Read full article on original website
Related
Body found sitting in chair at California home had been there for years while son collected money
A decomposing corpse found sitting in a chair at a California home had been there for three years, according to officials.Police say that a man who died last month in Jackson, California, is suspected of leaving his father’s body at their home in order to keep accessing his money.Randall Freer, 63, died as he left a business in the foothills of the Sierra Nevadas, according to Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office Lt Greg Stark.A sheriff’s deputy then went to notify the man’s family at a home in Wallace, California, where he heard a fan running and saw a dead person...
'One of a kind' South Carolina woman dies after she was impaled by a beach umbrella
A 63-year-old South Carolina woman died from chest trauma on Wednesday after a beach umbrella that was carried by wind struck and impaled her, according to the Horry County Coroner's office. Tammy Perreault was at Garden City Beach, about 20 minutes south of Myrtle Beach, when she was injured early...
Family's Triple Homicide Continues To Haunt Virginia Town 20 Years Later
Authorities are holding out hope that they'll find those responsible for killing a Virginia couple before kidnapping and murdering their child in North Carolina two decades ago. Monday marked 20 years since married couple Michael and Mary Short were found shot to death in their Oak Level, Virginia, home, about...
FOX Carolina
Mother of football player killed by gunfire blames lack of guidance
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - On Aug. 23, the day that Shy’Heem Clemons would have turned 20, his mother spent the day remembering his life before gunfire ended it. Khalilah Gray went through a box of Clemons’ treasured belongings - including sports plaques from T.L. Hanna, an encouraging note from his high school football coach and his graduation robe from 2020. She looked at old photographs and watched a video message that Clemons texted her before a game with Greensboro College, where he attended school on football scholarship.
IN THIS ARTICLE
$480,000 awarded to inmate who suffered miscarriage after sheriff's deputies stopped at Starbucks while driving her to hospital
Southern California's Orange County has agreed to pay $480,000 to an inmate who was pregnant but suffered a miscarriage after sheriff's deputies stopped at a Starbucks while driving her to a hospital. Sandra Quinones, who is no longer in custody, alleged in a federal lawsuit that sheriff's staff delayed treatment after her water broke in the jail.
FOX Carolina
Spartanburg district announces clear bag policy, weapon detectors for football games
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg School District Seven announced new security measures for high school football games. Clear bags will be required at Spartanburg High School’s Vikings Stadium and Vikings Arena. Guests can bring a clear tote if it meets the size limit, a one-gallon clear bag, a seat cushion and a small clutch, wallet or purse.
Comments / 0