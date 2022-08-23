ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KWQC

Burlington police investigate indecent exposure incident Thursday

BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - Burlington police are asking the public for any information pertaining to an indecent exposure incident that happened Thursday morning. According to a release, around 8:30 a.m., a 34-year-old woman was jogging in the area of Main Street south of Cascade Bridge when authorities say she was approached by a man in his early twenties driving a smaller light green SUV.
Police arrest two in alleged staged robbery at Iowa City Kum & Go

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Police say they arrested two people who allegedly staged a robbery at an Iowa City Kum & Go on Tuesday. Police responded to the Kum & Go at 955 Mormon Trek Boulevard early Tuesday morning for a report of a robbery. Police said witnesses told them the suspect threatened to shoot the store clerk, but did not display a firearm.
2 dead after SUV crashes off bridge into Iowa creek

DAVENPORT, Iowa (WHBF) – UPDATE: The two who died as well as three others injured after a vehicle crashed into a creek in Davenport Monday were identified as a mother and her four children, according to Davenport Police. Authorities said there was a report of an SUV in Duck Creek Monday night. The vehicle had […]
Rock Island County deputies searching for missing Port Byron man

ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Rock Island County deputies are looking for a missing Port Byron man. The Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office responded around 10:46 p.m. Tuesday to a missing person complaint in Pert Byron, Illinois, according to a media release. According to deputies, the missing person,...
No injuries in East Moline fire

No one was hurt in a fire August 24 along Route 84 in East Moline. Residents and a cat were able to escape the home, located at 463 N. 20th Street in East Moline, according to East Moline Fire Department Battalion Chief Curt Frerichs. The fire is still under investigation and details, as well as […]
Community steps up to support Galesburg veteran after house floods

GALESBURG, Ill. — There's a flood of support pouring from the Galesburg community for a combat veteran whose life was recently turned upside down. Last winter, the inside of Mike Lawson's home was destroyed after his home furnace broke and water pipes busted, leading to several feet of water rushing into the building.
2 who died in Duck Creek crash identified

UPDATE: The five people involved in the SUV crash into Duck Creek on Monday that killed two people are a mother and her four children, according to Davenport Police. The mother who died in the crash is Ashley Taylor, 31, of Davenport. The 12-year-old passenger who died is Andre Grady.
An Eastern Iowa Food Truck is Now a Restaurant [PHOTOS]

Folks near Cascade can now enjoy some delicious BBQ! Moski’s BBQ is now officially open for business at 325 1st Ave W. According to a recent article from KCRG, Moski's BBQ is a new restaurant owned by Brice and Shawna Morris. The article reads:. "The couple previously competed in...
Survey for riverfront design in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The City of Davenport is asking residents to take an online survey for input on the riverfront areas in Davenport. According to city officials, the input will help the design team develop the most compelling and relevant plan for the Quad Cities region. Take the online...
Crews respond to a fire at a Burlington school

BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - Crews responded to a report of smoke at a Burlington school Thursday. Burlington and West Burlington Fire Departments responded around 12:30 p.m. Thursday to Sunnyside Elementary School, at 2040 Sunnyside Avenue, to a report of smoke in a classroom, according to a media release. Firefighters arrived...
20-year-old wounded by gunfire late Wednesday

An investigation continued Wednesday night after a 20-year-old man was shot in Davenport. According to a news release from Davenport Police, officers responded about 8:30 p.m. to GD Xpress, 4607 N. Pine St., for a report of gunfire. Police found a scene in the parking lot of the business. A...
New Moline landmark a special project for neighbor family

Felix Vallejo of Moline is especially proud of his spruced-up historic neighbor. The friendly 67-year-old, a longtime resident of the Floreciente neighborhood, got to see his father honored this week as part of the historic trolley tours that stopped at the former Skelly Service Station, 820 5th Ave. Felix and his wife Mary bought the property in 2018, and have lived across the street for over 40 years (where he still is at 501 8th St.).
Crews stop garage fire from spreading to residence Wednesday

The Galesburg Fire Department responded to a structure fire on the 400 block of Lincoln Street on Wednesday shortly before 12:45 p.m., according to a news release. The response included all three stations and 11 personnel on duty, . Upon arrival, fire crews found a detached garage with heavy smoke showing. Battalion Chief Donald Brackett established command and all three stations put out the fire using hose lines.
No injuries in Burlington school fire

The Burlington and West Burlington Fire Departments were called to Sunnyside Elementary School, 2040 Sunnyside Avenue in Burlington, at about 12:29 p.m. on Thursday, August 25 for a report of smoke in classrooms. Firefighters arrived at 12:33 to find the fire alarms activated and the school already evacuated. They found light smoke in classrooms in […]
