Anne Heche's cremated remains will be buried at this legendary L.A. cemetery

By Nardine Saad
Los Angeles Times
 2 days ago

Anne Heche will be laid to rest at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery among some of the brightest stars of film's golden age.

The remains of the “Men in Trees” and “Another World” actor , whose body was cremated Thursday, will be buried at the famed Los Angeles site, according to a death certificate obtained by E! News . Details for her burial have not yet been disclosed.

A representative for Heche did not immediately respond Tuesday to The Times' request for comment.

The Hollywood Forever Cemetery, formerly known as Hollywood Memorial Park, is the final resting place of many old stars, including Mickey Rooney, Judy Garland, Rudolph Valentino, Mel Blanc, Marion Davies and Cecil B. DeMille, as well as beloved Times food critic Jonathan Gold .

Heche will be placed close to Rooney on one of the mausoleum walls, her son Homer Laffoon told TMZ , speaking on behalf of his brother Atlas too. The location has a view of the lake located in Hollywood Forever's Garden of Legends.

"We are convinced our Mom would love the site we have chosen for her; it’s beautiful, serene and she will be among her Hollywood peers," he said. "Most importantly, Hollywood Forever is a living place, where people attend movies and concerts and other events. She was our Mom, but the kindness and the outpouring of the past few days reminded us that she also belongs to her fans, to the entertainment community, and now, to the ages."

In addition to being a full-service cemetery and funeral home, the vaunted community venue hosts live music events and movie screenings on the Fairbanks Lawn — named after film icon Douglas Fairbanks, who is also buried there.

In March, the 52-acre property on Santa Monica Boulevard officially became a Historic-Cultural Monument in Los Angeles after a unanimous vote by the L.A. City Council. The designation reflects the 123-year-old cemetery’s architectural, cultural and historic significance, officials said. Though the cemetery was included in the National Register of Historic Places on its 100th anniversary in 1999, Hollywood Forever had yet to be added to the city’s own list of more than 1,200 monuments.

On Wednesday, the L.A. County coroner ruled Heche’s death an accident days after she died at age 53 and nearly two weeks after her fiery car crash in Mar Vista .

Heche died from smoke “inhalation and thermal injuries,” the coroner’s office said. She also suffered a “sternal fracture due to blunt trauma” — an injury commonly caused when the chest hits the steering wheel during a car crash.

The actor was hospitalized Aug. 5 with severe burns after crashing her Mini Cooper into a house, which caused the home to catch fire, and she remained on life support for a time for organ donation.

Times staff writers Hayley Smith and Alexandra Del Rosario contributed to this report.

Todd Neros
2d ago

poor, girl. I feel, so sorry FOR her. no matter the circumstances. she was a great LADY, and she Broughton a- lot of joy into our lives. I, hope wherever you are Anne. I hope you're in a better place. I love you...

Brenda Hapner
2d ago

It’s still so very safe she was a wonderful actress and will be missed dearly. My thoughts and prayers to her families, especially her two sons. 😢💔🙏😢💔🙏

Cheryl.Arbon
2d ago

Anne Heche was young talented and beautiful with a tragic life story...how many tabloid hacks are working the screen play for the movie? Hopefully, they won't finish exploiting her life and death before her two young sons get through the worst part of their grieving.

