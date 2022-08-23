ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Burger King Menu Adds a New Take on Chicken

By Daniel Kline
TheStreet
TheStreet
 5 days ago

In the 1980s fast-food innovation exploded.

McDonald's (MCD) had perhaps the biggest invention when in 1983 it added Chicken McNuggets to its menu. That change was revolutionary because while many local pizza places and sandwich shops had chicken fingers on their menus, the nugget was not really a thing yet, at least on restaurant menus.

When McDonald's made its big move, Burger King did not immediately follow by adding its own chicken nuggets. Instead, it refocused its menu on its nonburger sandwiches. Unlike McDonald's, which at the time offered only burgers and the Filet O' Fish, Burger King had a line of alternative sandwiches that had been around since 1979.

The menu varied, but at various times the company offered a ham and cheese, a veal parmesan, an Italian chicken sandwich, and what's now thought of as Burger King's Classic Chicken Sandwich. Served on a sub-like roll, the chicken sandwich looked different than anything the fast-food world was offering at the time.

And while a huge piece of fried chicken with mayo and pickles served on a version of a hamburger bun has become the standard for a chicken sandwich (thank you Popeye's), Restaurant Brands International's (QSR) Burger King for decades had set the standard for fried-chicken sandwiches.

Now, the fast-food chain has a new take on the classic, and some fans are going to be very happy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3x9BSY_0hS42NRz00
Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty

Burger King Adds a Plant-Based Chicken Sandwich

McDonald's has made chicken a focus of its menu by recently adding the Chicken Big Mac. That comes after the chain recently failed with another attempt to do something different.

While McDonald's struck out with its plant-based McPlant burger, Burger King has achieved enough success with its Impossible Whopper that it has at least kept it on the menu. Now, the chain has added another plant-based sandwich that's different than anything on its chief rival's menu.

"For the first time ever, Burger King is offering a plant-based version of their iconic Original Chicken Sandwich with the introduction of the new Impossible Original Chick’n Sandwich" at select locations in Cincinnati, starting Aug. 22, Chew Boom reported.

Aside from the plant-based nonchicken patty, the sandwich follows the same recipe as the classic chicken sandwich, It's served on a long sesame seed bun and topped with shredded lettuce and mayonnaise.

Burger King has been working with Impossible since 2019 and added Impossible Chicken nuggets in some markets in 2021.

Burger King Continues Its Comeback

Burger King has dropped to No. 3 among fast-food burger chains behind both McDonald's and Wendy's (WEN) . That's a problem Restaurant Brands Chief Executive Jose Cil plans to address with the chain's "Reclaim the Flame" initiative.

And during the company's second-quarter-earnings call, he made clear that the "Home of the Whopper" is seeing some positive signs.

"During the quarter, we saw notable improvements in key operational metrics, steady progress across our digital capabilities and consistent execution of our marketing plan," he said.

"On operations, you heard us stress the importance of precision and creating a culture of operational excellence at Burger King U.S. We continue to see the benefit of recent menu- and process-simplification efforts that are driving efficiencies in the restaurants, resulting in favorable operational outcomes and an improved guest experience without a near-term negative impact to sales related to the product reduction."

Simplifying the menu has not stopped Burger King from innovating. The chain has steadily added and tested new items all year. And it has seen some improvements in its results.

"We saw a 0.4% increase in comparable sales in the quarter, driven by a net benefit from our focus on core offers, including removing Whopper from core discount during the first quarter, a strong value platform with a $5 Your Way meal and positive contribution from digital and delivery channels," the CEO said.

Comments / 8

molegal
5d ago

“Burger King Adds a Plant-Based Chicken Sandwich” … doesn’t that make it a PLANT sandwich? It’s certainly not a chicken sandwich.

Reply
3
T Man
5d ago

I'll just stick to real chicken and real hamburger and real steaks for real sausage real ham etc eat plants if you want but I do prefer to eat fresh vegetables

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TheStreet

KFC Brings Back Its Most Outrageous Product

While fast food is almost always meant to be indulgent, there are the menu items that go beyond what a human being can reasonably consume and cross the line into heart attack-inducing. A Yum! Brands YUM franchise, Kentucky Fried Chicken has been the master at creating and marketing this type...
RESTAURANTS
Popculture

McDonald's Breakfast Menu Is Relaunching Hit Item That's Been Missing

McDonald's lovers had to take some unfortunate hits over the course of the pandemic due to budget cuts and supply chain issues, including the loss of all-day breakfast and several key menu items. However, some of those items could be coming back — and in some locations, they already are. McDonald's has quietly brought back breakfast bagel sandwiches. In the wake of the item's initial disappearance, the fast food chain confirmed in July that breakfast bagels are now back on the menu.
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Restaurants
Cincinnati, OH
Lifestyle
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
Cincinnati, OH
Restaurants
City
Mcdonald, OH
Cincinnati, OH
Food & Drinks
Local
Ohio Food & Drinks
City
Cincinnati, OH
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Applebee's Sells All Restaurants

