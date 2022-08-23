Reading Time: 8 minutes Juanita Gray has lived in her Detroit home for more than four decades. In recent years, she said she’s been paying higher electricity bills while service has deteriorated. ​​She’s experienced several multi-day power outages that caused her to lose groceries. “Power goes out, stays out for a long time; when you try and call DTE ... The post Detroiters call on regulators to reject DTE’s rate hike, cite ‘utility redlining’ appeared first on Planet Detroit. Detroiters call on regulators to reject DTE’s rate hike, cite ‘utility redlining’ was first posted on August 23, 2022 at 1:36 pm.©2021 "Planet Detroit". Use of this feed is for personal non-commercial use only. If you are not reading this article in your feed reader, then the site is guilty of copyright infringement. Please contact me at ninaignaczak@gmail.com

DETROIT, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO