From the Scott Avenue Christian Church Facebook Page:. What a great celebration as we broke ground for our new building!. Thank you to all who were involved from our charter members manning the shovels along with some other representatives of our congregation, to the great bakers and bidders, as well as the porkburger cooks, speakers, those who organized the serving of the meal or donated food and our auctioneer and photographers…on and on the list goes! You all were a vital part of the success and fun.

NEWTON, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO