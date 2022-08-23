Read full article on original website
Effingham County Chamber Welcomes New Member, Flex-N-Gate
The Effingham County Chamber celebrates the opening of new businesses or locations and welcomes new Chamber members with ribbon cuttings, new member pictures, and other events and activities. Flex-N-Gate is located at 2701 S Banker Street in Effingham in the old Pinnacle Foods and World Color Press Plant. It is...
J.B. Esker & Sons to Host Effingham County Chamber Business After Hours
Chamber members, their employees, local businesses, and clients are invited to one of the Chamber’s most effective networking events on Thursday, August 25 from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. The Business After Hours will be held at J.B. Esker & Sons, 212 W Main Street in Teutopolis and...
Mayor Schutzbach Declares August 27 – September 3 United Way Week
Effingham Mayor Mike Schutzbach declares August 27 – September 3, 2022 as United Way Week. Mayor Schutzbach presented a proclamation to United Way of Effingham County for the services provided by its nineteen member agencies. For more information on the United Way of Effingham County, call 217-342-3824.
Flora Masonic Lodge Raises Over $7K To Benefit Shriners’ Children’s Hospital
The Flora Masonic Lodge 204 held an auction on May 21st at Charley Brown Park to benefit Shriners’ Children’s Hospital in St. Louis. The Lodge raised $7,526 to benefit the hospital. Don Fry, representing Flora Masonic Lodge 204, would like to thank those towns who donated to the...
District Governor Visits Noon Rotary, Farewell To Ron Schettler
Effingham Noon Club Rotarians gathered for a farewell and for their marching orders during a special meeting August 10. The club had the opportunity to meet this year’s Rotary District Governor Connie Walsh, who shared greetings from International President Jennifer Jones and also spoke about her goals for the district between now and next June.
Catholic Charities Announces Dates They Will Be Closed Over Next Two Weeks
The following information is being released by Catholic Charities in Effingham:. Catholic Charities office will be closed the following dates: Thursday, August 25, Tuesday, August 30, and Thursday, September 1. Second Hand Rose will be open normal business hours.
Taste of History Ticket Sales Begin September 1
August 25, 2022 – The Taste of History event returns to Decatur on Saturday, October 1 from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. During this event, you’ll explore five of Decatur’s historic sites while enjoying delicious hors d’oeuvres and drinks at each location. Each venue represents a business industry pioneer and a piece of Decatur history:
Legacy Ride makes a stop at the American Legion in Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- More than 200 motorcycles drove through the streets of Decatur on Wednesday as part of the Legacy Ride. The Legacy Ride is a fundraiser designed to uplift Military families. One of the stops along the route included the American Legion here in Decatur. National Chairman for the...
HSHS Medical Group Welcomes Andrew Poulos, MD, Family Medicine
HSHS Medical Group is pleased to welcome Andrew Poulos, MD, to our medical team. Specializing in family medicine, Dr. Poulos is now scheduling patients at HSHS Medical Group Family & Internal Medicine – Effingham, located at 900 W. Temple Ave., Building B, Suite 1500, Effingham, Illinois. As a primary...
Taylorville City Council Holds Special Meeting
Taylorville City Council approved a second amendment to the city’s Solar Power Purchase Agreement with Ameran and two other entities. All aldermen were present except for Alderman Doug Brown. Mayor Bruce Barry says that this agreement has potential to lower the city’s power bill down the road. City...
Groundbreaking Ceremony Held For Scott Avenue Christian Church In Newton
From the Scott Avenue Christian Church Facebook Page:. What a great celebration as we broke ground for our new building!. Thank you to all who were involved from our charter members manning the shovels along with some other representatives of our congregation, to the great bakers and bidders, as well as the porkburger cooks, speakers, those who organized the serving of the meal or donated food and our auctioneer and photographers…on and on the list goes! You all were a vital part of the success and fun.
Keller Drive Patching Between Evergreen Avenue And Jefferson Street In Effingham Begins Aug. 29th
The Illinois Department of Transportation announced that a pavement patching project on Keller Drive/Illinois 32/Illinois 33 from Evergreen Avenue to Jefferson Street in Effingham begins Aug. 29. The work will reduce Keller Drive to one lane in each direction at times, with traffic control utilizing message signs, arrow boards, spotters...
New distillery coming to Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A new distillery is coming to Decatur. Brentford Distillers plans to open this fall. “The idea sprouted during the start of the pandemic. I’ve always had an interest in distilling and its colorful past and role in our nation’s history. After some research, a lot of calculations, and careful considerations - Anita and I decided to put a plan into action and roll the dice with what we hope will be a welcome addition to Decatur, said Anthony Brent, founder of Brentford Distillers.
Lake Shelbyville Youth Deer Hunt Applications Available
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at Lake Shelbyville will hold the 12th Annual Youth Firearm Deer Hunt on October 8 and 9, 2022. To apply for the hunt, youth applicants must be less than 18 years old on October 8, 2022 and be accompanied by an adult. Applications must...
Lynn P. Brown, 78
Lynn P. Brown, 78, of Effingham, IL, passed away, unexpectedly, on Tuesday, August 23, 2022 at HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital In Effingham. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, August 27, 2022 at Johnson Funeral Home in Effingham. Burial will be in Arborcrest Memorial Park in Effingham, IL with military rites. Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home.
Lake Land College Instructor Releases OER Textbook
Lake Land College math instructor Sarah Harley recently released an open educational resource (OER) math textbook called “Math in General Education.” Harley teaches general education math, and she said she noticed a need in this area and compiled an updated resource for her students. “We had been using...
Linda Lee (Kralman) Lambert, 79
Linda Lee (Kralman) Lambert, 79, formerly of Teutopolis, passed away Sunday, July 10, 2022 at her home in Wittmann, Arizona. A committal service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 27, 2022 at the columbarium in St. Francis Cemetery in Teutopolis. Linda was born on August 18, 1942 to...
Stewardson Man Sentenced To Illinois Department Of Corrections For Retail Theft
From the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office Facebook Page:. Shelby County State’s Attorney Nichole Kroncke announced that on August 15, 2022, CHARLES M. COLEMAN, age 45, of Stewardson, Illinois, was sentenced to three (3) years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for the offense of Retail Theft with a prior Retail Theft conviction, a Class 4 Felony with a sentencing range of 1 to 3 years in prison.
Kelvin J. Williams, 80
Kelvin J. Williams, 80 of Effingham, passed away Monday, August 22, 2022 at St. John’s Hospital in Springfield. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, August 25, 2022 at Bauer Funeral Home in Effingham with burial in Woodlawn Cemetery with military rites. Visitation will be held from 12:00 p.m. (noon) to the time of service, Thursday at the funeral home. Memorial donations may be given to the charity of the donor’s choice.
Central Illinois deals with trains stopped on tracks
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Many people have voiced their complaints about trains sitting stopped at railroad crossings in the rural areas of central Illinois. On social media, many have voiced complaints. One community member said there were trains stopped at all crossings in Cerro Gordo. To get home she had to drive out of the […]
