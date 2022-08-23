Read full article on original website
Related
Ina Garten Was Never The Same After Barefoot Contessa
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Ina Garten, The Barefoot Contessa, has graced our TV screens for over two decades, welcoming us into her gorgeous East Hamptons kitchen, bringing us along with her as she visits her local mushroom farmer for fresh mushrooms or preparing yet another gorgeous luncheon for her bridge club. After purchasing The Barefoot Contessa specialty foods store in the Hamptons in 1978, she eventually published her first cookbook, aptly named "The Barefoot Contessa Cookbook" (via Insider). The book was a hit, and soon Food Network came a-knocking, and the rest is history.
Sasha Obama shows off her California Boho style as she stops by the salon
Sasha Obama is getting ready to go back to school. The 21-year-old, who attends the University of Southern California, was photographed on her way to the salon, getting ready for a new school year. RELATED: Michelle Obama’s birthday message for her daughter Sasha will melt...
Food Network Star Anne Burrell’s Husband, Stuart Claxton, Changed Her Opinion About Marriage
Anne Burrell's husband Stuart Claxton changed the chef's opinion on marriage after the two met.
realitytitbit.com
How old is Patricia on Southern Charm and what's her net worth?
Southern Charm star Patricia may be way past retirement age but she’s still making her mark on reality TV. She continues to take part in all the drama, gossip, and glamour of the Bravo series, so just how old is she?. The mansion that Patricia calls home was built...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bye Mom: Eric Trump CAUGHT Helping Throw Away Late Mother Ivana's Belongings From NYC Townhouse—Including Her Most Prized Possesion
Eric Trump was seen at his late mother’s New York City townhouse this week helping to discard and oversee the removal of Ivana’s belongings, Radar has learned.Eric was spotted at Ivana’s Upper East Side townhouse on Wednesday, marking the second time the 38-year-old Trump visited his mother’s home since she passed away on July 14 at the age of 73.But according to photos obtained by Daily Mail, Ivana’s youngest son who she shared with Donald Trump wasn’t only there to oversee the safe removal of her belongings, because he also took part in the disposal of certain items.Among the hundreds...
Craig Melvin and His Wife Lindsay Czarniak Are a True Power Couple! See Their Sweet Marriage Quotes
Today anchor Craig Melvin and his wife, Lindsay Czarniak, could not be more perfect for each other! The NBC star and his beloved got married in 2011 and have since welcomed two beautiful children: Delano and Sybil. The pair are always gushing over their love for one another with cute quotes that will melt your heart.
People
Sheryl Sandberg's Wedding Cake Took a 26-Hour Truck Ride from Duff Goldman's Baltimore Bakery
Sheryl Sandberg and Tom Bernthal's wedding cake was truly a labor of love. The pair — who tied the knot on Saturday at Trail Creek Ranch in Jackson, Wyoming — enlisted the help of Duff Goldman's Baltimore-based cake studio to design the four-tier wedding cake. But even more impressive than the delicate dessert itself is how it journeyed to the venue.
Food Network Star Anne Burrell Has Never Hid Her Sexuality Despite Allegations That Ted Allen ‘Outed’ Her
Here's what happened after Food Network host Ted Allen mentioned chef Anne Burrell's dating history.
NFL・
RELATED PEOPLE
Why Food Network Fans Think Giada De Laurentiis Hooked Up With Bobby Flay
Food Network stars Giada De Laurentiis and Bobby Flay have collaborated numerous times over their nearly two decades long friendship.
Adelaide Cottage: Inside Will and Kate’s ‘modest’ new home
The Cambridges are on the move. Kensington Palace has confirmed that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are moving from the Palace to Adelaide Cottage in Windsor ahead of the new school term.Royal sources have said the move is to give Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis a “normal life” away from the “Kensington Palace fishbowl”.In a statement on Monday, the Palace said: “The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have today announced that Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis will attend Lambrook School in Berkshire from September 2022.“Their Royal Highnesses are hugely grateful to Thomas’s Battersea where...
U.K.・
Gary Busey ‘perhaps’ just needed the bathroom: rep on pants-down photo
Gary Busey’s rep is giving the actor the benefit of the doubt after he recently pulled his pants down in public view. “Gary often sits on the bench in front of his home to meditate and look at the ocean,” a spokesperson for Busey, 78, told Page Six on Tuesday. “Our only guess is that perhaps at his age, he realized he couldn’t get to the bathroom in time which explains what happened in the video of him on the bench.” Paparazzi caught the “Point Break” star pulling his pants down across the street from his home in California on Saturday, a day after...
