The Riding Shotgun Missions are a Side Hustle mission in Saints Row, and this page contains information on how the challenges work, including rewards and their locations. Early on in your criminal career, you'll unlock a host of Side Hustles you can partake in to earn more cash and experience, and one type that you'll be introduced to are the Riding Shotgun challenges. These challenges will have you act as an bodyguard for deals gone wrong, allowing you to focus on shooting down enemies from inside (or on top) of the car as you make your getaway.

