These 4 Michigan projects are getting millions in state incentives
LANSING, MI – A thermal products lab dedicated to electric vehicle battery tech, a Lansing manufacturing facility, a downtown Detroit redevelopment and Michigan marketing efforts are all being boosted by state funding. The Michigan Strategic Fund reviewed 15 agenda items Tuesday, Aug. 23 during its monthly board meeting that...
deadlinedetroit.com
Hudson's cost overruns mean Gilbert could max out public funding for project
Detroit's elected leaders approved $60 million more in public incentives for Dan Gilbert's Hudson's skyscraper this summer in response to cost overruns that were blamed, at least partly, on the pandemic and more expensive supplies. A month after City Council's approval of the funding, we have a more thorough accounting...
Detroit News
Court nixes certain Michigan's auto insurance cuts, but group promises appeal
A long-awaited court order Thursday ridding Michigan's auto insurance reform of a large swath of cost containment measures was greeted as a victory by patients and health care providers and as setback by the law's defenders. The order would stop the 2019 law's mandated fee cuts on certain services, which...
candgnews.com
Novi council approves lighting for new roundabout
NOVI — The City Council voted 4-2 during its regular meeting Aug. 8 to approve a purchase agreement for lighting to be placed around the area of Nine Mile and Taft roads where a roundabout is under construction. The new lighting will consist of eight 58-watt LED streetlights in...
MI Court of Appeals says no-fault reform law cannot be applied retroactively
MI Court of Appeals said Thursday that changes to the state's no-fault insurance law should not apply retroactively to people who purchased policies and were injured prior to the changes taking effect
Detroiters call on regulators to reject DTE’s rate hike, cite ‘utility redlining’
Reading Time: 8 minutes Juanita Gray has lived in her Detroit home for more than four decades. In recent years, she said she's been paying higher electricity bills while service has deteriorated. She's experienced several multi-day power outages that caused her to lose groceries. "Power goes out, stays out for a long time; when you try and call DTE ...
Gov. Whitmer announces incentives to retain teachers amid shortage
(CBS DETROIT) - Keeping classrooms staffed with teachers is a growing concern in Michigan.According to a 2022 report by the Michigan Education Association (MEA), 92% percent of schools say substitutes are hard to come by, while 71% saw a shortage in full-time teaching positions. "Without dedicated people who are willing to be in those positions, it affects society across the board because there are just holes in people's education if we don't have qualified, compassionate people who are willing to do the work," said Novi High School History Teacher Christopher Capuano.The report also reveals that 14% of teachers left the...
Arab American News
Whitmer appoints Dearborn Police Chief Shahin to state’s law enforcement standards commission
DEARBORN — Governor Whitmer has appointed Dearborn Chief of Police Issa Shahin to the Michigan Commission on Law Enforcement Standards (MCOLES), the Governor’s Office said in a press release Thursday. Shahin was was nominated for the position by the Michigan Association of Chiefs of Police (MACP). His term...
fox2detroit.com
Emotions run high at DTE's proposed rate increase at commission meeting
DETROIT (FOX 2) - As inflation runs roughshod across the country, DTE Energy is proposing a rate hike - and Monday night provided a chance for the public to have a say. And about 250 people wanted the three members of the Public Service Commission to know exactly how they felt on the campus of Wayne County Community College.
Michigan panel recommends abortion proposal for ballot
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan’s Bureau of Elections recommended Thursday that the state’s election board give final approval to a potential ballot initiative seeking to enshrine abortion rights into the state’s constitution. The Bureau of Elections said in a staff report that after examining petition sheets...
clearpublicist.com
Oakland County companies battling to survive close by design
KEEGO HARBOR, Mich. – Even with a total great deal of orange barrels and highway-closed indicators in the spot, 1 Oakland County community needs everybody to know, of course, they are open for organization as Keego Harbor finds itself surrounded by roadwork. Important bridge do the job and road...
Detroit News
Michigan lawmakers fume as Ford keeps $101M incentive despite layoff plan
Ford Motor Co. will not need to replace any of the 3,000 salaried and contract employees it plans to lay off to comply with the company's $100.8 million incentive agreement with the state of Michigan — a reality that is creating mounting frustration with some lawmakers opposed to the taxpayer-funded incentive.
DTE proposes 8.8% rate hike for metro Detroit customers
Dozens of metro Detroiters gathered at a meeting Tuesday night to express outrage over a proposed rate hike from DTE.
candgnews.com
Clinton board reviews investments, declines property purchases
CLINTON TOWNSHIP — Clinton Township Treasurer Paul Gieleghem gave the Board of Trustees his quarterly report on the township’s investments as of July 30 at its Monday, Aug. 8, meeting. “We are limited on the investment vehicles we can use,” Gieleghem said. “There’s a state law … which...
Water tower marking site of notorious industrial polluter demolished near Ann Arbor
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – A landmark that served to remind Ann Arbor-area residents of the presence of former manufacturer Gelman Sciences fell early Tuesday morning. Contractor Iseler Demolition toppled the white water tower along Wagner Road in Scio Township before 7 a.m. Aug. 23, cutting the wide base of the tower and allowing it to tip to the ground like a felled tree. Crews then began cutting the largely intact steel structure into pieces in order to remove the debris from the property.
Startling News! Michigan is Home to the Poorest Town in America
Although Michigan is one of the most beautiful states in America, it's home to the poorest city in the United States. This is sad news for our state and the residents that live there. According to wordpopulationreview.com,. Despite being one of the wealthiest countries in the world, the United States...
fox2detroit.com
EPA: Diesel fuel spill into Detroit River from Trenton, is contained
TRENTON, Mich. (FOX 2) - The EPA said it is monitoring a red-dye diesel release into the storm drain system and nto the Detroit River, near the closed Riverside Osteopathic Hospital in Trenton, which began Monday. In a release, the EPA said the spill which happened near 2171 W. Jefferson,...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan voters can now request absentee ballots for Nov. election: How to apply
Michigan voters can now request an absent voter ballot for the Nov. 8, 2022, general election. As of Thursday, Aug. 25, applications are open for Michigan voters to request an absent voter ballot that will be mailed to them before the Nov. 8 general election. The application period always begins 75 days before Election Day.
Arab American News
Assad Turfe named Deputy Wayne County Executive
DETROIT – Assad Turfe has been named Deputy Wayne County Executive, the County announced this week. Turfe previously served as Chief of Staff Executive Warren Evans, a position he’s held since 2018. His new position and relevant duties become effective upon approval by the Wayne County Commission, the County said in a press release.
Arab American News
Hachem, Zadikian named co-chairmen of Dearborn Education Foundation
DEARBORN – The Dearborn Education Foundation announced the appointment of two new co-chairmen to its board of trustees at its annual organizational meeting Aug. 17, the Dearborn Public Schools District said in a press release. Hussein Mohamed Hachem and John Zadikian will lead the 30-year-old nonprofit for the 2022/23...
