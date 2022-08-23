Read full article on original website
Progress made in restoring one of Schuylkill County’s oldest bridges
MOUNT CARBON, Pa. — By this time next year, an old bow-string arch bridge in Mount Carbon could have a new home in St. Clair. Crews plan to take the bridge apart so it can be moved and restored. "It is going to be disassembled, and once it is...
uncoveringpa.com
Fossil Hunting at the Montour Preserve Fossil Pit
When I was a child, one of my favorite things to do was to break apart rocks looking for gold. And while I was never going to find gold, there is a spot in the middle of Pennsylvania where you can break apart rocks and have a great chance of finding something really neat: the Montour Preserve Fossil Pit.
Lancaster Farming
When Does 'Dry' Become 'Drought'? Lack of Rain Has Farmers Concerned
Like many farmers across Pennsylvania, Raymond Martin spent much of the summer watching the radar in vain. The Tioga County farmer expects his corn yield to be about 75% of normal, and the verdict is still out on the soybeans, thanks to spotty rain that often gave way to prolonged dry spells.
Destination PA: Bloomsburg, the only town in the state
BLOOMSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Did you know the Commonwealth’s biggest agricultural fair is in Bloomsburg? Well, in all of Pennsylvania, Bloomsburg is also the only game “in town” in another way, too. Across the state, there are 57 cities, 956 boroughs, and 1,546 townships, but just one town — Bloosmburg., What’s the difference? Admittedly, it […]
Public to decide if warranted noise barriers will be built along central Pa. thruway
SHAMOKIN DAM – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has determined noise barriers are warranted and feasible in five neighborhoods along the southern section of the Central Susquehanna Valley Thruway in Snyder County. Whether they will be built will depend on the wishes of the residents in those neighborhoods, Matt...
Pennsylvania invests $3 Million to protect 18 farms in 9 Counties from future development
Pennsylvania protected 784 acres on 18 farms in nine counties from future development Thursday, investing more than $3.166 million in state, county and local dollars to ensure that prime farmland is not lost to development. Pennsylvania has now protected 6,094 farms and 614,668 acres in 58 counties from future commercial,...
Times News
Blue Mountain to host mountain biking event this weekend
Blue Mountain Ski Resort will host the MAXXIS Eastern States Cup Showdown this Saturday and Sunday. Now entering its 13th season, the race was created to ensure the growth of gravity mountain bike racing on the East Coast. The series is recognized for its professionalism, high level of competition and emphasis on fun.
WNEP-TV 16
Wham Cam: Largest body of liquid water in the solar system?
SCRANTON, Pa. — Joe was "underwater water" at the Electric City Aquarium in Scranton. He wants to know where in the solar system is there more liquid water than Earth, or is it a trick question? Find out the answer in this week's Wham Cam. See more great Wham...
WFMZ-TV Online
Bear Creek to end summer with free concert, fireworks
LONGSWAMP TWP., Pa. — Berks County's one-and-only ski resort will be sending summer off with a bang, as it no doubt looks forward to a cold and snowy winter. Bear Creek Mountain Resort in Longswamp Township announced plans Tuesday for a free Labor Day weekend concert and fireworks celebration on Sept. 4.
Fire damages Carbon County business
LEHIGHTON, Pa. — A fire sent dozens of crews scrambling to a business Wednesday night in Carbon County. A fire broke out just after 8 p.m. at Estes Express Lines near Leighton. Estes Express is a full-service freight transportation provider. Officials have not said what might have sparked the...
WOLF
Fire tears through business in Carbon County
MAHONING TWP, CARBON CO, (WOLF) — Dozens of crews responded to a business fire Wednesday night in Mahoning Township. Officials say the fire broke out around8 PM at the Estes Express Lanes, a full-service transportation provider. Multiple trucks and a warehouse were burning when fire crews arrived on scene.
Sweltering start to Shamokin school year
SHAMOKIN, Pa. — With warm temperatures outside and no indoor air conditioning, students at Shamokin Area High School in Coal Township were dismissed at noon on Thursday. Students from the nearby elementary school also got an early bus ride home. "It's hot enough to where I can't concentrate," Aiden...
Times News
Opinion: Fire companies want to study cooperation, maybe even merger
I have done periodic columns about the benefits of having small police departments in nearby communities study the benefits of merging forces. Fire companies in smaller communities are looking at doing the same. Most recently, the Lansford and Coaldale fire companies are interested in exploring a study that would determine...
Times News
West End Fair has something for everyone
West End Fair attendees were treated to a brilliant sunset Tuesday evening at the fairgrounds in Gilbert after two days of rain showers. Today’s special events include: The Joey Vincent Show on the main stage at 3 and 4:30 p.m.; a senior program on the main stage at 5:30 p.m.; McElligott School of Irish Dance, bandshell at 6 p.m.; Junk Car Races in the arena at 7 p.m.; and The Main Street Cruisers on the main stage at 7 and 8:30 p.m.
whlm.com
Parking Issue Near Rupert Bridge Considered
Bloomsburg officials are considering a parking issue, regarding vehicles on Fort McClure Boulevard. An area used by residents on the Bloomsburg side of the Rupert Covered Bridge does not belong to the town; the few spaces available are owned by the Bloomsburg Fair Association. Officials are looking to convert land the town owns into public parking.
WFMZ-TV Online
Body recovered from Schuylkill River near Douglassville
UNION TWP., Pa. — Authorities in Berks County have a mystery on their hands after the discovery of a body in the Schuylkill River in Union Township. Search crews with Boyertown-based Keystone Water Rescue recovered the unidentified body around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, about 16 hours after someone first reported it being there.
Times News
Shoot Like A Girl event in Hamburg
The Shoot Like A Girl Sea to Shining Sea Tour will be at Cabela’s in Hamburg Sept. 3 and 4. The free, interactive event introduces women to shooting sports. Shoot Like A Girl has a mobile range and certified female instructors. Shooters of all experience levels can stop by...
New elementary school ready to open in Schuylkill County
FRIEDENSBURG, Pa. — Construction workers have been working all summer to transform the new and improved Blue Mountain Elementary West. Despite the active construction zone inside and outside, Superintendent David Helsel is confident the school will be ready to open next week. Just in time for the first day of school.
Times News
Group began to trade plants, grew into festival
A group of Carbon County green thumbs started trading plants online a couple years ago. The community now numbers nearly 3,000, and has its own festival for fellow planters and the public. Carbon County Plant Fest will be at Lansford’s Kennedy Park this weekend, featuring a plant swap, crafts, music,...
Times News
Boyce earns Eagle Scout rank
Brody Boyce, of Clamtown Troop 755 in New Ringgold, received the rank of Eagle Scout at a court of honor on Sunday at the St. Mary’s Byzantine Catholic Church in Nesquehoning. Brody, who joined scouting in 2013, has held numerous leadership positions within the troop, including instructor, quartermaster and...
