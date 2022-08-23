ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barnesville, PA

Comments / 0

Related
uncoveringpa.com

Fossil Hunting at the Montour Preserve Fossil Pit

When I was a child, one of my favorite things to do was to break apart rocks looking for gold. And while I was never going to find gold, there is a spot in the middle of Pennsylvania where you can break apart rocks and have a great chance of finding something really neat: the Montour Preserve Fossil Pit.
DANVILLE, PA
abc27 News

Destination PA: Bloomsburg, the only town in the state

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Did you know the Commonwealth’s biggest agricultural fair is in Bloomsburg? Well, in all of Pennsylvania, Bloomsburg is also the only game “in town” in another way, too. Across the state, there are 57 cities, 956 boroughs, and 1,546 townships, but just one town — Bloosmburg., What’s the difference? Admittedly, it […]
BLOOMSBURG, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
City
Barnesville, PA
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Tuscarora, PA
Times News

Blue Mountain to host mountain biking event this weekend

Blue Mountain Ski Resort will host the MAXXIS Eastern States Cup Showdown this Saturday and Sunday. Now entering its 13th season, the race was created to ensure the growth of gravity mountain bike racing on the East Coast. The series is recognized for its professionalism, high level of competition and emphasis on fun.
SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, PA
WNEP-TV 16

Wham Cam: Largest body of liquid water in the solar system?

SCRANTON, Pa. — Joe was "underwater water" at the Electric City Aquarium in Scranton. He wants to know where in the solar system is there more liquid water than Earth, or is it a trick question? Find out the answer in this week's Wham Cam. See more great Wham...
SCRANTON, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Travel Info#Travel Beach#Travel Guide#What To Do#Linus Travel#Swimming#Body Of Water
WFMZ-TV Online

Bear Creek to end summer with free concert, fireworks

LONGSWAMP TWP., Pa. — Berks County's one-and-only ski resort will be sending summer off with a bang, as it no doubt looks forward to a cold and snowy winter. Bear Creek Mountain Resort in Longswamp Township announced plans Tuesday for a free Labor Day weekend concert and fireworks celebration on Sept. 4.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Fire damages Carbon County business

LEHIGHTON, Pa. — A fire sent dozens of crews scrambling to a business Wednesday night in Carbon County. A fire broke out just after 8 p.m. at Estes Express Lines near Leighton. Estes Express is a full-service freight transportation provider. Officials have not said what might have sparked the...
CARBON COUNTY, PA
WOLF

Fire tears through business in Carbon County

MAHONING TWP, CARBON CO, (WOLF) — Dozens of crews responded to a business fire Wednesday night in Mahoning Township. Officials say the fire broke out around8 PM at the Estes Express Lanes, a full-service transportation provider. Multiple trucks and a warehouse were burning when fire crews arrived on scene.
CARBON COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Sweltering start to Shamokin school year

SHAMOKIN, Pa. — With warm temperatures outside and no indoor air conditioning, students at Shamokin Area High School in Coal Township were dismissed at noon on Thursday. Students from the nearby elementary school also got an early bus ride home. "It's hot enough to where I can't concentrate," Aiden...
SHAMOKIN, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Hiking
Times News

Opinion: Fire companies want to study cooperation, maybe even merger

I have done periodic columns about the benefits of having small police departments in nearby communities study the benefits of merging forces. Fire companies in smaller communities are looking at doing the same. Most recently, the Lansford and Coaldale fire companies are interested in exploring a study that would determine...
LANSFORD, PA
Times News

West End Fair has something for everyone

West End Fair attendees were treated to a brilliant sunset Tuesday evening at the fairgrounds in Gilbert after two days of rain showers. Today’s special events include: The Joey Vincent Show on the main stage at 3 and 4:30 p.m.; a senior program on the main stage at 5:30 p.m.; McElligott School of Irish Dance, bandshell at 6 p.m.; Junk Car Races in the arena at 7 p.m.; and The Main Street Cruisers on the main stage at 7 and 8:30 p.m.
GILBERT, PA
whlm.com

Parking Issue Near Rupert Bridge Considered

Bloomsburg officials are considering a parking issue, regarding vehicles on Fort McClure Boulevard. An area used by residents on the Bloomsburg side of the Rupert Covered Bridge does not belong to the town; the few spaces available are owned by the Bloomsburg Fair Association. Officials are looking to convert land the town owns into public parking.
BLOOMSBURG, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Body recovered from Schuylkill River near Douglassville

UNION TWP., Pa. — Authorities in Berks County have a mystery on their hands after the discovery of a body in the Schuylkill River in Union Township. Search crews with Boyertown-based Keystone Water Rescue recovered the unidentified body around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, about 16 hours after someone first reported it being there.
DOUGLASSVILLE, PA
Times News

Shoot Like A Girl event in Hamburg

The Shoot Like A Girl Sea to Shining Sea Tour will be at Cabela’s in Hamburg Sept. 3 and 4. The free, interactive event introduces women to shooting sports. Shoot Like A Girl has a mobile range and certified female instructors. Shooters of all experience levels can stop by...
HAMBURG, PA
Times News

Group began to trade plants, grew into festival

A group of Carbon County green thumbs started trading plants online a couple years ago. The community now numbers nearly 3,000, and has its own festival for fellow planters and the public. Carbon County Plant Fest will be at Lansford’s Kennedy Park this weekend, featuring a plant swap, crafts, music,...
CARBON COUNTY, PA
Times News

Boyce earns Eagle Scout rank

Brody Boyce, of Clamtown Troop 755 in New Ringgold, received the rank of Eagle Scout at a court of honor on Sunday at the St. Mary’s Byzantine Catholic Church in Nesquehoning. Brody, who joined scouting in 2013, has held numerous leadership positions within the troop, including instructor, quartermaster and...
NEW RINGGOLD, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy