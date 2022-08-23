Read full article on original website
Related
Trump Reacts To Mar-A-Lago Affidavit In Angry Social Media Screed
Former President Donald Trump greeted the Friday release of a heavily redacted affidavit used to secure a search warrant for his Mar-a-Lago home earlier this month with his usual dose of anger, misdirection and falsehoods. In a post on Truth Social, his fledgling ― and reportedly floundering ― social media...
Trump’s Latest Courtroom Blunder Is Wild—Even for Trump
Former President Donald Trump has pulled plenty of odd moves in the courtroom over the course of his turbulent career. Even by those standards, his latest legal filing is pretty out there. On Monday, Trump’s attorneys asked a Florida judge to freeze the government’s review of documents seized by the...
AOL Corp
Tucker Carlson cuts into live Biden speech in an attempt to show mental decline but it backfires
On Thursday’s Tucker Carlson Tonight, Carlson opened the show referencing a recent Politico article highlighting how the Trump administration allegedly pressured the FDA to rush the COVID vaccines. Carlson pretended to blame the former president for any perceived side effects, in this case, mental decline. But Carlson was actually still blaming Democrats for supporting use of the vaccines, and was just trying to push the narrative that President Joe Biden is struggling with his mental state.
'Panicking' Putin 'pulls all fighter jets out of Crimea after Ukraine special forces staged a string of daring attacks on Russian military bases deep in occupied peninsula', NATO report claims
An increasingly panicked Vladimir Putin is pulling all his fighter jets out of Crimea after Ukrainian special forces staged a series of daring attacks on Russian military bases deep in the occupied peninsula, NATO officials reportedly believe. The secret document dated August 22 reported that Russia has already moved 10...
IN THIS ARTICLE
FBI agents searched Melania Trump's closet during the Mar-a-Lago raid, which made Trump furious, report says
Trump wasn't feeling "deterred" the day after the Mar-a-Lago raid, a source who saw him told Politico. But he was angry about how FBI agents involved his family during the search, the source said. Agents looked through Melania Trump's closet, the source who spoke to Trump said. FBI agents searched...
US intelligence chief says documents recovered from Mar-a-Lago are under damage assessment: report
Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines said there will be "a classification review of relevant materials, including those recovered during the search."
US News and World Report
South Korea, Poland Sign $5.8 Billion Tank, Howitzer Contract
SEOUL (Reuters) - Two South Korean companies have signed a $5.76 billion contract with Poland to export tanks and howitzers, Seoul's arms procurement agency said on Saturday, after Warsaw agreed to ramp up arms imports amid tensions with Russia. The contract, signed in Poland on Friday, is part of South...
US News and World Report
Russia Can't Stop War, Even if Ukraine Drops NATO Hopes -Putin Ally
(Reuters) - A top ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that Moscow would not stop its military campaign in Ukraine even if Kyiv formally renounced its aspirations to join NATO. Former President Dmitry Medvedev, now deputy chairman of Russia's Security Council, also said in a French television...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
US News and World Report
Turkey Dismisses 'Meaningless' Concerns Over U.S. Sanctions Warning
ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey's Finance Minister on Friday dismissed as "meaningless" concerns among Turkish businesses over a U.S. Treasury warning that they risked being penalised if they maintained commercial ties with Russians under sanctions. NATO-member Turkey has sought to strike a balance between Moscow and Kyiv by criticising Russia's invasion...
Amazon activists mourn death of ‘man of the hole’, last of his tribe
An unidentified and charismatic Indigenous man thought to have been the last of his tribe has died in the Brazilian Amazon, causing consternation among activists lamenting the loss of another ethnic language and culture. The solitary and mysterious man was known only as the Índio do Buraco, or the “Indigenous...
US News and World Report
Trump Lashes Out After Affidavit’s Release
Former President Donald Trump blasted a federal judge, the Justice Department and the FBI on Friday for the search of his Florida estate after a key document that the former president had previously called for in the “interest of TRANSPARENCY” was released. Trump criticized U.S. Magistrate Judge Bruce...
Bolsonaro, Lula trade jabs in Brazil debate
Sparks flew Sunday as far-right President Jair Bolsonaro accused leftist rival Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva of massive corruption -- and drew accusations of "destroying Brazil" in return -- as they faced off in their first election debate. The president, who has been struggling to win over women voters, drew accusations of misogyny on social networks after the episode.
NZ's inaction on turtle bycatch in fisheries risks reputational damage -- and it's pushing leatherbacks closer to extinction
Hundreds of endangered sea turtles have been caught in New Zealand’s commercial fisheries since 2002, according to a recent report released by the Department of Conservation (DOC). At least 80% are leatherback turtles, most likely from their western Pacific subpopulation which is considered critically endangered. The captures occur overwhelmingly in the surface longline fishery off the east coast of the North Island between January and April. Although this DOC report is recent, the authors make it clear the underlying data have been known to the New Zealand government for years. The lack of action to reduce the turtle bycatch risks damaging...
US News and World Report
Trump Affidavit Documents Point to Concerns of Obstruction, Witness Intimidation
A federal judge unsealed a heavily redacted version of a key document related to the search of former President Donald Trump’s Florida estate on Friday over the objections of the Justice Department, which cited ongoing concerns in the court records about the possibility of obstruction of justice and that more sensitive documents are being withheld.
US News and World Report
Ukraine Allows Sailors to Leave Country in Likely Boost for Grain Shipments
KYIV (Reuters) - Merchant sailors will be allowed to leave Ukraine if they receive approval from their local military administrative body, the Ukrainian prime minister said on Saturday, a move that could ease the process of shipping grain from the country's ports. Premier Denys Shmyhal said the decision had been...
Ancient Iranian rug tradition gets makeover as sales sink
Striking geometric shapes that recall 20th century abstract art are not what you would expect to see adorning a handmade Iranian rug. Azimzadeh, the carpet exporter, said "the future is with modern handmade rugs".
US News and World Report
Reactions to U.S. Justice Department Document Justifying Trump Search
(Reuters) - The following are quotes from and reactions to the release on Friday under court order of a U.S. Department of Justice partially redacted affidavit that investigators used to justify the FBI's Aug. 8 search of former president Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida:. AFFIDAVIT:. "The government is conducting...
US News and World Report
Sudanese Journalists Form Independent Union to Defend Freedoms
KHARTOUM (Reuters) - Sudanese journalists have formed the country's first independent professional union for decades, in what campaigners said was an important step towards re-establishing freedoms after a military coup. "The victory is to regain our syndicate after more than 30 years in order to defend the freedom and professionalism...
US News and World Report
Ex-Federal Police Detectives Criticize Brazil's 'Authoritarian and Illegal' Supreme Court
RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) -A group of retired Federal Police detectives has released a statement accusing members of Brazil's Supreme Court of using the force to take what they called "authoritarian and illegal measures". The statement by about 100 ex-officers comes just days after Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes...
US News and World Report
German Tourist Detained in Iran - Berlin
BERLIN (Reuters) -A German tourist has been detained in Iran, the German foreign ministry said on Saturday, declining to give further details beyond saying the man was receiving consular assistance. The Iranian interior ministry was not immediately available to comment on the detention. News of the arrest follows the detention...
Comments / 0