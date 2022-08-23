Read full article on original website
Best Places to Go Thrifting in Minnesota That Aren’t Goodwill
Today is National Secondhand Wardrobe Day today, and in celebration, I want to share the best places to go thrifting in Minnesota. Thrifting has become so popular recently and for a good reason because the clothing industry is the 2nd biggest polluter of our world, so here are just some that I wanted to include. The majority of these places are thrift stores you can also donate to, or our non-profits because giving back is important, especially now.
Authorities Pursue Abduction Suspect Throughout SE Minnesota (Update)
Update 8/28 12:30 p.m. Cannon Falls, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Minneapolis man is in custody for false imprisonment and for fleeing multiple law enforcement agencies in southeast Minnesota. A news release from the Cannon Falls Police Department says officers responded to Casey’s General Store around 10:45 a.m. Saturday on the...
First Full Year of Hometown Heroes Assistance Program Provides Unprecedented Health Protection, Support for Minnesota Firefighters
Legislation funds assistance program, peer support, critical care insurance, training for all Minnesota firefighters – at no cost to them or their communities. MINNEAPOLIS (August 2022) – Since it was passed in July 2021, the most comprehensive firefighter well-being legislation in the nation has supported hundreds of peer support calls and visits with mental health providers, trained the majority of the state’s firefighters on their occupational health risks, and has paid out nearly $800,000 in critical illness claims – all at no cost to firefighters, their departments or their communities.
SE Minnesota woman receives national dentistry scholarship
ROCHESTER, Minn. – A southeastern Minnesota woman has won a prestigious national scholarship. Rochester Community and Technical College says Stacey Kruger of Wabasha is one of just five people in the entire country to be awarded a 2022 Liz Koch Memorial Scholarship, which supports the professional development of dental professionals. The scholarship is open to all dental assistants, Dental Assisting National Board certificants, and other oral healthcare professionals.
COVID trends are mostly flat in Minnesota, but proceed with caution
A sign, photographed on Nov. 23, 2020, encourages people to take safety precautions as they enter the COVID-19 saliva testing site at Ridgeview Elementary School in Bloomington. Photo: Christine T. Nguyen | MPR News 2020. from Minnesota Public Radio News • August 26, 2022. Caution signs are yellow, and...
Counties with the oldest homes in Minnesota
Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the oldest homes in Minnesota using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Kayaker gets dose of ‘Minnesota nice’ from TikTok followers after his gear is stolen
The mighty Mississippi. Since July 23, America’s largest river has been home for kayaker Manny Forge. “The adventure of it, yes. You know, life is short,” Forge says. “I’ve walked across America, I’ve ridden a bike across America. This is kind of the big way to see the country.”
What's more Minnesota than a Minnesota tattoo?
ST PAUL, Minn. — Minnesotans, for the most part, love Minnesota. Despite the bitter winters, the sweaty hot summers, the endless road construction and the often-present flocks of mosquitoes, there isn't a better place to live. When you really love something, like, really, really love something, you want to...
What to do Sunday at the Minnesota State Fair
Here’s our day-by-day guide to the 2022 Minnesota State Fair. If you want even more, the Fair’s website offers a searchable schedule at mnstatefair.org/schedule/. See you at the Fair!. Also, there are almost 300 food vendors (including plenty of new offerings in both food and beverage departments), concerts...
Explore Minnesota Offers Mobile ‘MN Fall Passport’ For Activities + Discounts
Who loves fall? If there's anything better than summer in the Northland, it's a beautiful fall season - with colored leaves, cooler temperatures, and tons of fun stuff to do. That's why Explore Minnesota - the tourism arm of the State of Minnesota - has decided to offer a fun (and convenient) way to find those activities, get information about those events, and even save some money along the way.
Smoking In Your Own Car Now Illegal in One Minnesota County
If you light up-- even in your own vehicle-- you're now breaking the law in one Minnesota county. I'll preface this by saying I don't smoke, and never have. But even I was a little surprised how far one new law went when it comes to prohibiting places you can legally smoke-- like inside your own car.
Visiting the Minnesota Bound cabin in the North Woods at the State Fair
FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. — If you're looking for Minnesota-made products, head up to the Minnesota Bound cabin in the North Woods, for a variety of local goodies. Laura Schara joined KARE 11 News Saturday to discuss what's happening at the cabin this year. Schara is one of the hosts...
Tornado watch for Twin Cities, St. Cloud, Mankato Sunday night
The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for southern parts of Minnesota, including the Twin Cities metro area. The watch is in effect until midnight. Tornadoes, damaging winds up to 80 mph and large hail (up to the size of tennis balls) are possible, according to the Storm Prediction Center.
Southern Minnesota will be getting a new area code
(ABC 6 News) – Southern Minn. has used the area code 5-0-7, since 1954, but it looks like the code may be changing. According to the North American Numbering Plan Administrator, the area code is running out of new numbers for the 5-0-7 code. One solution is to split...
Minnesota State Fair comes up just short of new record on Friday
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The Minnesota State Fair came up just short of setting a new record on Friday, as more than 153,000 people came through the gates. The 153,367 visitors on Friday were just a few thousand people short of the attendance record of 157,224 set on the first Friday in 2019. While not a record, it's the second-highest attendance in the fair's history for a first Friday.
Spring Lake Park Swim Facility announces last open swim day of the season
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The swim facility in North Mankato has announced its last open swim day of the season. The final day of the season at Spring Lake Park Swim Facility is Sunday from 12-6 p.m. The facility is owned by the City of North Mankato. Staff members...
Strong storms knocked down trees and shut down Minnesota State Fair
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Strong storms knocked down trees and caused more than 27,000 people to lose power across the Minneapolis area Saturday night, prompting the Minnesota State Fair to shut down rides and cancel a concert. Wind gusts over 60 mph were reported as the storm moved across the...
Take a Look at the Biggest House for Sale in Minnesota!
One thing that we all love to see is what expensive or elaborate houses are on the market! Well, good news for you, I have just found Minnesota’s largest home for sale right now, and it comes to a whopping 22,376 square feet!. If that doesn’t mean anything yet,...
Minnesota’s Most Popular Drinking Game Is One You Probably Haven’t Heard Of
If you're like so many Minnesotans, you can't sit down to a drinking game if you aren't playing Minnesota's favorite drinking game. Anything else would be ruinous to your reputation. Of course, playing the drinking games can land you in jail if you drink and drive, act super stupid when you drink, or get fighty when you drink.
DNR Holds Confiscated Equipment Auction
ZIMMERMAN, MN (KDAL) – The first of two public auctions of confiscated fishing, hunting and trapping equipment is being held Saturday by the Minnesota DNR. The online auctions will include over 300 firearms, 67 bows and a variety of other equipment confiscated after serious game and fish violations. Onsite...
