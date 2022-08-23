ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montebello, CA

Police investigating fatal shooting in Montebello

A homicide investigation is underway in Montebello, after a man was fatally shot in the back Monday afternoon.

The scene unfolded a little before 3:15 p.m. in the 8100 block of East Slauson Avenue, where Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies were dispatched following reports of a shooting.

According to deputies, the man was lying between two motorhomes and had suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the back.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounce dead.

His identity has been withheld pending notification of next of kin.

There was no information readily available on either a suspect or motive in the shooting.

Anyone with information about this shooting was asked to call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.

Look at city cameras and you will catch killer, oh ya forgot that will be infringing citizens rights that have nothing to hide

