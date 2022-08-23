Read full article on original website
gmauthority.com
2023 Corvette Z06 Production Heavily Constrained
Anticipation for the 2023 Chevy Corvette Z06 is high, with countless fans eager to get the new mid-engine supercar into their driveway. Unfortunately, GM Authority has learned that 2023 Chevy Corvette Z06 production will be heavily constrained for the foreseeable future. According to GM Authority sources, 2023 Chevy Corvette Z06...
fordauthority.com
Revised Duramax 3.0L Diesel Debuts As New Ford 3.5L V6 PowerBoost Rival
Ford Motor Company and General Motors have gone head-to-head in the automotive market for the better part of the last century, and now, The General has detailed its latest Ford 3.5L V6 PowerBoost rival. As reported by our sister publication GM Authority, the recently-announced 3.0L inline-six turbodiesel Duramax engine – production code LZ0 – will attempt to give The Blue Oval’s PowerBoost V6 offering a run for its money.
gmauthority.com
GM And Bosch Asking To Drop Chevy Silverado, GMC Sierra Duramax Emissions Lawsuit
GM and Bosch have requested that a federal judge drop consolidated litigation which alleges that units of the Chevy Silverado and GMC Sierra were equipped with devices that allowed the pickups to cheat emissions testing. Per a recent report from Law360, GM and Bosch filed separate summary judgment motions last...
torquenews.com
Chevy Silverado 2.7-Liter Four-Cylinder Engine Test - Hard To Believe
We have a chance to put the Chevrolet Silverado LT equipped with GM’s amazing 2.7-liter engine to the test. General Motors is a brand that constantly surprises us. We still think the Bolt EUV is hands-down the best affordable EV ever made. Can the Corvette be beaten in its class in any regard? Add the Silverado to the list of GM vehicles that have made us step back and re-think a segment.
MotorAuthority
2024 Chevrolet Silverado HD spy shots: Big changes pegged for cabin
Chevrolet's Silverado 1500 was updated for the 2022 model year following a full redesign for 2019, and the truck's heavy-duty big brother, which received its own full redesign for 2020, will be updated soon as well. A prototype for the updated Silverado HD, which looks to be the posh Silverado...
gmauthority.com
2023 GMC Canyon Elevation: Exclusive First Pictures
GM unveiled the all-new third-generation 2023 GMC Canyon earlier this month, showing off the pickup’s new exterior styling and overhauled cabin space, as well as debuting a new powertrain, new tech goodies, and the AT4X off-roader. Now, GM Authority has exclusive photos of the new 2023 GMC Canyon Elevation.
gmauthority.com
2023 Chevy Silverado HD Pricing Increases $1,000 Over 2022 Model
GM has applied a minor price change to the 2023 Chevy Silverado HD lineup, with the base price of the nameplate set to increase by $1,000 across the board over the outgoing 2022 model. With this change, the price of the 2023 Chevy Silverado 2500HD Regular Cab in the entry-level...
gmauthority.com
GM Testing Honda Prologue Alongside Chevy Blazer EV
As GM Authority has covered extensively in the past, GM and Honda have formed a strategic alliance in North America to produce a range of new, affordable electric vehicles set to utilize GM Ultium batteries and GM Ultium drive motors. That includes the up-and-coming Honda Prologue EV, which was recently caught testing alongside another all-electric crossover, namely the new Chevy Blazer EV.
torquenews.com
New Harbor Freight Impact Wrench Torque Test Will Change Your Mind About Harbor Freight Tools
Here’s a must-watch impact wrench performance test that pits comparable models of Harbor Freight against Milwaukee and DeWalt power tools that reveals some surprising results that just might change your mind the next time you shop for an impact wrench. Why You Need an Impact Wrench. One of the...
gmauthority.com
1967 Pontiac GTO Takes On A 1968 Hurst/Olds In Close All-GM Drag Race: Video
Once upon a time, car enthusiasts would have to pack a cooler and head down to the local raceway to see cars like a Pontiac GTO and a Hurst/Olds sprint down the quarter-mile. But now, thanks to the magic of the internet, we have the opportunity to see these two iconic muscle cars go head-to-head in a factory stock drag race from the comfort of our own homes.
