ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Suspect wanted for Memphis activist’s death captured

By Destinee Hannah
WREG
WREG
 2 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tifanee Wright has been captured by the U.S. Marshals Tuesday morning after being wanted in connection with the death of community activist Dr. Yvonne Nelson, a press release states.

This comes 10 days after police responded to a shots fired call in the 5000 block of Yale Road. When they arrived, they found a woman, later identified as Nelson, suffering from gunshot wounds.

60-year-old shot to death in Raleigh; police seek woman in case
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2J5pxX_0hS3ymic00
    Tifanee Wight captured by U.S. Marshals
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W6D9z_0hS3ymic00
    Dr. Yvonne Nelson (submitted photo)
Woman shot, killed in Raleigh identified as 60-year-old community activist

She was pronounced dead on the scene. Wright was later developed as a suspect when police received information about the alleged shooter fleeing the scene in a black Infiniti that was soon determined to belong to Nelson.

Many believed that Nelson’s death happened due to a carjacking. However, officers later determined that the shooting stemmed from an argument over money between Nelson and Wright.

Nelson had been recently recognized by the State of Tennessee for her work in the Memphis community.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WREG

Woman, 3 children robbed at gunpoint: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department is looking for the person accused of robbing a woman and her three small children at gunpoint. Police say the robbery happened at around 9 p.m. Tuesday at the Lamar Crossing Apartments on Blue Crane Lane off of Dunn Avenue. According to police, the suspect approached the woman […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Workplace romance leads to shots fired at East Memphis hotel

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A workplace romance at an East Memphis hotel led to shots fired inside the building Tuesday evening. It happened at the DoubleTree Memphis Hotel on Sanderlin Road around 6:20 p.m. Police said initially the call came across as an active shooter but that wasn’t the case. A hotel manager told officers 36-year-old Antonio […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man arrested after shootout near Germantown High

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man has been arrested after shots were fired near Germantown High School. Germantown Police say 24-year-old Derrion Leonard is facing several charges, including aggravated assault and aggravated child abuse and neglect. The incident happened just after 2:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 2400 block of Arthur Road, around the corner from […]
GERMANTOWN, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Man shot and killed in Midtown, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead after a shooting in Midtown. Wednesday evening, just after 11 p.m., officers with the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to the Belvedere Garden Apartments at 32 N. Belvedere Blvd. Officers found one victim; he was rushed to Regional One, where he was...
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Memphis, TN
State
Tennessee State
Memphis, TN
Crime & Safety
WREG

Man shot to death at Midtown apartment complex

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person has died after being shot in Midtown Wednesday night. Police responded to the shooting at 8 p.m. at the Belvedere Gardens Apartments near Madison Avenue. A man was found suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. Witnesses tell WREG two men ran […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Stolen truck leads to shots fired during chase: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A case of a stolen vehicle reportedly ended with shots being fired and an attempted murder charge. Memphis Police responded to a report of shots fired at Quintell Avenue and Robbiedon Street on August 9. The victim reportedly told police he had spotted his girlfriend’s Arkansas tags on a Honda Accord. Police […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man injured, one detained after Whitehaven shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A man is injured after a shooting in Whitehaven Wednesday night. Memphis Police say officers responded to the shooting in the 4900 block of Airways at 8:24 p.m. The victim was transported to Regional One in critical condition. Police said the suspect has been detained. If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

Two charged after man shot in southeast Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said two people are charged after a shooting Tuesday night in southeast Shelby County. Deputies responded to the shooting about 9 p.m. in the 4700 block of Pelican Bay Drive, near Shelby Drive and Hacks Cross. They found a man injured and he was taken to Regional One in critical condition. He was treated and released.
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yvonne Nelson
WREG

Pair found taking parts from stolen cars: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two men have been charged with violating “chop shop” laws after police say they were caught taking parts off of stolen cars. According to Memphis Police, officers went to a home on North Evergreen Street near Hunter Avenue Wednesday evening after receiving a report of a stolen vehicle. Memphis Police say officers […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Third suspect arrested after shots fired at police

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police have arrested the last suspect who was accused of shooting at Shelby County Sheriff’s deputies earlier this month. Prentis Frison, 21, was wanted in connection to an incident that happened earlier this month when deputies were shot at after responding to a prowler call at a car dealership on Covington […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

20-year-old sentenced to over 10 years in prison for attempted carjacking

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A 20-year-old convicted in a 2019 attempted carjacking is set to spend over a decade behind bars. The U.S. Department of Justice says Demetrius Willaims was sentenced to 125 months in federal prison for attempted carjacking and brandishing a firearm. On Dec. 28, 2019, Williams and...
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Yale University#Violent Crime#The U S Marshals#Infiniti#State#Nexstar Media Inc
WREG

Accused kidnapper arrested 2 years after mom left for dead

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man has been arrested after he allegedly kidnapped a woman from her house, leaving a 1-year-old alone inside the home for half the day. The two-year manhunt has come to an end as Derrick Williams is now put behind bars. He’s accused of a case dating back to September of […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Former manager accused of embezzling $266k from temp agency

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A former temporary agency manager is now behind bars for allegedly embezzling more than $266,000 from the business. Lashawn Green, the former manager of People Ready temporary agency on Covington Pike, is being charged with 36 counts of identity theft. For nearly four months, police said Green manually put in time for […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man shot, 2 detained in Southwind area

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A man was seriously injured in a shooting Tuesday night in southeast Shelby County. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were investigating a shooting that happened in the 4700 block of Pelican Bay Drive around 9 p.m. The victim was transported to Regional One in critical condition. He was later treated and […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WREG

Sam Cooper crash kills one person

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say one person is dead and another is injured after a crash on Sam Cooper. It happened in the eastbound lanes of Sam Cooper near Highland at around 11 a.m. Thursday. Memphis Police say three cars were involved. One person was pronounced dead on the scene, while another was taken […]
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
actionnews5.com

Shooting on Airways leaves one person in critical condition

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A shooting on Airways near The Highland Meadows Apartment complex leaves one injured. Officers arrived on the scene at 8:20 p.m. The officers found a male victim who was transported to Regional One Health Hospital in critical condition. There is no suspect information at this time.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Suspect charged after woman killed in Edge District

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police have arrested a man they say shot and killed a woman in the Edge District earlier this week Robert Guyse is charged with murder in the death of 42-year-old Tiffany Hunt. When officers arrived on the scene on the 600 block of Madison, they found hunt lying on the ground […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Three charged in carjacking at Park Avenue Walgreens

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 14-year-old and a 15-year-old are charged along with a 26-year-old man in a carjacking at a Walgreens at Park Avenue and Highland Street. Police said it happened just before 4 p.m. Tuesday when a woman was approached by two males armed with handguns. They demanded her 2017 Chevy Cruze and drove […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

WREG

41K+
Followers
11K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

WREG.com is the leading news source for Memphis and the Mid-South

 https://wreg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy