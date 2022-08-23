ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman accused of beating roommate with a pistol over missing cellphone

By Vivian Muniz
 2 days ago

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested and charged a woman after they say an argument over a missing cellphone lead her to beat up her roommate with a pistol.

According to Wilkes-Barre Police Department, on Sunday around 6:30 a.m. officers received a call from a fire department reporting a woman who appeared to be assaulted arrived at their headquarters.

Police say the victim stated an “aggressive/physical” argument began between herself and 26-year-old Theiry Watson over the victim’s missing cellphone.

Driver faces charges after head-on crash kills man, police say

The affidavit states that at one point during the argument the victim was beaten in the head with a pistol by Watson at least two times.

The victim told police that she tried to gather her belongings but failed before Watson threw her out of the apartment and she was found bleeding by a man who took her to the fire station.

Authorities say they went to Watson’s apartment where she was arrested and found some of the victim’s belongings outside in the backyard.

Watson has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, simple assault, harassment, and reckless endangerment of another person.

