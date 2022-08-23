ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elk River, MN

106.9 KROC

Best Places to Go Thrifting in Minnesota That Aren’t Goodwill

Today is National Secondhand Wardrobe Day today, and in celebration, I want to share the best places to go thrifting in Minnesota. Thrifting has become so popular recently and for a good reason because the clothing industry is the 2nd biggest polluter of our world, so here are just some that I wanted to include. The majority of these places are thrift stores you can also donate to, or our non-profits because giving back is important, especially now.
Crookston Daily Times

First Full Year of Hometown Heroes Assistance Program Provides Unprecedented Health Protection, Support for Minnesota Firefighters

Legislation funds assistance program, peer support, critical care insurance, training for all Minnesota firefighters – at no cost to them or their communities. MINNEAPOLIS (August 2022) – Since it was passed in July 2021, the most comprehensive firefighter well-being legislation in the nation has supported hundreds of peer support calls and visits with mental health providers, trained the majority of the state’s firefighters on their occupational health risks, and has paid out nearly $800,000 in critical illness claims – all at no cost to firefighters, their departments or their communities.
KIMT

SE Minnesota woman receives national dentistry scholarship

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A southeastern Minnesota woman has won a prestigious national scholarship. Rochester Community and Technical College says Stacey Kruger of Wabasha is one of just five people in the entire country to be awarded a 2022 Liz Koch Memorial Scholarship, which supports the professional development of dental professionals. The scholarship is open to all dental assistants, Dental Assisting National Board certificants, and other oral healthcare professionals.
Rochester, MN
Minnesota Government
Minnesota State
Cook County, MN
Grand Marais, MN
Rochester, MN
Grand Marais, MN
Cook County, MN
Elk River, MN
Otsego, MN
Elk River, MN
boreal.org

COVID trends are mostly flat in Minnesota, but proceed with caution

A sign, photographed on Nov. 23, 2020, encourages people to take safety precautions as they enter the COVID-19 saliva testing site at Ridgeview Elementary School in Bloomington. Photo: Christine T. Nguyen | MPR News 2020. from Minnesota Public Radio News • August 26, 2022. Caution signs are yellow, and...
KARE 11

What's more Minnesota than a Minnesota tattoo?

ST PAUL, Minn. — Minnesotans, for the most part, love Minnesota. Despite the bitter winters, the sweaty hot summers, the endless road construction and the often-present flocks of mosquitoes, there isn't a better place to live. When you really love something, like, really, really love something, you want to...
msn.com

What to do Sunday at the Minnesota State Fair

Here’s our day-by-day guide to the 2022 Minnesota State Fair. If you want even more, the Fair’s website offers a searchable schedule at mnstatefair.org/schedule/. See you at the Fair!. Also, there are almost 300 food vendors (including plenty of new offerings in both food and beverage departments), concerts...
AM 1390 KRFO

Explore Minnesota Offers Mobile ‘MN Fall Passport’ For Activities + Discounts

Who loves fall? If there's anything better than summer in the Northland, it's a beautiful fall season - with colored leaves, cooler temperatures, and tons of fun stuff to do. That's why Explore Minnesota - the tourism arm of the State of Minnesota - has decided to offer a fun (and convenient) way to find those activities, get information about those events, and even save some money along the way.
KAAL-TV

Southern Minnesota will be getting a new area code

(ABC 6 News) – Southern Minn. has used the area code 5-0-7, since 1954, but it looks like the code may be changing. According to the North American Numbering Plan Administrator, the area code is running out of new numbers for the 5-0-7 code. One solution is to split...
fox9.com

Minnesota State Fair comes up just short of new record on Friday

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The Minnesota State Fair came up just short of setting a new record on Friday, as more than 153,000 people came through the gates. The 153,367 visitors on Friday were just a few thousand people short of the attendance record of 157,224 set on the first Friday in 2019. While not a record, it's the second-highest attendance in the fair's history for a first Friday.
kdal610.com

DNR Holds Confiscated Equipment Auction

ZIMMERMAN, MN (KDAL) – The first of two public auctions of confiscated fishing, hunting and trapping equipment is being held Saturday by the Minnesota DNR. The online auctions will include over 300 firearms, 67 bows and a variety of other equipment confiscated after serious game and fish violations. Onsite...
