The Independent

Body found sitting in chair at California home had been there for years while son collected money

A decomposing corpse found sitting in a chair at a California home had been there for three years, according to officials.Police say that a man who died last month in Jackson, California, is suspected of leaving his father’s body at their home in order to keep accessing his money.Randall Freer, 63, died as he left a business in the foothills of the Sierra Nevadas, according to Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office Lt Greg Stark.A sheriff’s deputy then went to notify the man’s family at a home in Wallace, California, where he heard a fan running and saw a dead person...
JACKSON, CA
FOX Carolina

Mother of football player killed by gunfire blames lack of guidance

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - On Aug. 23, the day that Shy’Heem Clemons would have turned 20, his mother spent the day remembering his life before gunfire ended it. Khalilah Gray went through a box of Clemons’ treasured belongings - including sports plaques from T.L. Hanna, an encouraging note from his high school football coach and his graduation robe from 2020. She looked at old photographs and watched a video message that Clemons texted her before a game with Greensboro College, where he attended school on football scholarship.
ANDERSON, SC
CBS News

$480,000 awarded to inmate who suffered miscarriage after sheriff's deputies stopped at Starbucks while driving her to hospital

Southern California's Orange County has agreed to pay $480,000 to an inmate who was pregnant but suffered a miscarriage after sheriff's deputies stopped at a Starbucks while driving her to a hospital. Sandra Quinones, who is no longer in custody, alleged in a federal lawsuit that sheriff's staff delayed treatment after her water broke in the jail.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
FOX Carolina

Spartanburg district announces clear bag policy, weapon detectors for football games

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg School District Seven announced new security measures for high school football games. Clear bags will be required at Spartanburg High School’s Vikings Stadium and Vikings Arena. Guests can bring a clear tote if it meets the size limit, a one-gallon clear bag, a seat cushion and a small clutch, wallet or purse.
SPARTANBURG, SC

