Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Is Chick-fil-A Rolling Out Wings at Select Locations?Briana BelcherNashville, TN
Metro Nashville Back-to-School, Monday, August 8thHeidi SuydamNashville, TN
Tennessee Nurses Call for a New Law to Protect them from Registered OffendersJax HudurNashville, TN
Free Things to Do in Nashville on August 5th, 6th, and 7th!Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
Faith Group Calls on Senators Blackburn, Hagerty to Support Inflation Reduction ActAdvocate AndyTennessee State
Related
fox17.com
Dozens of MNPS staffers wait weeks to get paid
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — 80 staffers are still waiting on a paycheck from Metro Nashville Public Schools (MNPS). According to MNPS, 51 new hires and rehires are still waiting on a paycheck and an additional 29 who started working are missing some documentation they need in order to get paid.
fox17.com
Police trainer calls Nashville's elementary security plan 'ridiculous'
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Nashville’s most respected police tactics trainer says that Metro Nashville Public Schools' (MNPS) current safety plan for elementary schools is terrible. Elite trainer Bob Allen calls the Nashville public schools plan to increase security ridiculous: An attempt to make people feel good without really...
Dozens of MNPS teachers have not received their paychecks. Here's the problem.
They've been on the job for three weeks, but dozens of Metro teachers still haven't been paid. District officials said they are working as fast as possible to fix the situation.
fox17.com
FOX 17 News asks Mayor Cooper about lack of urgency with the funding for homeless services
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — FOX 17 News is getting several complaints of tents popping up all over Nashville as the city pushes back a plan to use $50 million to tackle the issue. FOX 17 News was able to ask Mayor John Cooper Thursday about the deferral and he...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
MNPS board members raise COVID concerns as 100+ teachers test positive
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN)- Teachers in the classroom are facing yet another hurdle. During a Metro Nashville School Board Meeting on Tuesday, board members expressed concerns about teachers having to choose between testing positive for Covid-19, and potentially running out of sick days.
Tennessee Tribune
MDHA Moving Forward with Dr. White at Helm, Announces New Annual Strategy
NASHVILLE, TN — Dr. Troy White’s one-year anniversary as Executive Director of MDHA is coming with an overhaul of strategic directives aimed at improving the efficiency and effectiveness of the organization. The sixth executive director but the first African American in the role, Dr. White said his experience...
fox17.com
Rutherford County struggling to find kindergarten teachers
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — FOX17 continues to follow the teacher shortage across the Mid-state. School leaders in Rutherford County say they are seeing openings in areas where they never thought possible. Right now there are multiple openings for kindergarten teachers in the county and they can't get a...
fox17.com
Law Enforcement Collaborative to aid Metro students interested in law enforcement careers
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A community partnership with Metro leaders in law enforcement and education was announced Tuesday to expand law enforcement career exploration and education pathways for Nashville's students. The Tennessee Board of Regents, Mayor John Cooper, Metropolitan Nashville Police Department, Metro Nashville Public Schools, and Nashville State...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Tennessee Tribune
Affordable Housing Resources Announces New Mortgage Assistance Programs
NASHVILLE, TN — Residents of Tennessee are feeling the increasing pressures of falling behind on their mortgages due to hardships created by the COVID-19 pandemic and the halting of forbearance programs meant to dampen the blow. To help, 501(c)3 nonprofit Affordable Housing Resources has recently announced two new mortgage assistance programs through the Tennessee Housing Development Agency and United Way of Greater Nashville.
Temporary teacher permits are helping districts fill vacancies
Clarksville Montgomery county school system still needs to fill about 50 teaching positions. Thanks to a new state law - all you need is a bachelor's degree to temporarily teach.
Tennessee Tribune
Workers of Color Still Left Behind
NASHVILLE, TN — Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Nashville’s strong and sustained growth helped make it Tennessee’s largest city and the state’s biggest economic powerhouse. But new research exposes the disconnect between the region’s increasing diversity and its overall prosperity: while people of color are driving population growth in Nashville, they are not equitably benefiting from its economic gains.
fox17.com
Nashville leaders working to get students interested in law enforcement careers
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro leaders are working to get students interested in a career in law enforcement. Nashville Mayor John Cooper, Metro Police, Metro Schools, and Nashville State Community College is teaming up to help students explore new career opportunities. The initiative will be set up for students to take advantage starting at the elementary school level.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox17.com
FOX 17 News takes students TSU hotel concerns to university, state leaders
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — FOX 17 News continues with coverage as Tennessee State University (TSU) enlists six hotels to house some of its students. These hotels span across Nashville, with some 12 miles from campus. It’s not just the distance concerning some, but it is the university relying on...
fox17.com
Some TSU freshmen still waiting on class schedules as new school year begins
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Wednesday marked the first day of class for Tennessee State University (TSU) students. But some freshmen say they still haven’t had the opportunity to attend a single class. “It sounds weird to say I wish I was in class right now, but I really...
fox17.com
Relief for Sumner County drivers expected with Vietnam Vets widening
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--Driving into Nashville from Sumner County could become a bit easier in the coming years thanks to an expansion of Vietnam Veterans Boulevard, otherwise known as SR386. Hendersonville Mayor Jamie Clary says construction on widening the highly used route could start in 2024. Mayor Clary provided the following statement...
WSMV
Past, current students react to qualifying for student debt forgiveness
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - It’s a huge relief to millions of Americans who will soon see their student debt disappear. The Biden Administration announced a new policy Wednesday that would cancel $10,000 of student debt, for those who qualify. To be eligible, you must be single and make less...
fox17.com
Alderman expresses concern for funding new Franklin City Hall
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WZTV) — City Leaders in Franklin are trying to figure how to put together the funding for a new city hall. The new city hall would be located on the historic square across the street from the current courthouse. It would be close to 90,000 square feet, 3 stories tall and would also include a new park with space for memorials and water features. The cost would be between $84 to $101 million dollars. Some alderman are very caution about the plan.
WTVC
NAACP calls on Justice Department to investigate Metro Police body cam cuts
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Tennessee State Conference of the NAACP is calling for the U.S. Department of Justice to investigate recent action by the Metro Nashville Police Department which entailed editing body camera footage. Last week, Metro Police gave two employees written reprimands for incorrectly editing out curse...
Tennessee Tribune
NAACP Calls for Investigation in MNPD Conduct
The Tennessee State Conference of the NAACP (also called the Tennessee NAACP) is calling for an investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice into the potential misconduct of the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department. A recent inquiry into police officer misconduct by the Nashville Community Oversight Board discovered that MNPD handed over altered video footage that may have been critical to the COB’s investigation.
fox17.com
Oliver Middle School parents question a teacher's long-term absence
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — FOX 17 News is working to get answers from Metro Public Nashville School (MNPS) leaders after receiving several reports that an Oliver Middle School teacher was paid full-time for only being in the classroom two days a week. MNPS says that the Human Resources department...
Comments / 1