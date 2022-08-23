ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ithaca, NY

The Staten Island Advance

Watch: Rabid fox attacks woman in upstate New York

An unsuspecting woman was the victim of an attack by a rabid fox in front of her home in Ithaca, and it was all caught on tape. Home surveillance footage, timestamped July 25, shows the frantic woman repeatedly trying to shoo the fox away as it bites and claws at her -- at one point clinging to her, despite her forceful attempts to fling it away.
ITHACA, NY
rewind1077.com

Saunders Park to open in Ithaca

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A long-awaited park is set to open next month. Nearly 25 years after the land was donated, Saunders Park in the Town of Ithaca is opening. Work was delayed in 2020 by COVID. Parks Maintenance Manager Joe Talbot says there’s a nice walking trail.
ITHACA, NY
Oswego County Today

A Bit of Local Farm History

Earlier this summer, I took a cross-country road trip and got to see miles and miles of America’s farmland. As I marveled at the mammoth cultivators and irrigation systems that make the production of our food possible, I couldn’t help thinking of the way folks used to farm and how lucky I am to have grown up with relatives who grew vegetables for a living.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
wesb.com

NY Well Operator Fined $2 Million

A well operator has been fined for what are being described as “flagrant” violations of New York State regulations. New York Attorney General Letitia James and Governor Kathy Hochul announced a $2 million judgement in a lawsuit against James R. Lee and his corporate affiliates for not properly plugging the wells they operated, posing a danger to drinking water and communities in Cattaraugus and Steuben Counties.
CATTARAUGUS COUNTY, NY
CBS New York

See it: New York State Fair butter sculpture unveiled

NEW YORK -- The official butter sculpture of the 2022 New York State Fair has been unveiled. It was made using 800 pounds of butter. This year's theme is "Refuel for Greatness," celebrating the 50th anniversary of Title Nine. There are four female athletes, including a little girl on skis, a runner, a gymnast and a lacrosse player. You can see it in person at the state fair, which kicks off Wednesday in Syracuse. 
SYRACUSE, NY
iheart.com

Dangerous 6 Hours In Syracuse, Three Shootings Two Deaths

Syracuse, N.Y. - Syracuse police are naming the woman and man murdered in an apartment on Burnet Avenue:. 32-year-old Alexis Sellin and a 46-year-old Jamie Crawford were discovered shot to death at the apartments along Aberdeen Terrace. Following that discovery -- a 76-year-old woman was shot in the leg on...
SYRACUSE, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Five crazy foods to try at the New York State Fair

The New York State Fair opened Wednesday with plenty of new and old foods to try. If you plan to attend the fair, go with an empty stomach because most of these are calorie-busting foods. 1. S’moreo from Fried Specialties. Fried Specialties has been coming to the fair for...
SYRACUSE, NY
chautauquatoday.com

spectrumlocalnews.com

Paint recycling program launches in New York state

VICTOR, N.Y. — The paint industry has come up with a way to safely deal with all of the half-empty cans that many households have sitting around. It's a non-profit called PaintCare. The new paint drop-off program is designed to minimize, reuse and recycle unwanted paint. Hadlock's House of...
ROCHESTER, NY
