Suspect wanted for Memphis activist’s death captured

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tifanee Wright has been captured by the U.S. Marshals Tuesday morning after being wanted in connection with the death of community activist Dr. Yvonne Nelson, a press release states.

This comes 10 days after police responded to a shots fired call in the 5000 block of Yale Road. When they arrived, they found a woman, later identified as Nelson, suffering from gunshot wounds.

Dr. Yvonne Nelson

She was pronounced dead on the scene. Wright was later developed as a suspect when police received information about the alleged shooter fleeing the scene in a black Infiniti that was soon determined to belong to Nelson.

Many believed that Nelson’s death happened due to a carjacking. However, officers later determined that the shooting stemmed from an argument over money between Nelson and Wright.

Nelson had been recently recognized by the State of Tennessee for her work in the Memphis community.

