students from Grand Rapids Public Schools headed back to school Tuesday morning.
Santa Claus Girls secures permanent home at former DeltaPlex
WALKER, Mich. — The Santa Claus Girls of Kent County (SCG) have secured a permanent home in Walker!. The nonprofit tells us they’ve leased a space at the building formerly known as the DeltaPlex as one of its first tenants after the venue’s closure. “This space will...
Grand Rapids elementary school's 'Granny K' makes school days better for second graders
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Being a second-grader can be tough sometimes. Katherine Higgins makes the day a little easier for the students in Mrs. Contreras' classroom at East Leonard Elementary. "She looks kids in the eye, she just makes them feel loved," said Lindsey Contreras, "She just gives the...
Teacher 'overwhelmed' by support after community buys school supplies for classroom
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Kenowa Hills Public Schools District is one of many welcoming students back to class on Tuesday. One teacher with that district is saying “thank you” for the extra help she’s been getting, sometimes from complete strangers, to fill her classroom with school supplies.
Forest Hills raises pay to $21 an hour to attract school bus drivers
Many school districts in West Michigan are dealing with a shortage of bus drivers as students return to the classroom.
‘I can’t express how wonderful this is’: eBay discovery leads to huge donation for West MI school
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — As staff prepared to bring kids back to Fruitport Community Schools, an unfortunate discovery was made inside a storage unit where classroom supplies were being kept — mice had chewed through the carpets. As if that wasn't bad enough, dozens of tables had taken a beating through exposure to the elements, having been in storage for more than two years.
Reactions to student debt forgiveness in W MI mixed
The reactions to President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness plan has been mixed.
Do Southwest Michigan Restaurants Offer Free Birthday Specials?
One day out of 365. We all have one, and we all share one with strangers. Birthdays are the one day in the year where the day is about you as an individual. Considering this one day is technically like the other 364, a person still has to eat. While living in the U.P. and Minnesota, I was able to quickly find all sorts of deals from restaurants and other businesses for free or discounted items on your birthday. Does Kalamazoo businesses offer similar birthday specials?
Polish Heritage Festival kicks off tomorrow
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It’s that time of year again! Time for the annual Polish Heritage Festival taking place this weekend at Calder Plaza. it’s free to come, learn, celebrate and have fun,even if you’re not PolishI. Marilyn and Michael join us from the Polish...
Stabenow stops in Kalamazoo with focus on mental health
Sen. Debbie Stabenow visited the Western Michigan University Resiliency Center for families and children with a focus on mental health and addiction treatment. (Aug. 23, 2022)
Emotional Learning course expands at Kenowa Hills High School
High school has changed a lot since Spencer Vanderheide was a student. Back then, a student could put on a brave face during the day and then go home and be themselves and not worry about what their friends were doing. Not anymore.
Cruise on over to the 28th Street Metro Cruise this weekend
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The Wyoming Kentwood Chamber is so excited to host the 17th annual 28th Street Metro Cruise once again in Wyoming and Kentwood! It is a great opportunity to get out and see some awesome vehicles while also supporting the local community. This year, they’re expanding their hours in the Kentwood location and offering free spaces on both Friday and Saturday for people who want to display their classics. Come on out and explore 200 vintage vehicles, food trucks & vendors, kids activities and so much more!
Make sure you’re correctly planning for retirement
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It’s mid-August and many families are preparing to send their students off to school. One area of your life where you may not be as diligent about planning might be your retirement. Our Financial Expert, Tom Jacobs with Jacobs Financial Services, joins us...
Crash survivors to address Kent Co. board, urging auto reform ‘fix’
Auto crash survivors, along with their families and care providers, plan to address the Kent County Board of Commissioners Thursday in an effort to amend the 2019 Auto Insurance Reform Act.
