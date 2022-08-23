Read full article on original website
Time to Say Goodbye to Another Place in Amarillo
Supporting our mom-and-pop shops here in Amarillo really is important. If not, this is what happens. Another place in Amarillo had to shut its doors. I saw the announcement over the weekend. It's never a fun time. Of course, things have not been the same since Covid hit. Some places...
According to a New Study Amarillo is Very Pet Friendly
When it comes to our fur babies, I think we live in a perfect city for our animals. Amarillo is very pet friendly. We have great places to take our animals for walks. We have a dog park, and we have great vet care throughout the city. Plus, we love our animal rescues.
Amarillo Has Seen a Lot of Lost Pets But Nothing Quite Like This
Heck, we live in the Texas Panhandle so from time to time we even see about lost cattle. I mean why not? We have lost horses, I have seen a lost cow or two. We try to keep it from being boring that is for sure. I will say that...
This Home For Sale Near Amarillo is a True Diamond in The Rough
There is something truly Texan about owning land. It's the one thing that we cannot create more of--or even less of. When you own land, you have something you can build upon, live upon, love upon, and thrive upon. There's endless possibilities. Especially if there's over 75 acres to call...
Have Mercy – Full House Star Added to Amarillo Show
Back when the Beach Boys announced that they were coming back to Amarillo I made the joke that maybe Uncle Jesse would make an appearance. If you watched Full House at all you know John Stamos, a.k.a, Uncle Jesse, played some with the Beach Boys. I got to see them...
Fuller House? TV Icon Joining Beach Boys In Amarillo.
One thing Amarillo doesn't usually see a lot of is big-time concerts. Now, that's not to say it hasn't gotten a bit better in recent years. We're starting to see some bigger names make their way through the city. One of the biggest names to come into Amarillo is The...
Amarillo Now the Work is On You if You Need Extra Trash Service?
I am all for doing my part. I am a team player. Well sort of. I am not a fan of having to be my own cashier at the store. I feel there are people more qualified than I am to take care of this. I also don't like dealing...
According to a New Study Amarillo is Getting Fat
Amarillo is well known for buried Cadillacs, Sod Poodles, and 72oz steaks. But apparently, it is slowly becoming obese. A new study by Bar Bend, found that Amarillo (specifically Potter County) citizens have become 5% more obese over the past 10 years. How was this determined?. The analysis of data...
Update: Yes, The Construction On Western Is Still A Nightmare
The construction woes never seem to end in Yellow City. While we all use the saying, "It will be so nice when it's finished," that doesn't help with today. I found myself having to take a trip down Western today. Yes, it's still a nightmare. 45th And Western Is Still...
Amarillo’s Quirkiness Continues with the Floating Mesa
Oh, Amarillo you have so much that is just strange. Most of it is thanks to the eccentric Stanley Marsh 3. If you see something weird around Amarillo it was probably something that he came up with. Seriously it is. Of course, we have the one everyone knows about, The...
Things We Didn’t Know We Needed In Amarillo…Until Now
See, I'm a bit of a dreamer at times. I like to think about things that would make life easier, and better. Sure, I dream of winning the Powerball or something like that to make it all happen but that's just not realistic. However, there ARE some realistic ideas I've...
Robbed By Bonnie & Clyde: This Actually Happened In Amarillo
Just when you think you've heard it all, that's when you're most likely to come across something that stops you dead in your tracks. Now, I know this is cliche, but I do enjoy reading whatever I can get my hands on about that bygone time when we had gangs of bank robbers and lawless ragamuffins running around the South--back sometime in the 1930s. You can think of it as the "Public Enemy" era. And of course, Public Enemy #1 for quite a while was the Barrow Gang.
Dreaming of Taquitos in Amarillo? You Are Going to Have to Wait
OK, so I am uber excited about two different places opening up here in Amarillo. I don't care how many restaurants we have in our city, I really don't. It really is exciting news when we get a new one. I know it makes it tougher and tougher to pick a place to eat when heading out the door for a meal.
See It In Color, Jamey Johnson Jamming in Amarillo
Another great concert is making its way to Amarillo. Jamey Johson will be playing in Amarillo on October 27th. Tickets are on sale now. Jamey will be bringing his gritty outlaw country to Amarillo. Jamey Johnson hit the official music scene in 2005 with his single The Dollar. The song...
Time Running Out To Sign Up For Kids Inc Fall Sports In Amarillo
Fall is pretty much here. School is back in session. Temperatures have been cooling off recently. People are talking about football and pumpkin spice. That means time is running out if you want to sign your kids up to play in Kids Inc fall sports. There Are Several Activities For...
World’s Largest Branding Iron is in Vega, Texas
If you love to see the World's Largest anything, then you are about 30 minutes away from something spectacular. Did you know Vega, Texas has the World's Largest Branding Iron?. The branding iron is 22-foot-long, 3,000-pound branding iron with the XIT ranch logo. A bit of XIT Rodeo and Reunion...
Amarillo Buildings That Seem To Be Cursed – 3130 S. Soncy
Today we have another edition of Amarillo Cursed Buildings. Keep in mind when we say cursed we don't mean haunted or anything really negative, it's just buildings that have had multiple businesses in them over the years. Today we are looking at 3130 S. Soncy, for as young as this...
Amarillo Broke a Cold High Temperature Record in August!
We have had some amazing weather the last few days. The rain has been a God send and the temps have gotten us in a fall kind of mood. However, did you know that these amazing temps helped us break a record?. All I know is it set the "fall...
Is Amarillo A Deserted, Decaying City? Guy On YouTube Says Yes.
To be fair, he's primarily talking about downtown. A guy on YouTube came through town, and decided to make a video. In it he highlights several of the attractions we're all familiar with. But first...he makes a trip downtown and doesn't paint a very nice picture of Yellow City. Deserted...
The Fascinating Storm Cellars of Yesteryears
We live in an area where tornadoes are highly possible, we are in tornado alley as they call it. Having a place to go when a tornado is present is always a plus, back in the day they had some interesting storm cellars. Having a storm shelter was an important...
