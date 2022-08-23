ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

Reports: Twitter whistleblower describes chaotic environment, FTC violations

By Clyde Hughes
UPI News
UPI News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2j8D2O_0hS41ah700

Aug. 23 (UPI) -- A Twitter whistleblower has disclosed to Congress and federal agencies that cybersecurity problems at the social media giant leave its users vulnerable, according to reports.

Twitter's former security chief told Congress and federal agencies that the company violated a Federal Trade Commission agreement, according to reports on Monday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

CNN , Time and the Washington Post reported Tuesday that the disclosures made by the whistleblower had been in hands of federal investigators and lawmakers since last month, describing a careless environment where the platform's central controls are left in the hands of too many staff members with little oversight.

The charges come on the heels of billionaire Elon Musk walking away from a $44 billion deal to purchase the company, complaining that Twitter refused to be transparent about bot traffic.

The former head of Twitter security Peiter Zatko described Twitter as a chaotic company marred by infighting and incapable of protecting its 238 million daily users, including government agencies, heads of state and other influential public figures.

Zatko accused Twitter of violating a decade-old agreement with the Federal Trade Commission , saying it lied about its security plan. He said he constantly complained that 50% of its servers were outdated while the company leaders were not upfront about breaches and protection of data.

Twitter told CNN it fired Zatko in January for "ineffective leadership and poor performance." Zatko's attorney John Tye said his client's whistleblowing efforts started before Musk was interested in Twitter and had not been in touch with him.

"What we've seen so far is a false narrative about Twitter and our privacy and data security practices that is riddled with inconsistencies and inaccuracies and lack important context," Twitter said, according to CNN.

"Mr. Zatko's allegations and opportunistic timing appear designed to capture attention and inflict harm on Twitter, its customers and its shareholders. Security and privacy have long been company-wide priorities at Twitter and will continue to be."

This article originally appeared on UPI.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

US Congress is investigating Twitter whistleblower’s claims

Lawmakers in the US Congress are investigating claims made by Twitter’s former security head in a new whistleblower complaint.Peiter “Mudge” Zatko, Twitter’s head of security from November 2020 to January 2022, made a string of allegations against the social media company alleging that it has not been honest about privacy issues and data security, The Washington Post and CNN reported on Tuesday.Mr Zatko, who was allegedly fired by CEO Parag Agrawal after he flagged the issues, claimed Twitter has also been subject to major breaches by foreign governments, and that the company makes little effort to fight bot accounts...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peiter Zatko
Person
Elon Musk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Whistleblower Protection#Whistleblowing#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#Time#The Washington Post#Cnn
The List

Inside A Trump Lawyer's Decision To Mislead The DOJ Before The Mar-A-Lago Raid

Another day, another drama from former President Donald Trump's latest scandal — the Mar-a-Lago raid. In this reality show season that is American politics, a search warrant was unsealed on August 12, according to Politico. The search warrant of Mar-a-Lago indicated the FBI is investigating Donald Trump for a "potential violation of the Espionage Act." According to The New York Times, concerns about the 45th president's approach to handling classified information are not new. When President Joe Biden took office, he prevented Trump from getting intelligence briefs. President Biden said Trump's "erratic behavior" demonstrated that he could not be trusted.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Technology
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
FTC
Washington Examiner

Majority see FBI as Biden’s 'personal Gestapo' after Trump raid

The Justice-backed FBI raid of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago winter resort home has increased the percentage of people who believe that President Joe Biden is using the G-men as his “personal Gestapo.”. In the latest Rasmussen Reports survey, 53% of likely voters agreed that “there is a...
POTUS
HipHopWired

Trump Shook Over FBI Probe of Documents Found at Mar-A-Lago

Donald Trump is showing signs of publicly unraveling as more info is revealed about the documents found in the FBI search at Mar-A-Lago. The post Trump Shook Over FBI Probe of Documents Found at Mar-A-Lago appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
POTUS
FOXBusiness

Twitter whistleblower allegations under investigation by Senate Judiciary Committee

The Senate Judiciary Committee is investigating the "alarming" allegations in a new whistleblower complaint sent to Congress by Twitter's former security chief Peiter Zatko. Zatko's complaint states that Twitter executives misled the company's board, shareholders and federal regulators about "extreme, egregious deficiencies" in its cybersecurity defenses and that the company showed "negligence and even complicity" concerning efforts by foreign governments to "infiltrate, control, exploit, surveil and/or censor the company’s platform, staff, and operations."
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
432K+
Followers
63K+
Post
146M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy