Montgomery County, MD

***DATE CHANGE*** Montgomery County to Hold Ceremony of Remembrance to Commemorate International Overdose Awareness Day on Thursday, Sept. 1, and Will Launch 'Montgomery Goes Purple'

montgomerycountymd.gov
 5 days ago
montgomerycountymd.gov

Montgomery County Holiday Schedule for Labor Day on Monday, Sept. 5

The Montgomery County Government, and programs that impact County residents, will observe schedule and program changes for the observance of Labor Day on Monday, Sept. 5. State offices and courts—Closed. State Motor Vehicle Administration offices and Vehicle Emissions Inspection Program stations—Closed. Libraries—Closed. Alcohol Beverage Services (ABS)—All stores...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
montgomerycountymd.gov

Senior Planet Montgomery Free Online Classes for Seniors Aug. 29-Sept. 2 will include ‘Google Workspace’ and ‘Lighting and Smart Bulbs’

Senior Planet Montgomery, a technology training program designed for County learners 50 and older, is offering free online classes that focus on how to thrive at home. Classes, which are offered live via video conference, enhance a wide variety of life skills. Classes for Seniors Aug. 29-Sept. 2 will include “Google Workspace” and “Lighting and Smart Bulbs.”
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
montgomerycountymd.gov

Three Arrested and Charged with AT&T Armed Robberies

Gaithersburg, MD – Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Major Crimes Division have arrested and charged, Jalonte Malik Cole, 27, Sammie David Smith, 28, and Rayvon Marquis Drayton, 25, for the Thursday, August 18, 2022, armed robbery of an AT&T store in the 12000 block of Rockville Pike in Rockville.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
montgomerycountymd.gov

Concern for Missing Burtonsville Teenager

Gaithersburg, MD – Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 13-year-old from Silver Spring. Zanaiya Neil was last seen on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at approximately 12 p.m., in the...
BURTONSVILLE, MD

