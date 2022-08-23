ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

The reason Kevin Durant pulled back his trade demand to Nets

The Brooklyn Nets breathed a sigh of relief on Tuesday after recently meeting with Kevin Durant, who decided to rescind his trade request and remain with the organization. There appear to be a few different reasons why KD did so. Adrian Wojnarowski discussed them on ESPN’s Sportcenter and revealed the Nets were never even close […] The post The reason Kevin Durant pulled back his trade demand to Nets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BROOKLYN, NY
NBC Sports

Nets announce they've 'agreed to move forward' with Durant

The Nets aimed to extinguish all the rumors Tuesday morning. Kevin Durant and Brooklyn have "agreed to move forward with our partnership" after a meeting Monday in Los Angeles, the team announced. The news of Durant's trade request in late June shook up the NBA's offseason as many teams were...
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Boston, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Sports
State
Washington State
City
Brooklyn, NY
Yardbarker

Shams Charania On What Happened Between Kevin Durant And The Brooklyn Nets: "The Nets Had A Crazy Asking Price For KD And That Was Just Not Met."

Kevin Durant is once again the talk of the town in NBA circles on Tuesday after the Brooklyn Nets confirmed that he will stay with the team. His request to leave has had a serious impact on the league; his fellow players have tried calling him out on it. However, the matter finally seems settled, and the NBA world is now reacting to it.
NBA
Yardbarker

GM Sean Marks: Nets, Kevin Durant Meet, Agree To Stay Together

After everything, Kevin Durant is returning to the Nets, and that comes straight from general manager Sean Marks. Per the Brooklyn GM, Marks, coach Steve Nash, Nets owner Joe Tsai and Durant and representative Rich Kleiman all met in Los Angeles, hashing out the following arrangement: Durant will remain with the Nets.
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Simmons
Person
Sean Marks
Person
Kyrie Irving
Person
Steve Nash
Person
Kevin Durant
Larry Brown Sports

Nets issue statement announcing major Kevin Durant decision

Kevin Durant has apparently had a change of heart. After asking the Brooklyn Nets to trade him and then recently reiterating his stance, Durant has decided that he wants to move forward with his current team. The Nets released a brief statement on Tuesday announcing that team executives met with Durant and Durant’s agent and the two sides “have agreed to move forward with our partnership.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CNBC

Nets say Kevin Durant is going to stay in Brooklyn, after all

Kevin Durant will remain with the Brooklyn Nets this upcoming season, the team said Tuesday. The announcement comes following summer-long uncertainty about Durant's and fellow star Kyrie Irving's futures with the team. "We have agreed to move forward with our partnership," read a statement from Sean Marks, the Nets' general...
BROOKLYN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy