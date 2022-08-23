ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

WBTV

Highway Patrol still searching for suspect in hit-and-run that killed a Cabarrus Co. toddler

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The North Carolina Highway Patrol is asking for help identifying the person who killed a 2-year-old and in a hit-and-run in Cabarrus County. Troopers say an unknown dark car was headed east on NC Highway 73 at Fitzgerald Street on Aug. 12 when they hit the toddler, who had left the sidewalk and gotten into the road. The driver fled the scene.
wccbcharlotte.com

Medic Says 1 Person Hospitalized After Stabbing In Plaza Midwood

CHARLOTTE — Several people stood by and watched in disbelief as police swarmed a parking lot in Plaza Midwood Thursday afternoon on Thomas Avenue near Central. A restaurant owner told WCCB News he called 911 when he noticed an altercation between several people, including a man in a white car. One person was stabbed.
Axios Charlotte

Car thefts rise as Kia Challenge hits Charlotte

Theft of Kia and Hyundai vehicles has skyrocketed in Charlotte in recent months, mirroring a national trend that began on TikTok. By the numbers: Since June 20, there have been 156 reported Kia and Hyundai auto theft incidents, according to data from CMPD. This is a 346% increase from the 35 incidents reported during the same […] The post Car thefts rise as Kia Challenge hits Charlotte appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
WBTV

Person suffers life-threatening injuries during stabbing in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was injured during a stabbing in east Charlotte on Thursday afternoon, officials have confirmed. For Jeff Cravotta, it was supposed to be a quick trip to get some lunch. Instead, Cravotta, who lives in the neighborhood, walked right into what witnesses are calling a road rage incident taken too far.
wccbcharlotte.com

CMPD: Man Dies After Fatal Northeast Charlotte Shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Detectives are conducting a homicide investigation in northeast Charlotte after finding a man suffering from a fatal gunshot wound early Wednesday morning. Around 12:15 a.m., officers responded to an assault with a deadly weapon with injury call for service on West Sugar Creek Road. Upon arrival,...
WCNC

Suspect on the loose after deadly wreck on I-85 in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The person who caused a deadly crash on Interstate 85 in north Charlotte is still on the loose, police say. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said the suspect crashed into the back of a car that was stopped due to traffic near Statesville Avenue, just north of I-77. The impact caused that vehicle to crash into another car sitting on I-85.
WBTV

Former Concord police officer will not be charged in fatal shooting

‘It was shocking’: Homeowner discovers bullet holes, surveillance camera captures apparent shooting. A homeowner in Gaston County is hoping someone comes forward after she says shots were fired into her home. NCDOT looking into extending part of I-85 in Gaston County. Updated: 56 minutes ago. The state is looking...
WMBF

2 charged in case involving vehicle break-in, stolen bank card in Marlboro County

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A pair of Marlboro County men have been arrested in connection to a break-in that resulted in a stolen debit card. The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office said the break-in was reported July 8 at the Domtar Plant in the Tatum community. An employee of the plant told deputies that he noticed one of their vehicle’s windows was shattered on their way out of work.
wccbcharlotte.com

CMPD: Man Shot In South Charlotte Pronounced Dead At Hospital

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A 34-year-old man has been identified as the victim in a fatal south Charlotte shooting, detectives say. Police say Taveon Deprea Jones was pronounced dead at a local hospital Monday night. Around 7:19 p.m. on Monday, officers responded to an assault with a deadly weapon with...
WCNC

Charlotte police investigating deadly shooting in Hidden Valley

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A man was shot and killed in the Hidden Valley neighborhood of northeast Charlotte Wednesday morning, police said. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police were called to a reported shooting just after midnight Tuesday night along West Sugar Creek Road. When officers arrived, they found a man who'd been shot. The victim was rushed to a hospital where he later died, according to CMPD.
WBTV

Crime Stoppers: Man wanted for Charlotte convenience store robbery

‘It was shocking’: Homeowner discovers bullet holes, surveillance camera captures apparent shooting. A homeowner in Gaston County is hoping someone comes forward after she says shots were fired into her home. NCDOT looking into extending part of I-85 in Gaston County. Updated: 55 minutes ago. The state is looking...
