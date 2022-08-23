Read full article on original website
Giants claim former Vikings defender
On Tuesday, the Vikings cut down to 80 players to abide by the NFL’s roster limits. The Giants took advantage of that by claiming one of the players that the Vikings waived on Tuesday Harrison Hand. The former Vikings fifth-round pick out of Temple didn’t look likely to make...
Miami Dolphins open to trading former Penn State star
Mike Gesicki will continue to play for the Miami Dolphins this season as he is franchise tagged, but that doesn’t mean that the team won’t look around per Doug Kyed of PFF.com. Sources told Kyed that the Dolphins have brought up the Penn State TE’s name to other...
NFC Notes: Bears, Lions, Packers, Vikings
Bears HC Matt Eberflus thinks that Justin Fields is showing better footwork, pocket presence, and ability to throw under pressure. “I see more progress in practice,” Eberflus said, via ProFootballTalk. “His footwork’s getting better, his delivery when he’s feeling pressure, how he slides in the pocket and delivers the ball, that’s getting a lot better too. He’s improving every single day.”
Giants claim two WRs off of waivers from Ravens
The Baltimore Ravens have stacked up plenty of depth over the course of the 2022 offseason. With how much they’ve been able to accumulate, the team has had to part with talented players as they begin to trim their roster down to 53-players. Baltimore had to get their roster...
Four Giants Vets Who Sit on the Bubble
These four vets really need to pull out the stops if they're to survive the final cutdown date.
Giants' Daboll era opens with eyes on Jones, Barkley and D
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants have a new general manager and coach, questions about quarterback Daniel Jones’ future, the hope Saquon Barkley will run wild again and a belief their unpredictable defense is going to be good. The one thing missing this year is the high expectations change normally brings. That was the case in 2018 when then-GM Dave Gettleman hired offensive guru Pat Shurmur as his coach. It happened again in 2020 when Gettleman turned to the Bill Belichick/Nick Saban-mentored Joe Judge. This time, change is being accompanied by reality.
Giants' Sterling Shepard will help depleted WR group, Daniel Jones
This Giants season has a primary goal: finding out whether Daniel Jones is a viable NFL quarterback. That's the most important task for the new regime, and almost everything it did in the offseason was about helping Jones, ensuring that he gets a real chance to prove himself. What he...
Could Giants WR Darius Slayton be a surprise cut?
In less than a week, NFL teams will cut their rosters to 53 players each. Could fourth-year Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton be a surprise cut, as Bleacher Report's Ian Wharton suggested?. The reasoning makes sense, even though the Giants' receiving corps has thinned recently. "Time is running out for...
New York Giants Running Back Saquon Barkley Bears Watching
Back in 2018, then-New York Giants’ general manager Dave Gettleman made Penn State running back Saquon Barkley the second overall pick in the draft. The former Nittany Lion earned NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year honors. He started all 16 games, led the league in total yards from scrimmage (2,028) and scored 15 touchdowns. A year later, he rolled up 1,441 scrimmage yards and reached the end zone eight times in 13 outings.
Giants Reportedly Claim New Wide Receiver After Brutal Injury
The New York Giants confirmed this Wednesday afternoon that wide receiver Collin Johnson suffered a torn Achilles in practice. Johnson, 24, was considered a breakout star in training camp for the Giants. Now, his season is over before it starts. After the Giants announced that Johnson is out for the...
Ex-Giants WR Hakeem Nicks selling Super Bowl ring
A former New York Giants wide receiver is selling his Super Bowl ring. Hakeem Nicks is selling his ring from winning the Super Bowl in the 2011 season. The 34-year-old is selling his ring via an auction run by Heritage Auctions. Bidding for the ring was up to $28,000 at...
Giants claim Harrison Hand, Bailey Gaither
The Giants doubled down on adding former Ravens wide receivers to their roster on Wednesday. In addition to claiming Jaylon Moore off of waivers, they also snagged Bailey Gaither off the wire to bolster their receiving corps. That corps lost Collin Johnson to a torn Achilles in Wednesday’s practice and both he and Marcus Kemp were placed on injured reserve in corresponding role.
2 starting linemen return to NY Jets’ team drills at practice
The New York Jets’ offensive and defensive lines received big additions in team drills. The New York Jets are getting some key reinforcements back onto the field. At Wednesday’s practice, defensive tackle Quinnen Williams made his return to team drills after missing a few days with an ankle injury. Williams did not play in the team’s Monday preseason game against the Falcons (although most starters sat out anyway) and also missed a few days of practice near the end of the previous week, including a couple of joint practices with Atlanta.
Yankees gearing up for huge reinforcements after shaking up outfield
The New York Yankees have won three consecutive games, finally snapping a terrible cold stretch since the All-Star break. They defeated the Toronto Blue Jays and New York Mets in a two-game series, taking down Max Scherzer on Monday and Taijuan Walker on Tuesday night. All three games ended with...
New York Giants Add Three Reinforcements to Roster
The Giants acted swiftly to fill some open roster holes brought about by injuries.
Mets Fans Made TV History This Week
Anytime the New York Mets and New York Yankees get together for a Subway series, the TV ratings are bound to be through the roof. The stadium will always be full, but fans will definitely be tuned in on either the radio or the TV. On Tuesday night, however, Mets...
49ers, Giants, Ravens move up in Cowherd's adjusted projections
We may just be a couple of weeks into the NFL preseason, but the storylines are streaming forth like tidal waves. Stars are emerging, veterans are regressing, and shake-ups are surfacing as Week 1 of the regular season beckons. And the action has Colin Cowherd second-guessing some of his early predictions for the league's end-of-season standings.
The 2022 Mets: A New Feeling To Embrace
There is inherently a lot of “doom and gloom” anxiety that flows through the blood of many Mets fans. This is understandable given what they have experienced dating back to the 2000 season. The “run of pain” included a World Series defeat by the Yankees, a gut-wrenching National...
Could Giants 2023 season-opener vs. Yankees be the Aaron Judge reunion game?
We know — Aaron Judge playing for any team other than the Yankees right now is just speculation. The slugger is still wearing pinstripes at least until the end of this season, and wherever he plays after that is anyone's guess. Of course, that hasn't stopped the rumor mill...
Eagles WR reveals relatable “addiction” to popular East Coast convenience store
A big area of concern for the Philadelphia Eagles this offseason is wide receiver Devonta Smith putting on weight after previously coming into the NFL at 170 pounds for his rookie season. Smith revealed in an interview on Thursday that he feels bulkier heading into the 2022-23 season, which could...
