Accidents

Field & Stream

Lightning Strike Kills Camper in His Tent

Lightning struck a group of back-country campers attending an outdoor skills school in Wyoming near Yellowstone National Park on Tuesday, killing one student and injuring a second. John “Jack” Murphy, 22, of Boston died of cardiac arrest after lightning hit his tent. Murphy was among 11 students and...
LANDER, WY
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Smithonian

Three Climbers Reported Dead at Glacier National Park

Three men died while climbing mountains in Montana’s Glacier National Park in recent days. On July 25, rescuers recovered the bodies of mountaineers Brian Kennedy and Jack Beard, who had set off together on July 21 to climb Dusty Star Mountain. Kennedy and Beard, who were both 67 and...
MONTANA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Boom That Shook Utah and Idaho Was Likely a Meteor

A mysterious boom that could be heard across northern Utah and southern Idaho on Saturday was likely a meteor, the National Weather Service said. There was no seismic activity recorded at the time of the sound, but a Utah woman captured on video a bluish streak of light across the sky, and a satellite lightning detector also picked up on the activity. Utah Gov. Spencer Cox said he heard the boom while out running and checked to ensure it was not military activity. He agreed it was probably a high-altitude meteor hitting earth’s atmosphere.Boom video. My money is on high altitude meteor that blew up when it hit the atmosphere. pic.twitter.com/2LmOGkpMXf— Matt Blank (@msbutah) August 13, 2022 Read more at The Daily Beast.
UTAH STATE
Outsider.com

WATCH: 'Yellowstone' Cast Beckons Visitors Back to National Park After Historic Flooding

With a gorgeous new behind-the-scenes feature, the Yellowstone cast is doing their part to welcome visitors back to their namesake, Yellowstone National Park and Valley. “Our namesake Yellowstone National Park and the surrounding areas experienced devastating flooding earlier this year. But thanks to the resilience of the community, Montana is open for business!” posts the official Twitter of television’s #1 show. We’d explain more, but it’s best to let the cast do the talking.
MONTANA STATE
Smithonian

The Grand Canyon's Phantom Ranch Turns 100 This Year

A labyrinth of trails branches miles and miles out from the bustling, tourist-packed South Rim of the Grand Canyon. The hike down the South Kaibab Trail is intense: seven-and-a-half miles of sunbaked switchbacks and thousands of feet of elevation change, past endless prickly pear and alien blooms of agave. After five hours of descent, calves wobbling and fortitude waning, you cross a foot bridge spanning the Colorado River and round a final corner, and there it is, against all odds: Phantom Ranch.
TRAVEL