gmauthority.com
Chevy Seeker Spied Testing Without Camo In Michigan
The all-new 2023 Chevy Seeker compact crossover was just spotted running around on public streets in Michigan with hardly any camouflage. The 2023 Chevy Seeker made its world debut in Shanghai, China late last month, dropping in as the Bow Tie brand’s new global compact crossover model. The new Chevy Seeker will not be sold in the U.S., but rather, will launch in China later this year. The crossover is also expected to be announced for additional international markets in the next several months. The new Seeker may also be one of the next Chevy crossovers built in South Korea starting next year.
gmauthority.com
2023 GMC Sierra 1500 Pricing Revealed
GM Authority has exclusively uncovered pricing for the 2023 GMC Sierra 1500 lineup as its production start date later this month approaches. Pricing for the 2023 GMC Sierra 1500 has increased by $1,000 over 2022 on every trim level except for the Denali Ultimate and AT4, which have received respective price increases of $900 and $1,900. That means the price of the least expensive model, the Pro trim level in the Regular Cab, Standard Box body style equipped with rear-wheel drive and the turbocharged 2.7L L3B engine, now starts at $40,020 including the mandatory $1,795 destination freight charge and 3-year OnStar and Connected Services plan. The SLE Double Cab with RWD and the 2.7L L3B engine will now start at $50,995, while an identically-equipped Elevation trim will start at $52,595. The SLT Crew Cab, which comes standard with RWD and the naturally aspirated 5.3L L84 V8 gasoline engine, starts at $56,495.
gmauthority.com
GM Shows First Look Inside Next-Gen Chevy Montana
General Motors is hosting a web series dedicated to the final development stage of the next-generation Chevy Montana in Brazil, where the automaker recently showed a first look inside Chevrolet‘s first unibody compact pickup. GM’s Brazilian subsidiary showed the first glimpse of the next-generation Chevy Montana’s interior during the...
gmauthority.com
GMC Canyon Sales Jump 40 Percent During Q2 2022
GMC Canyon Sales - Q2 2022 - United States. In the United States, GMC Canyon deliveries totaled 7,501 units in Q2 2022, an increase of about 40 percent compared to 5,347 units sold in Q2 2021. In the first six months of the year, Canyon sales increased about 9 percent...
gmauthority.com
2024 Cadillac CT6 Spy Shots Reveal Production Lighting
GM is developing a second generation for the Cadillac CT6 luxury sedan, with plans to release the new full-size four-door for the 2024 model year. Now, GM Authority spy photographers have caught the upcoming 2024 Cadillac CT6 testing in prototype form with production lighting elements. This isn’t the first time...
gmauthority.com
1967 Chevy Camaro Pro Touring Build Cost $600,000: Video
You get what you pay for, so what do you get when you invest $600,000 into a 1967 Chevy Camaro? Why, this fully customized Pro Touring build, of course. This bespoke Chevy Camaro was originally built for display at the SEMA Show in Las Vegas, but now, it’s ready to hit the road as a fully prepped driver’s car, combining high-end racing elements with a streetable, livable sports car vibe.
gmauthority.com
1,100-Horsepower Chevy S-10 Is A Street-Driven Drag Truck: Video
An 1,100-horsepower Chevy S-10 with a tubbed rear end, Nitto drag radials, a full roll cage and Kirkey racing seats is the kind of vehicle you’d expect to see being towed to the dragstrip on the back of a flatbed trailer, but a young car enthusiast that was featured on QA1’s official YouTube channel drives this exact build to and from the track on the street.
gmauthority.com
2023 Cadillac Escalade Heavy-Duty Trailering Package Unavailable To Order
The 2023 Cadillac Escalade debuts the third model year of the latest fifth-gen luxury SUV, ushering in a few updates and changes compared to the 2022 model year, including the introduction of the new Cadillac Escalade-V performance model. Now, GM Authority has learned that the 2023 Cadillac Escalade’s Heavy-Duty Trailering package is currently unavailable.
gmauthority.com
2023 Chevy Suburban Configurator Live
The online configurator tool for the 2023 Chevy Suburban has officially gone live on the American automaker’s website, allowing users to view different exterior and interior colors on the full-size SUV, apply various options and equipment packages, and receive a complete pricing breakdown of their preferred build specification. One...
