Amarillo, TX

98.7 The Bomb

Time to Say Goodbye to Another Place in Amarillo

Supporting our mom-and-pop shops here in Amarillo really is important. If not, this is what happens. Another place in Amarillo had to shut its doors. I saw the announcement over the weekend. It's never a fun time. Of course, things have not been the same since Covid hit. Some places...
AMARILLO, TX
98.7 The Bomb

According to a New Study Amarillo is Getting Fat

Amarillo is well known for buried Cadillacs, Sod Poodles, and 72oz steaks. But apparently, it is slowly becoming obese. A new study by Bar Bend, found that Amarillo (specifically Potter County) citizens have become 5% more obese over the past 10 years. How was this determined?. The analysis of data...
AMARILLO, TX
98.7 The Bomb

Robbed By Bonnie & Clyde: This Actually Happened In Amarillo

Just when you think you've heard it all, that's when you're most likely to come across something that stops you dead in your tracks. Now, I know this is cliche, but I do enjoy reading whatever I can get my hands on about that bygone time when we had gangs of bank robbers and lawless ragamuffins running around the South--back sometime in the 1930s. You can think of it as the "Public Enemy" era. And of course, Public Enemy #1 for quite a while was the Barrow Gang.
AMARILLO, TX
98.7 The Bomb

See It In Color, Jamey Johnson Jamming in Amarillo

Another great concert is making its way to Amarillo. Jamey Johson will be playing in Amarillo on October 27th. Tickets are on sale now. Jamey will be bringing his gritty outlaw country to Amarillo. Jamey Johnson hit the official music scene in 2005 with his single The Dollar. The song...
AMARILLO, TX
98.7 The Bomb

World’s Largest Branding Iron is in Vega, Texas

If you love to see the World's Largest anything, then you are about 30 minutes away from something spectacular. Did you know Vega, Texas has the World's Largest Branding Iron?. The branding iron is 22-foot-long, 3,000-pound branding iron with the XIT ranch logo. A bit of XIT Rodeo and Reunion...
VEGA, TX
98.7 The Bomb

The Fascinating Storm Cellars of Yesteryears

We live in an area where tornadoes are highly possible, we are in tornado alley as they call it. Having a place to go when a tornado is present is always a plus, back in the day they had some interesting storm cellars. Having a storm shelter was an important...
AMARILLO, TX
98.7 The Bomb

98.7 The Bomb

ABOUT

98.7 The Bomb plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Amarillo, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://987thebomb.com

