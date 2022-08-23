Read full article on original website
Shocking Video: Rabid Fox Attacks New York Woman Outside Home
In a terrifying video that you have to see to believe, a rabid fox is seen attacking and biting a New York woman outside of her home. On Wednesday, CBS 21 News meteorologist Steve Knight shared a shocking video of a rabid fox attacking a woman in the backyard of her Ithaca, New York home.
Binghamton Post Office Parking Spaces Blocked by New Curb
Access to a few parking spaces at a neighborhood post office in Binghamton now is affected by a newly-installed curb. The spaces are located on the east side of the Southview Station post office at Vestal Avenue and Mary Street. Nearby residents have wondered whether the construction of the curb...
In a very rare move, Central NY fire department announces plans to close
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Sentinel Heights Fire Department — a volunteer department that services part of the town of Onondaga — is dissolving at the end of the year. The department - founded 76 years ago - made the announcement in a Facebook post Tuesday. It’s very...
Facing closure, Finger Lakes bitcoin miners boost revenue as they confront second environmental violation
The Greenridge Generation power plant on the banks of Seneca Lake, in Dresden, New York, October 15, 2021. Greenidge Generation, a cryptocurrency farm housed in a natural gas plant, has remained open while it appeals a denied air permit. It now faces questions around its water permit and its potential destruction of aquatic wildlife. [ more › ]
Vineyards feel an edge building in fight against the spotted lanternfly
ITHACA, N.Y.—Grape growers and winemakers in the Finger Lakes have been on the lookout for the spotted lanternfly’s red, flashy, and bespeckled wings ever since it appeared in Pennsylvania in 2014. The invasive species has a destructive appetite for grape vines, posing a major threat to the tourism and agriculture economies built around wine in the region.
rewind1077.com
Saunders Park to open in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A long-awaited park is set to open next month. Nearly 25 years after the land was donated, Saunders Park in the Town of Ithaca is opening. Work was delayed in 2020 by COVID. Parks Maintenance Manager Joe Talbot says there’s a nice walking trail.
A Bit of Local Farm History
Earlier this summer, I took a cross-country road trip and got to see miles and miles of America’s farmland. As I marveled at the mammoth cultivators and irrigation systems that make the production of our food possible, I couldn’t help thinking of the way folks used to farm and how lucky I am to have grown up with relatives who grew vegetables for a living.
wesb.com
NY Well Operator Fined $2 Million
A well operator has been fined for what are being described as “flagrant” violations of New York State regulations. New York Attorney General Letitia James and Governor Kathy Hochul announced a $2 million judgement in a lawsuit against James R. Lee and his corporate affiliates for not properly plugging the wells they operated, posing a danger to drinking water and communities in Cattaraugus and Steuben Counties.
August has been full of winners at Tioga Downs Casino
Tioga Downs Casino in Nichols has been busy handing out money to jackpot winners throughout the month of August.
See it: New York State Fair butter sculpture unveiled
NEW YORK -- The official butter sculpture of the 2022 New York State Fair has been unveiled. It was made using 800 pounds of butter. This year's theme is "Refuel for Greatness," celebrating the 50th anniversary of Title Nine. There are four female athletes, including a little girl on skis, a runner, a gymnast and a lacrosse player. You can see it in person at the state fair, which kicks off Wednesday in Syracuse.
iheart.com
Dangerous 6 Hours In Syracuse, Three Shootings Two Deaths
Syracuse, N.Y. - Syracuse police are naming the woman and man murdered in an apartment on Burnet Avenue:. 32-year-old Alexis Sellin and a 46-year-old Jamie Crawford were discovered shot to death at the apartments along Aberdeen Terrace. Following that discovery -- a 76-year-old woman was shot in the leg on...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Five crazy foods to try at the New York State Fair
The New York State Fair opened Wednesday with plenty of new and old foods to try. If you plan to attend the fair, go with an empty stomach because most of these are calorie-busting foods. 1. S’moreo from Fried Specialties. Fried Specialties has been coming to the fair for...
chautauquatoday.com
Cortland roads will be shutdown for SUNY move-in
Cortland Mayor Scott Steve announced via Facebook that there will be daily road closures and redirections as students move in to SUNY Cortland throughout the weekend.
11 things only people who grew up in Chemung County remember
From the bustling department stores of the 1950s and 60s to the addition of the Arnot Mall; from the devastation of the Flood of 1972 to the revitalization efforts underway today, the county has said goodbye to some things that are now only a memory.
This Ice Cream Buffet in Upstate New York Belongs on Your Bucket List
The Finger Lakes region is known for a lot of things–gorgeous waterfalls, pretty wineries, breweries, and plenty of lush farmland. Because of this, the Finger Lakes has access to some of the freshest dairy products and in turn, one of the most incredible ice cream parlors in the state of New York, keep reading to learn more.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Paint recycling program launches in New York state
VICTOR, N.Y. — The paint industry has come up with a way to safely deal with all of the half-empty cans that many households have sitting around. It's a non-profit called PaintCare. The new paint drop-off program is designed to minimize, reuse and recycle unwanted paint. Hadlock's House of...
DMV replacing peeling license plates
According to the Broome County Clerk's Office, police are currently issuing tickets to drivers with "coating delamination" on their license plates.
