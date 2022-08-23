Read full article on original website
WBTV
Highway Patrol still searching for suspect in hit-and-run that killed a Cabarrus Co. toddler
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The North Carolina Highway Patrol is asking for help identifying the person who killed a 2-year-old and in a hit-and-run in Cabarrus County. Troopers say an unknown dark car was headed east on NC Highway 73 at Fitzgerald Street on Aug. 12 when they hit the toddler, who had left the sidewalk and gotten into the road. The driver fled the scene.
1 dead, driver charged after SUV hits 2 parked cars, overturns in north Charlotte, police say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man was killed Monday after a vehicle hit two parked cars and overturned in a crash in a north Charlotte neighborhood, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Police said officers responded to a crash around 12:45 a.m. in the 1600 block of Pat Garrett Street. When they arrived, officers […]
wccbcharlotte.com
Medic Says 1 Person Hospitalized After Stabbing In Plaza Midwood
CHARLOTTE — Several people stood by and watched in disbelief as police swarmed a parking lot in Plaza Midwood Thursday afternoon on Thomas Avenue near Central. A restaurant owner told WCCB News he called 911 when he noticed an altercation between several people, including a man in a white car. One person was stabbed.
Car thefts rise as Kia Challenge hits Charlotte
Theft of Kia and Hyundai vehicles has skyrocketed in Charlotte in recent months, mirroring a national trend that began on TikTok. By the numbers: Since June 20, there have been 156 reported Kia and Hyundai auto theft incidents, according to data from CMPD. This is a 346% increase from the 35 incidents reported during the same […] The post Car thefts rise as Kia Challenge hits Charlotte appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
Woman in custody after police pursuit ends in east Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — Chopper 9 Skyzoom was over a police pursuit Thursday afternoon as a driver weaved through traffic on Charlotte streets. The car sped through areas along North Tryon Street and East Sugar Creek Road at about 4 p.m. The driver entered turn lanes and medians several times. The...
WBTV
Person suffers life-threatening injuries during stabbing in east Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was injured during a stabbing in east Charlotte on Thursday afternoon, officials have confirmed. For Jeff Cravotta, it was supposed to be a quick trip to get some lunch. Instead, Cravotta, who lives in the neighborhood, walked right into what witnesses are calling a road rage incident taken too far.
wccbcharlotte.com
CMPD: Man Dies After Fatal Northeast Charlotte Shooting
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Detectives are conducting a homicide investigation in northeast Charlotte after finding a man suffering from a fatal gunshot wound early Wednesday morning. Around 12:15 a.m., officers responded to an assault with a deadly weapon with injury call for service on West Sugar Creek Road. Upon arrival,...
Shooting investigation underway near west Charlotte restaurant, police say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person is facing serious injuries after a shooting near a west Charlotte restaurant on Thursday afternoon, police said. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said it responded to an assault with deadly weapon call just after 3:30 p.m. near Beauregard's on Freedom Drive. Medic confirmed one person...
wccbcharlotte.com
Lancaster Police Search For Dirt Bike Riders Hindering Emergency Vehicles
INDIAN LAND, S.C. — Detectives are asking for the public’s help identifying two dirt bike riders in Indian Land who got in the way of emergency vehicles responding to a possible drowning involving a small child. Police say on Saturday, August 20th around 4 p.m. Lancaster County EMS...
Video released of shootout injuring Mecklenburg County deputy, suspect
CHARLOTTE — Dashcam and bodycam video were released Thursday of a Mecklenburg County sheriff’s deputy who was shot five times before returning fire and hitting the suspect in northeast Charlotte earlier this year. On Feb. 19, Deputy Dijon Whyms was flagged down by a man who said he...
Suspect on the loose after deadly wreck on I-85 in north Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The person who caused a deadly crash on Interstate 85 in north Charlotte is still on the loose, police say. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said the suspect crashed into the back of a car that was stopped due to traffic near Statesville Avenue, just north of I-77. The impact caused that vehicle to crash into another car sitting on I-85.
‘Pointless & terrible’: At least 7 North Carolina storefront windows smashed
"There's no reason for that," said Vestique Boutique stylist Olivia Taraboi. "Stealing things is wrong. Damaging property is wrong. It's going to cost all these businesses a lot of money. Pointless and terrible."
WBTV
Former Concord police officer will not be charged in fatal shooting
‘It was shocking’: Homeowner discovers bullet holes, surveillance camera captures apparent shooting. A homeowner in Gaston County is hoping someone comes forward after she says shots were fired into her home. NCDOT looking into extending part of I-85 in Gaston County. Updated: 56 minutes ago. The state is looking...
WMBF
2 charged in case involving vehicle break-in, stolen bank card in Marlboro County
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A pair of Marlboro County men have been arrested in connection to a break-in that resulted in a stolen debit card. The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office said the break-in was reported July 8 at the Domtar Plant in the Tatum community. An employee of the plant told deputies that he noticed one of their vehicle’s windows was shattered on their way out of work.
wccbcharlotte.com
CMPD: Man Shot In South Charlotte Pronounced Dead At Hospital
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A 34-year-old man has been identified as the victim in a fatal south Charlotte shooting, detectives say. Police say Taveon Deprea Jones was pronounced dead at a local hospital Monday night. Around 7:19 p.m. on Monday, officers responded to an assault with a deadly weapon with...
WBTV
‘It was shocking’: Homeowner discovers bullet holes, surveillance camera captures apparent shooting
GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - A homeowner in Gaston County is hoping someone comes forward after she says shots were fired into her home. “It was shocking. You know, I had left by the grace of God. I had just left maybe 15-20 minutes before this happened,” Sondra Short said.
Man reported missing after leaving hospital in University City found, officials say
CHARLOTTE — A 26-year-old man who was reported missing after walking out of Atrium Health University on Sunday has been found, Charlotte Mecklenburg police said. Officials said Thursday that Louis “Louie” Mottola was reunited with family. Mottola has mental health concerns and his family was worried about...
WBTV
Crime Stoppers: Detectives looking to identify man who wore NASA hoodie during robbery
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are hoping to identify a man who robbed a convenience store in northeast Charlotte. The incident happened shortly after 6 a.m. on Thursday, August 18 at the Circle K convenience store located at 10000 N. Tryon Street. Surveillance footage from...
Charlotte police investigating deadly shooting in Hidden Valley
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A man was shot and killed in the Hidden Valley neighborhood of northeast Charlotte Wednesday morning, police said. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police were called to a reported shooting just after midnight Tuesday night along West Sugar Creek Road. When officers arrived, they found a man who'd been shot. The victim was rushed to a hospital where he later died, according to CMPD.
WBTV
Crime Stoppers: Man wanted for Charlotte convenience store robbery
‘It was shocking’: Homeowner discovers bullet holes, surveillance camera captures apparent shooting. A homeowner in Gaston County is hoping someone comes forward after she says shots were fired into her home. NCDOT looking into extending part of I-85 in Gaston County. Updated: 55 minutes ago. The state is looking...
