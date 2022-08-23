Trending On The Timeline: Fetty Wap Pleads Guilty and AI Rapper

Fetty Wap might be doing some serious time and artificial intelligence in the rap game. DJ Misses is here to tell you what’s trending on that timeline. Last October Fetty Wap was arrested by the FBI at Rolling Loud New York as he was accused of being a part of a whole drug trafficking ring on August 22, he entered a guilty plea to federal drug charges and is currently in police custody. These are serious charges.

That’s a minimum five years in prison. Capitol Records recently signed their first artificial intelligence rap artist. It’s basically a robot that looks like a video game. He goes by the name FN Meka and he already has his first single out and it’s featuring Gunna. He has over 10 million followers. Now celebrities are heated. The Game recently stated, “It’s like y’all are acting like it’s not real human artists out there who will give anything for a deal that will change their lives.” Also Sammy, Little Mama and other artists in the comments were heated about this. I have to agree with them because simply all of these people out in a world with natural God given talent and you’re choosing a computer? Make sure you like, comment and share.