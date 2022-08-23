Read full article on original website
Related
WDAM-TV
Second Amendment Sales Tax Holiday happening this weekend
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Magnolia State will be having its Second Amendment Sales Tax Holiday this weekend. Mississippians will be able to purchase firearms, ammunition, and certain hunting supplies all sales tax free. Christine Hemp-Hill, the General Manager at 601 Sports in Meridian, said they have been preparing for...
Maybe that’s why they taste like chicken. Alligator found hanging around drive-thru lane at Mississippi Popeye’s restaurant.
At least one alligator decided he loves that chicken from Popeye’s. The Laurel Police Department posted a picture of a three-foot alligator that was reportedly found around the local Popeye’s in Laurel on Monday. WHLT in Hattiesburg and Laurel reported that the alligator was seen by restaurant staff...
ourmshome.com
Delicious Food and Hospitality Shines at the Bird Dog Cafe in Laurel
Since Ben and Erin Napier’s HGTV series “Hometown,” visitors, tourists, and even life-long residents of Laurel are finding out about the great businesses that the city has and continues to attract other businesses to open in this charming small town. Nestled among the ancient oaks and timeless...
WTOK-TV
ALDI Meridian is opening soon
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - ALDI Meridian is set to open Aug. 31. It’s in the former Bed Bath and Beyond location in Meridian Crossroads. ALDI is opening 150 new stores this year with 20 of those in Mississippi, Alabama, Louisiana and Florida. By the end of 2022, ALDI is on track to be the third largest grocer in the country.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WTOK-TV
How to stay safe while the roads are wet
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Floods, rain, and fog are some serious handicaps when it comes to driving. Ways to stay safe on roadways are simple, but effective, and should be practiced by everyone. Staying off the roadways under serious weather threats is the easiest way to keep yourself and the roadways...
WTOK-TV
Mitchell Distributing hosts Law Enforcement Appreciation Cookout
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Local law enforcement officials were shown appreciation for the work they do in our community Thursday. Mitchell Distributing hosted an appreciation cookout for the Meridian Police Department, Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department, and the Mississippi Highway Patrol. There were door prizes donated by local businesses given...
WTOK-TV
MSU-Meridian hosts Business After Hours to celebrate 50th Anniversary
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Mississippi State University’s Meridian Campus celebrated a big milestone Thursday night at Riley Center. MSU-Meridian and the East Mississippi Business Development Corporation hosted a Business After Hours event all to celebrate the university’s 50th anniversary. Local businesses and alumni were invited to the event...
WTOK-TV
A River Flood Warning is in place for our area
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Thursday. Showers and scattered thunderstorms remain in the area. We are still under a River Flood Warning and a Flash Flood Watch for the entire viewing area. Stay on alert as you go throughout the day. The rain showers have already started for parts of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WTOK-TV
A local medical clinic offering a service that takes a step back in time
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Doctor’s visits can be a pain for many people, whether they be bedridden or physically unable to leave their house. A new local clinic has opened up in Newton, hoping to ease that pain for many. The Grace Family Medical Clinic provides several services, including house...
WTOK-TV
First Alert: Flooding remains possible for Thursday
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Wednesday’s rain goes into the record books. Many areas had record daily rainfall, including Meridian which received roughly 4.6″ of rain. This is also more rain than Meridian typically gets the entire month of August (on average). There were many reports of flooding...including Flash Flooding, and more flooding is possible for Thursday.
WTOK-TV
More rainy days are ahead of us
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Today is Taco Tuesday! It make be a great idea to enjoy those tacos inside today, because rain showers will dominate the area. With all the rainfall we will get today localized flooding is possible. Our potential for flash flooding has also increased since yesterday. Stay weather aware and updated with Storm Team 11 as you go throughout your day.
WTOK-TV
Meridian Housing Authority staff, board recognized
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Housing Authority has been recognized at a state conference. Its staff and board of commissioners received certificates of excellence. The awards recognize excellent performance in operations and operation management. MHA services over 1,000 affordable housing apartments and gives out just over 200 housing choice...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WTOK-TV
Crimenet 08_25_22
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to locate Darlene P. Hasson. Hasson is a 61-year-old white female who is approximately 5′ 4″ in height and weighs 110 pounds. She is wanted on a probation violation warrant out of Lauderdale County...
WTOK-TV
City of Meridian Arrest Report August 25, 2022
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from August 24, 2022 at 6:00 AM to August 25, 2022 at 6:00 AM. There were no robberies reported. There were no commercial burglaries reported. Church Burglary. There were no church burglaries reported. Stolen Vehicles. At 6:51 AM on August 24,...
Neshoba Democrat
City Hall phone calls went unanswered
Philadelphia aldermen hired a part-time employee in the Municipal Court Clerk’s Office to answer the phone when the three office employees are involved in court proceedings, especially on Mondays and Wednesdays. “They haven’t been able to answer the phones as promptly as the citizens of Philadelphia have wanted them...
WTOK-TV
Chunky River swells, causes flooding
CHUNKY, Miss. (WTOK) - Many of the roads that flooded Wednesday in Newton County are back open. The worry now turns to swollen rivers. The Chunky River is overflowing. Around noon, this was the scene on Highway 80 near the Lauderdale, Newton County line. The area often floods, but locals say it’s been several years since they have seen it like this.
WTOK-TV
Dr. Tommie Mabry holds parent engagement workshop at Meridian High School
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Motivational speaker Dr. Tommie Mabry spoke with parents at Meridian High School about how they can change their daughters’ and sons’ lives by improving their minds at home. Dr. Mabry, a best-selling author and the CEO of his company, is teaching parents about the...
Neshoba Democrat
Highway 16 at Edinburg flooded
Highway 16 west at Edinburg is flooded, according to social media reports, and Highway 19 north is down to one lane at the Pearl River, the authorities said. MDOT was not showing the road closed as of 8:44 a.m. Wednesday, but officials were urging caution. Neshoba County remains under a...
WAPT
Flash flooding takes toll on Mississippi roads
JACKSON, Miss. — The flash flooding throughout Mississippi is taking a toll on the state's roads. The Mississippi Department of Transportation is working to repair roads that were washed out by this week's storms. A section of Highway 35, south of Interstate 20 in Scott County, was one of the roads affected.
Comments / 0