ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne County, MI

Comments / 0

Related
deadlinedetroit.com

Hudson's cost overruns mean Gilbert could max out public funding for project

Detroit's elected leaders approved $60 million more in public incentives for Dan Gilbert's Hudson's skyscraper this summer in response to cost overruns that were blamed, at least partly, on the pandemic and more expensive supplies. A month after City Council's approval of the funding, we have a more thorough accounting...
DETROIT, MI
candgnews.com

Novi council approves lighting for new roundabout

NOVI — The City Council voted 4-2 during its regular meeting Aug. 8 to approve a purchase agreement for lighting to be placed around the area of Nine Mile and Taft roads where a roundabout is under construction. The new lighting will consist of eight 58-watt LED streetlights in...
NOVI, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wayne County, MI
Government
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Business
City
Detroit, MI
City
Wayne, MI
Local
Michigan Government
Wayne County, MI
Business
County
Wayne County, MI
Planet Detroit

Detroiters call on regulators to reject DTE’s rate hike, cite ‘utility redlining’

Reading Time: 8 minutes Juanita Gray has lived in her Detroit home for more than four decades. In recent years, she said she’s been paying higher electricity bills while service has deteriorated. ​​She’s experienced several multi-day power outages that caused her to lose groceries.   “Power goes out, stays out for a long time; when you try and call DTE ... The post Detroiters call on regulators to reject DTE’s rate hike, cite ‘utility redlining’ appeared first on Planet Detroit. Detroiters call on regulators to reject DTE’s rate hike, cite ‘utility redlining’ was first posted on August 23, 2022 at 1:36 pm.©2021 "Planet Detroit". Use of this feed is for personal non-commercial use only. If you are not reading this article in your feed reader, then the site is guilty of copyright infringement. Please contact me at ninaignaczak@gmail.com
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Gov. Whitmer announces incentives to retain teachers amid shortage

(CBS DETROIT) - Keeping classrooms staffed with teachers is a growing concern in Michigan.According to a 2022 report by the Michigan Education Association (MEA), 92% percent of schools say substitutes are hard to come by, while 71% saw a shortage in full-time teaching positions. "Without dedicated people who are willing to be in those positions, it affects society across the board because there are just holes in people's education if we don't have qualified, compassionate people who are willing to do the work," said Novi High School History Teacher Christopher Capuano.The report also reveals that 14% of teachers left the...
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dte#Economic Development#County Government#Southeast Michigan#Business Industry#Linus Business#Dte Energy#The State Of Michigan#Universi
fox2detroit.com

Emotions run high at DTE's proposed rate increase at commission meeting

DETROIT (FOX 2) - As inflation runs roughshod across the country, DTE Energy is proposing a rate hike - and Monday night provided a chance for the public to have a say. And about 250 people wanted the three members of the Public Service Commission to know exactly how they felt on the campus of Wayne County Community College.
DETROIT, MI
clearpublicist.com

Oakland County companies battling to survive close by design

KEEGO HARBOR, Mich. – Even with a total great deal of orange barrels and highway-closed indicators in the spot, 1 Oakland County community needs everybody to know, of course, they are open for organization as Keego Harbor finds itself surrounded by roadwork. Important bridge do the job and road...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
The Ann Arbor News

Water tower marking site of notorious industrial polluter demolished near Ann Arbor

WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – A landmark that served to remind Ann Arbor-area residents of the presence of former manufacturer Gelman Sciences fell early Tuesday morning. Contractor Iseler Demolition toppled the white water tower along Wagner Road in Scio Township before 7 a.m. Aug. 23, cutting the wide base of the tower and allowing it to tip to the ground like a felled tree. Crews then began cutting the largely intact steel structure into pieces in order to remove the debris from the property.
ANN ARBOR, MI
fox2detroit.com

EPA: Diesel fuel spill into Detroit River from Trenton, is contained

TRENTON, Mich. (FOX 2) - The EPA said it is monitoring a red-dye diesel release into the storm drain system and nto the Detroit River, near the closed Riverside Osteopathic Hospital in Trenton, which began Monday. In a release, the EPA said the spill which happened near 2171 W. Jefferson,...
TRENTON, MI
Arab American News

Assad Turfe named Deputy Wayne County Executive

DETROIT – Assad Turfe has been named Deputy Wayne County Executive, the County announced this week. Turfe previously served as Chief of Staff Executive Warren Evans, a position he’s held since 2018. His new position and relevant duties become effective upon approval by the Wayne County Commission, the County said in a press release.
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
Arab American News

Hachem, Zadikian named co-chairmen of Dearborn Education Foundation

DEARBORN – The Dearborn Education Foundation announced the appointment of two new co-chairmen to its board of trustees at its annual organizational meeting Aug. 17, the Dearborn Public Schools District said in a press release. Hussein Mohamed Hachem and John Zadikian will lead the 30-year-old nonprofit for the 2022/23...
DEARBORN, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy