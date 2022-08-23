Read full article on original website
Gunman opens fire on mother of 3 on L.A. freeway; possible road rage case
LOS ANGELES (KTLA) – A mother of three is shaken up after multiple shots were fired at her vehicle on the 110 Freeway in South Los Angeles Tuesday evening. “Laquisha,” who did not want her identity revealed due to safety concerns, said the bullet holes in her car are a constant reminder of her violent […]
2urbangirls.com
Man shot to death near Huntington Park
HUNTINGTON PARK, Calif. – A man was shot to death in an unincorporated area bordering Huntington Park Thursday. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies were called about 5:45 p.m. to the 5900 block of Holmes Avenue, one block west of Wilmington Avenue and the Huntington Park city limits, on reports of the shooting and found the man suffering from at least one gunshot wound, according to Deputy Alejandra Parra of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
burbankpd.org
Convicted Felon Arrested For Possession Of An Assault Weapon
On August 21, 2022, at about 8:00 p.m., the Burbank Police responded to the 100 block of Linden Court to investigate a suspicious bag left on the sidewalk. An alert citizen called the police and said she saw a male place a duffle bag next to a street sign and then walk away.
Man shot during carjacking attempt in Boyle Heights
A man was hospitalized with a gunshot wound early Wednesday after a botched carjacking attempt in the Boyle Heights are of Los Angeles, authorities said. The shooting occurred around 12:45 a.m. outside a home in the 1400 block of East 3rd Street where, according to Los Angeles Police, the victim was sitting inside his car […]
Fight erupts during chaotic street takeover at Anaheim intersection, video shows
A man brandished a long-handled blade during a street takeover in Anaheim. In a separate incident at the sideshow, a fight erupted.
2urbangirls.com
LAPD actions against street takeovers yields arrests, impounding of vehicles
LOS ANGELES – An two-day LAPD operation to crack down on illegal street takeovers has resulted in 40 arrests and dozens of impounded cars Thursday, according to media reports. Fox 11 is reporting the LAPD conducted its operation on Friday and Saturday at various locations in Southern California. The...
2urbangirls.com
Man shot and wounded near DTLA Flower Market
LOS ANGELES – A man was shot and wounded Wednesday in downtown Los Angeles, and an investigation was underway. The shooting occurred about 3:10 a.m. near Seventh and Crocker streets, the Los Angeles Police Department reported. Paramedics took the man, in his 40s, to a hospital in critical condition,...
2urbangirls.com
Man charged with abusing his infant son
NORTH HOLLYWOOD, Calif. – A North Hollywood man charged with child abuse that police said led to permanent head and brain injuries to his 14-month-old son is expected to return to court Sept. 13. Cesar Cabrera, 21, was charged Wednesday with assault on a child resulting in paralysis of...
Man Shot and Critically Wounded in Downtown L.A.; Investigation Underway
A man was shot and wounded Wednesday in downtown Los Angeles, and an investigation was underway.
2urbangirls.com
Man found stabbed to death in DTLA
LOS ANGELES – A man was found stabbed to death Thursday in downtown Los Angeles, and an investigation was underway. The man, in his 50s, was found dead of multiple stab wounds about 1 a.m. near Washington Boulevard and Main Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Information on his identity was not immediately available.
2urbangirls.com
Possible hit and run motorist comes forward, released pending investigation
LOS ANGELES – A man possibly responsible for the hit-and-run injury of a restaurant worker on a moped in the downtown Los Angeles area brought the car believed to have been involved in the crash to a police facility Thursday, and was released pending further investigation, authorities said. The...
Fontana Herald News
Man who had been arrested dies at West Valley Detention Center on Aug. 23
An in-custody death investigation is underway after a 67-year-old man suffered a medical emergency at West Valley Detention Center, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. On Aug. 23, a deputy with the Sheriff’s Court Services Division served an eviction order to Kenneth Wolfe at a residence in...
signalscv.com
Deputies: Two detained after 550 gallons of suspected stolen diesel found
Two men were detained on Thursday near the intersection of Ruether Avenue and Golden Triangle Road in Canyon Country after deputies found approximately 550 gallons of suspected stolen diesel fuel, according to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Sheriff’s Station. Arriaga wrote in an email that deputies...
foxla.com
Palmdale man caught on camera fighting teen in Valencia arrested
SANTA CLARITA, Calif. - A Palmdale man has been arrested in connection with a viral video that shows a fight between himself and a 13-year-old boy in Valencia, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Santa Clarita Valley Station. The suspect, 46-year-old Regan Coultas, was arrested for felony child...
2urbangirls.com
Another shooting rocks the Hollywood area
LOS ANGELES – Another shooting was recorded in Hollywood hours after the areas councilman called for the creation of a department that would provide unarmed response to certain crimes. Councilman Mitch O’Farrell continues to contradict himself when earlier this month he transferred over $200,000 from his office funds to...
Man convicted of rampage in 2 OC Cities
A 36-year-old man was convicted Tuesday of going on a rampage on a June morning three years ago, attacking four people in two Orange County cities, including a Fullerton police officer. Kenneth Alexander Heimlich was convicted of two counts of robbery, one count of battery with serious bodily injury and...
foxla.com
Man shot and killed in Oxnard
OXNARD, Calif. - Authorities are investigating after a man was shot and killed in Oxnard Monday night. It happened around 8 p.m. in the area near 125 West Pleasant Valley Road. According to police, the victim - identified as a 22-year-old resident of Tehachapi - was found at the scene...
Santa Clarita Radio
Rollover 14 Freeway Crash Results In No Injuries
No injuries were reported after a car rolled several times in a 14 Freeway crash Thursday. Around 8:57 a.m. Thursday, first responders received reports of a traffic collision involving a rollover vehicle on the southbound 14 Freeway at Soledad Canyon Road in Canyon Country, said Ruben Munoz, Sanchez, spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
Deputies arrest man caught attacking teenager outside Valencia coffee shop
On Tuesday, Los Angeles County deputies arrested the man they say was caught on camera beating up a teenage boy outside a Valencia coffee shop.
Jalopnik
LAPD Keeps Its Word, Makes 40 Arrests and Impounds 34 Cars in Street Takeover Sting
Just a few days after announcing the consequences of participating in street takeovers, the LAPD has come and did exactly what it said it was going to do. KTLA reports that the department took part in a street takeover crackdown that resulted in numerous citations, arrests, and vehicle impounds. A...
