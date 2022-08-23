ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palmdale, CA

2urbangirls.com

Man shot to death near Huntington Park

HUNTINGTON PARK, Calif. – A man was shot to death in an unincorporated area bordering Huntington Park Thursday. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies were called about 5:45 p.m. to the 5900 block of Holmes Avenue, one block west of Wilmington Avenue and the Huntington Park city limits, on reports of the shooting and found the man suffering from at least one gunshot wound, according to Deputy Alejandra Parra of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
HUNTINGTON PARK, CA
burbankpd.org

Convicted Felon Arrested For Possession Of An Assault Weapon

On August 21, 2022, at about 8:00 p.m., the Burbank Police responded to the 100 block of Linden Court to investigate a suspicious bag left on the sidewalk. An alert citizen called the police and said she saw a male place a duffle bag next to a street sign and then walk away.
BURBANK, CA
KTLA

Man shot during carjacking attempt in Boyle Heights

A man was hospitalized with a gunshot wound early Wednesday after a botched carjacking attempt in the Boyle Heights are of Los Angeles, authorities said. The shooting occurred around 12:45 a.m. outside a home in the 1400 block of East 3rd Street where, according to Los Angeles Police, the victim was sitting inside his car […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Man shot and wounded near DTLA Flower Market

LOS ANGELES – A man was shot and wounded Wednesday in downtown Los Angeles, and an investigation was underway. The shooting occurred about 3:10 a.m. near Seventh and Crocker streets, the Los Angeles Police Department reported. Paramedics took the man, in his 40s, to a hospital in critical condition,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Man charged with abusing his infant son

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, Calif. – A North Hollywood man charged with child abuse that police said led to permanent head and brain injuries to his 14-month-old son is expected to return to court Sept. 13. Cesar Cabrera, 21, was charged Wednesday with assault on a child resulting in paralysis of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Man found stabbed to death in DTLA

LOS ANGELES – A man was found stabbed to death Thursday in downtown Los Angeles, and an investigation was underway. The man, in his 50s, was found dead of multiple stab wounds about 1 a.m. near Washington Boulevard and Main Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Information on his identity was not immediately available.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
signalscv.com

Deputies: Two detained after 550 gallons of suspected stolen diesel found

Two men were detained on Thursday near the intersection of Ruether Avenue and Golden Triangle Road in Canyon Country after deputies found approximately 550 gallons of suspected stolen diesel fuel, according to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Sheriff’s Station. Arriaga wrote in an email that deputies...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
foxla.com

Palmdale man caught on camera fighting teen in Valencia arrested

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. - A Palmdale man has been arrested in connection with a viral video that shows a fight between himself and a 13-year-old boy in Valencia, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Santa Clarita Valley Station. The suspect, 46-year-old Regan Coultas, was arrested for felony child...
PALMDALE, CA
2urbangirls.com

Another shooting rocks the Hollywood area

LOS ANGELES – Another shooting was recorded in Hollywood hours after the areas councilman called for the creation of a department that would provide unarmed response to certain crimes. Councilman Mitch O’Farrell continues to contradict himself when earlier this month he transferred over $200,000 from his office funds to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

Man convicted of rampage in 2 OC Cities

A 36-year-old man was convicted Tuesday of going on a rampage on a June morning three years ago, attacking four people in two Orange County cities, including a Fullerton police officer. Kenneth Alexander Heimlich was convicted of two counts of robbery, one count of battery with serious bodily injury and...
FULLERTON, CA
foxla.com

Man shot and killed in Oxnard

OXNARD, Calif. - Authorities are investigating after a man was shot and killed in Oxnard Monday night. It happened around 8 p.m. in the area near 125 West Pleasant Valley Road. According to police, the victim - identified as a 22-year-old resident of Tehachapi - was found at the scene...
OXNARD, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Rollover 14 Freeway Crash Results In No Injuries

No injuries were reported after a car rolled several times in a 14 Freeway crash Thursday. Around 8:57 a.m. Thursday, first responders received reports of a traffic collision involving a rollover vehicle on the southbound 14 Freeway at Soledad Canyon Road in Canyon Country, said Ruben Munoz, Sanchez, spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
SANTA CLARITA, CA

