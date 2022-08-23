Some legal marijuana advocates say Missouri's ballot issue doesn’t help enough with convictions

Read full article on original website
Candidate John Kiehne says Missouri Democrats have to run in difficult legislative races
Democrat John Kiehne is the latest guest on Politically Speaking, where he talked with St. Louis Public Radio’s Jason Rosenbaum and Sarah Kellogg about his bid for the 26th Senate District. Kiehne is seeking to represent a district that includes a small part of St. Louis County and all...
$300k grant aims to help St. Louis County solve racial inequities in its jail
St. Louis County officials hope a new grant from the MacArthur Foundation will help address racial inequities at the Buzz Westfall Justice Center. “Since taking office more than three years ago, my administration has made it a priority to do everything that we do through a lens of equity,” County Executive Sam Page said Wednesday in announcing the $300,000 grant. “And that includes how we run the Justice Center and how we treat residents who are under our care.”
Former Alderman Collins-Muhammad admits his role in bribery scheme
A former St. Louis alderman has admitted to his role in a bribery scheme connected to development incentives. John Collins-Muhammad, 31, stood in front of U.S. District Judge Stephen Clark Tuesday and pleaded guilty to bribery and racketeering charges. He accepted campaign contributions, cash and other gifts, including cell phones, in exchange for passing legislation granting a tax abatement for a proposed gas station in his ward.
