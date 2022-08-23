ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

saturdaytradition.com

Miami Dolphins open to trading former Penn State star

Mike Gesicki will continue to play for the Miami Dolphins this season as he is franchise tagged, but that doesn’t mean that the team won’t look around per Doug Kyed of PFF.com. Sources told Kyed that the Dolphins have brought up the Penn State TE’s name to other...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Yardbarker

NFC Notes: Bears, Lions, Packers, Vikings

Bears HC Matt Eberflus thinks that Justin Fields is showing better footwork, pocket presence, and ability to throw under pressure. “I see more progress in practice,” Eberflus said, via ProFootballTalk. “His footwork’s getting better, his delivery when he’s feeling pressure, how he slides in the pocket and delivers the ball, that’s getting a lot better too. He’s improving every single day.”
GREEN BAY, WI
The Associated Press

Giants' Daboll era opens with eyes on Jones, Barkley and D

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants have a new general manager and coach, questions about quarterback Daniel Jones’ future, the hope Saquon Barkley will run wild again and a belief their unpredictable defense is going to be good. The one thing missing this year is the high expectations change normally brings. That was the case in 2018 when then-GM Dave Gettleman hired offensive guru Pat Shurmur as his coach. It happened again in 2020 when Gettleman turned to the Bill Belichick/Nick Saban-mentored Joe Judge. This time, change is being accompanied by reality.
NFL
FOX Sports

Giants' Sterling Shepard will help depleted WR group, Daniel Jones

This Giants season has a primary goal: finding out whether Daniel Jones is a viable NFL quarterback. That's the most important task for the new regime, and almost everything it did in the offseason was about helping Jones, ensuring that he gets a real chance to prove himself. What he...
NFL
Yardbarker

Could Giants WR Darius Slayton be a surprise cut?

In less than a week, NFL teams will cut their rosters to 53 players each. Could fourth-year Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton be a surprise cut, as Bleacher Report's Ian Wharton suggested?. The reasoning makes sense, even though the Giants' receiving corps has thinned recently. "Time is running out for...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

New York Giants Running Back Saquon Barkley Bears Watching

Back in 2018, then-New York Giants’ general manager Dave Gettleman made Penn State running back Saquon Barkley the second overall pick in the draft. The former Nittany Lion earned NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year honors. He started all 16 games, led the league in total yards from scrimmage (2,028) and scored 15 touchdowns. A year later, he rolled up 1,441 scrimmage yards and reached the end zone eight times in 13 outings.
NFL
The Spun

Giants Reportedly Claim New Wide Receiver After Brutal Injury

The New York Giants confirmed this Wednesday afternoon that wide receiver Collin Johnson suffered a torn Achilles in practice. Johnson, 24, was considered a breakout star in training camp for the Giants. Now, his season is over before it starts. After the Giants announced that Johnson is out for the...
NFL
Yardbarker

Ex-Giants WR Hakeem Nicks selling Super Bowl ring

A former New York Giants wide receiver is selling his Super Bowl ring. Hakeem Nicks is selling his ring from winning the Super Bowl in the 2011 season. The 34-year-old is selling his ring via an auction run by Heritage Auctions. Bidding for the ring was up to $28,000 at...
NFL
NBC Sports

Giants claim Harrison Hand, Bailey Gaither

The Giants doubled down on adding former Ravens wide receivers to their roster on Wednesday. In addition to claiming Jaylon Moore off of waivers, they also snagged Bailey Gaither off the wire to bolster their receiving corps. That corps lost Collin Johnson to a torn Achilles in Wednesday’s practice and both he and Marcus Kemp were placed on injured reserve in corresponding role.
NFL
Jets X-Factor

2 starting linemen return to NY Jets’ team drills at practice

The New York Jets’ offensive and defensive lines received big additions in team drills. The New York Jets are getting some key reinforcements back onto the field. At Wednesday’s practice, defensive tackle Quinnen Williams made his return to team drills after missing a few days with an ankle injury. Williams did not play in the team’s Monday preseason game against the Falcons (although most starters sat out anyway) and also missed a few days of practice near the end of the previous week, including a couple of joint practices with Atlanta.
NFL
Yardbarker

Mets Fans Made TV History This Week

Anytime the New York Mets and New York Yankees get together for a Subway series, the TV ratings are bound to be through the roof. The stadium will always be full, but fans will definitely be tuned in on either the radio or the TV. On Tuesday night, however, Mets...
QUEENS, NY
FOX Sports

49ers, Giants, Ravens move up in Cowherd's adjusted projections

We may just be a couple of weeks into the NFL preseason, but the storylines are streaming forth like tidal waves. Stars are emerging, veterans are regressing, and shake-ups are surfacing as Week 1 of the regular season beckons. And the action has Colin Cowherd second-guessing some of his early predictions for the league's end-of-season standings.
NFL
New York Sports Nation

The 2022 Mets: A New Feeling To Embrace

There is inherently a lot of “doom and gloom” anxiety that flows through the blood of many Mets fans. This is understandable given what they have experienced dating back to the 2000 season. The “run of pain” included a World Series defeat by the Yankees, a gut-wrenching National...
QUEENS, NY