Brand new ‘Real Housewives of New York’ star revealed
One of the new members of the cast of the revamped “Real Housewives of New York” is Texan fashion influencer Lizzy Savetsky, Page Six has learned. The Fort Worth, Texas native has some 200,000 followers on Instagram, where she posts frequently about accessories and her Jewish faith. She’s also a mother of three and married to plastic surgeon Dr. Ira Savetsky. The social media star recently spoke publicly about her struggle with alcohol (which, of course, has been something of a recurring theme on the show in the case of various other cast members). The last season of the Bravo show ended with...
IN THIS ARTICLE
AOL Corp
These 'forgiving' jeans are loved by women over 50 — and they're on sale for as little as $20
Struggling to find the perfect pair of jeans that don't scream "mom" but don't fit like a pair designed for a high-schooler? We totally get it, and we've found a bunch of denim deals at Amazon that will make you feel like a million bucks. The best part? Most are on sale!
ETOnline.com
Bobby Flay Opens Up About Girlfriend Christina Perez and If He'd Ever Get Married Again (Exclusive)
Bobby Flay is gushing about his girlfriend. Earlier this month, ET's Rachel Smith spoke to Bobby and his daughter, Sophie Flay, at Barbuto in New York City, and the 57-year-old chef had nothing but kind words for his girlfriend, Christina Perez. "They’re going great. I'm a very, very lucky person,"...
Amanda Freitag Just Landed A New Cooking Competition Show
As a regular judge on "Chopped," cookbook author and celebrity chef Amanda Freitag is all-too-familiar with the mechanisms of a good cooking competition show. In addition to her time on the judge's panel, Freitag has used her Paris-trained cooking skills to battle against the likes of Bobby Flay on "Iron Chef America" and Alex Guarnaschelli on "The Next Iron Chef: Redemption" (per Food Network).
Retirees Reveal the Best Purchase They Ever Made
Now that you've retired and are on a fixed income, you try to spend wisely. This doesn't necessarily mean you're against big-ticket expenses -- you just want to make a good investment....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Why Sophie Flay Is Headed Back To School
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Sophie Flay has been a busy woman recently. The 26-year-old daughter of celebrity chef Bobby Flay is a community journalist with ABC7 based out of Los Angeles. Recently, she penned a cookbook with Bobby titled "Sundays with Sophie," plus, she appears on her and her father's podcast "Always Hungry," and makes regular appearances with her famous dad on many of his Food Network shows, like "Beat Bobby Flay" (via Food Network). As if all that weren't enough, Sophie has taken on a new TV show that not only celebrates her special father-daughter relationship with Bobby, but also showcases her love for food and travel. The show, "Bobby and Sophie on the Coast," follows the pair as they give viewers an inside look into the tastiest places to dine in southern California. The first episode focusing on Hollywood eats airs today, August 25 (via Food Network).
Bobby Flay and His Girlfriend Christina Perez Are So Happy Together! See Their Rare Photos
Celebrity chef Bobby Flay is head over heels for his girlfriend, Christina Pérez. The couple first began dating in 2020 and went public with their relationship at the Breeders’ Cup World Championship in California the following year. Since then, fans have gotten a glimpse of the television star’s leading lady in rare photos from their adorable date nights.
People Are Praising Kate Middleton for ‘Keeping it Simple’ by Flying Economy & Having Her Kids Carry Their Own Luggage
Flying with kids is complicated, to say the least. You have to deal with cranky, bored little ones, and passengers who can be so rude. That’s one reason why many celebrities, like the Kardashians, choose to fly private. But in a surprising twist, Kate Middleton decided to take an economy flight with two of her kids — Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4 — according to an eagled-eyed TikToker on the same flight, and fans were loving the thoughtful gesture. “On a flight to Scotland, Kate Middleton, both kids a nanny and security 2 rows in front of me,” TikTok...
Hostess Has A Spooky New Treat Joining Its Lineup Of Fall Favorites
What's the best way to tell fall is here? It's not the weather, the changing of the leaves, or holidays like Halloween and Thanksgiving looming closer than ever. It's the emergence of fall-themed foods and drinks, including the pumpkin spice latte at Starbucks, pumpkin spice pudding, and pumpkin-flavored doughnuts. This much is clear: Major corporations and companies jump at the chance to sell fun, seasonal, limited-time items, and Hostess is no different.
Mashed
142K+
Followers
38K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT
Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.https://www.mashed.com/
Comments / 0