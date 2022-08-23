HUNTINGTON PARK, Calif. – A man was shot to death in an unincorporated area bordering Huntington Park Thursday. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies were called about 5:45 p.m. to the 5900 block of Holmes Avenue, one block west of Wilmington Avenue and the Huntington Park city limits, on reports of the shooting and found the man suffering from at least one gunshot wound, according to Deputy Alejandra Parra of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