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following:RestaurantBusiness and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Impossible Burger#Chicken Nuggets#Food Drink#Burger King Menu Adds#Chicken Mcnuggets#Italian#Classic Chicken Sandwich
Mashed

A Cherished McDonald's Breakfast Item Is Finally Back On The Menu

What comes to your mind first when you think of fast food breakfasts? For McDonald's, the breakfast menu includes staples like McMuffins, hotcakes, and hash browns, but there are some hacks that you can make to the McDonald's breakfast menu. One beloved McDonald's breakfast option was once breakfast bagel sandwiches. And although the item was taken off the fast-food chain's menu, McDonald's is bringing bagels back.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

Krispy Kreme Is Bringing Back A Fan-Favorite Flavor For One Day Only

If there's one thing Krispy Kreme fans love nearly as much as the chain's Original Glazed donuts, it's the company's limited-edition flavor releases. Although donut lovers adore devouring Krispy Kreme's specialty desserts (like the unexpected honey-flavored donut launched this May), they usually have to come to terms with a hard truth: Generally, once these limited-edition donuts are sold out, they won't be back for quite some time, if at all.
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Burger King
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Mashed

What To Do If You Ever Hear A 'Code Brown' At Walmart

When you go to your local Walmart, chances are that the most exciting thing to happen would be seeing a particularly oddball customer dressed in an outfit wildly inappropriate for grocery shopping — and even then, that's a pretty rare occurrence. Most of your trips to Walmart are usually the same old song and dance, selecting your items while enjoying the music playing over the intercom, only interrupted by employees making the same cut-and-dry announcements. Nothing really noteworthy — most of the time.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Greyson F

Local Restaurant Shockingly Closes, Despite Popularity

Another local business is closing down.Markus Spiske/Unsplash. Owning a restaurant can quickly take over someone’s life. It’s not simply a 9-5 job. It’s a 24-hours a day, 7-days a week job. There’s plenty to stress over, and that’s without COVID shutdowns, staffing issues, rising inflation, and distribution problems. Not everyone is cut out to own a restaurant. Some don’t mind this time requirement, and yet others would rather spend their time, in the end, with friends and family. One local Phoenix restaurant owner has decided to hang up the apron in favor of doing exactly this.
CHANDLER, AZ
Bryan Dijkhuizen

American Pizza Chain Closes All Stores In One Area

"Trying to open Dominos Pizza in Italy is like trying to sell snow in the North Pole." The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following:BestLifeOnline, Bloomberg and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
TheStreet

Burger King's Menu Goes Big With its New Burger

Once they find a winning formula that customers react positively to, most fast food brands tend to stick with it. For McDonald's (MCD) , that's meant classic burgers like the Big Mac and Quarter Pounder, which have been around since the '60s and '70s respectively. Restaurant Brand International's (QSR) Burger...
RESTAURANTS
Greyson F

Local Mexican Chain Opens New Restaurant Location

Another Mexican restaurant has opened.Jeswin Thomas/Unsplash. There’s no denying the sheer volume of Mexican restaurants populating greater Phoenix. While many of these restaurants are individually owned, a handful have risen to the top and spread throughout the Valley, reaching out to nearly every corner of the region. One particular Mexican restaurant is now looking to expand even further, and despite opening its first Phoenix restaurant back in 2005, it has expanded rapidly, as it just opened its latest location, pushing the restaurant chain to over 30 locations and there are no plans on slowing the expansion any time soon.
PHOENIX, AZ
Greyson F

Local Restaurant is Closing, Returning to the Streets

Another local restaurant is closing.Marco Bianchetti/Unsplash. A number of food trucks have transitioned into brick-and-mortar locations, giving patrons the ability to always know where it will be located and what time they can stop by to visit. For some owners, this helps bring in more guests while boosting profits. However, it also means significantly more overhead, the need to bring in employees, not to mention dealing with ever-increasing rent. And now, for one local establishment here in Tucson, they have decided to close down their physical location and instead return to the streets from which they came.
TUCSON, AZ
Jennifer Geer

This popular steakburger and frozen custard chain is adding 6 more locations in Chicagoland

Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers is expanding once again throughout the greater Chicago area. (CHICAGO) It will soon be even easier to find a Freddy's near you in the Chicago area. Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers announced in a press release the fast-casual restaurant known for their double steakburgers, shoestring french fries, and frozen custard will be opening six new locations in northern Illinois.
CHICAGO, IL
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
96K+
Followers
88K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy