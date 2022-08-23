ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

fox17.com

Dozens of MNPS staffers wait weeks to get paid

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — 80 staffers are still waiting on a paycheck from Metro Nashville Public Schools (MNPS). According to MNPS, 51 new hires and rehires are still waiting on a paycheck and an additional 29 who started working are missing some documentation they need in order to get paid.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Police trainer calls Nashville's elementary security plan 'ridiculous'

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Nashville’s most respected police tactics trainer says that Metro Nashville Public Schools' (MNPS) current safety plan for elementary schools is terrible. Elite trainer Bob Allen calls the Nashville public schools plan to increase security ridiculous: An attempt to make people feel good without really...
NASHVILLE, TN
Local
Tennessee Education
Nashville, TN
Education
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
Nashville, TN
Government
City
Nashville, TN
Tennessee Tribune

MDHA Moving Forward with Dr. White at Helm, Announces New Annual Strategy

NASHVILLE, TN — Dr. Troy White’s one-year anniversary as Executive Director of MDHA is coming with an overhaul of strategic directives aimed at improving the efficiency and effectiveness of the organization. The sixth executive director but the first African American in the role, Dr. White said his experience...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Rutherford County struggling to find kindergarten teachers

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — FOX17 continues to follow the teacher shortage across the Mid-state. School leaders in Rutherford County say they are seeing openings in areas where they never thought possible. Right now there are multiple openings for kindergarten teachers in the county and they can't get a...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
fox17.com

Law Enforcement Collaborative to aid Metro students interested in law enforcement careers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A community partnership with Metro leaders in law enforcement and education was announced Tuesday to expand law enforcement career exploration and education pathways for Nashville's students. The Tennessee Board of Regents, Mayor John Cooper, Metropolitan Nashville Police Department, Metro Nashville Public Schools, and Nashville State...
NASHVILLE, TN
#Federal Funds#Elementary School#Private Music#K12#Mnps
Tennessee Tribune

Affordable Housing Resources Announces New Mortgage Assistance Programs

NASHVILLE, TN — Residents of Tennessee are feeling the increasing pressures of falling behind on their mortgages due to hardships created by the COVID-19 pandemic and the halting of forbearance programs meant to dampen the blow. To help, 501(c)3 nonprofit Affordable Housing Resources has recently announced two new mortgage assistance programs through the Tennessee Housing Development Agency and United Way of Greater Nashville.
NASHVILLE, TN
Tennessee Tribune

Workers of Color Still Left Behind

NASHVILLE, TN — Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Nashville’s strong and sustained growth helped make it Tennessee’s largest city and the state’s biggest economic powerhouse. But new research exposes the disconnect between the region’s increasing diversity and its overall prosperity: while people of color are driving population growth in Nashville, they are not equitably benefiting from its economic gains.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Nashville leaders working to get students interested in law enforcement careers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro leaders are working to get students interested in a career in law enforcement. Nashville Mayor John Cooper, Metro Police, Metro Schools, and Nashville State Community College is teaming up to help students explore new career opportunities. The initiative will be set up for students to take advantage starting at the elementary school level.
NASHVILLE, TN
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
fox17.com

Relief for Sumner County drivers expected with Vietnam Vets widening

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--Driving into Nashville from Sumner County could become a bit easier in the coming years thanks to an expansion of Vietnam Veterans Boulevard, otherwise known as SR386. Hendersonville Mayor Jamie Clary says construction on widening the highly used route could start in 2024. Mayor Clary provided the following statement...
SUMNER COUNTY, TN
fox17.com

Alderman expresses concern for funding new Franklin City Hall

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WZTV) — City Leaders in Franklin are trying to figure how to put together the funding for a new city hall. The new city hall would be located on the historic square across the street from the current courthouse. It would be close to 90,000 square feet, 3 stories tall and would also include a new park with space for memorials and water features. The cost would be between $84 to $101 million dollars. Some alderman are very caution about the plan.
FRANKLIN, TN
WTVC

NAACP calls on Justice Department to investigate Metro Police body cam cuts

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Tennessee State Conference of the NAACP is calling for the U.S. Department of Justice to investigate recent action by the Metro Nashville Police Department which entailed editing body camera footage. Last week, Metro Police gave two employees written reprimands for incorrectly editing out curse...
NASHVILLE, TN
Tennessee Tribune

NAACP Calls for Investigation in MNPD Conduct

The Tennessee State Conference of the NAACP (also called the Tennessee NAACP) is calling for an investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice into the potential misconduct of the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department. A recent inquiry into police officer misconduct by the Nashville Community Oversight Board discovered that MNPD handed over altered video footage that may have been critical to the COB’s investigation.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Oliver Middle School parents question a teacher's long-term absence

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — FOX 17 News is working to get answers from Metro Public Nashville School (MNPS) leaders after receiving several reports that an Oliver Middle School teacher was paid full-time for only being in the classroom two days a week. MNPS says that the Human Resources department...
NASHVILLE, TN

