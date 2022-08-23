ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Mashed

Ina Garten Was Never The Same After Barefoot Contessa

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Ina Garten, The Barefoot Contessa, has graced our TV screens for over two decades, welcoming us into her gorgeous East Hamptons kitchen, bringing us along with her as she visits her local mushroom farmer for fresh mushrooms or preparing yet another gorgeous luncheon for her bridge club. After purchasing The Barefoot Contessa specialty foods store in the Hamptons in 1978, she eventually published her first cookbook, aptly named "The Barefoot Contessa Cookbook" (via Insider). The book was a hit, and soon Food Network came a-knocking, and the rest is history.
realitytitbit.com

How old is Patricia on Southern Charm and what's her net worth?

Southern Charm star Patricia may be way past retirement age but she’s still making her mark on reality TV. She continues to take part in all the drama, gossip, and glamour of the Bravo series, so just how old is she?. The mansion that Patricia calls home was built...
New York State
RadarOnline

Bye Mom: Eric Trump CAUGHT Helping Throw Away Late Mother Ivana's Belongings From NYC Townhouse—Including Her Most Prized Possesion

Eric Trump was seen at his late mother’s New York City townhouse this week helping to discard and oversee the removal of Ivana’s belongings, Radar has learned.Eric was spotted at Ivana’s Upper East Side townhouse on Wednesday, marking the second time the 38-year-old Trump visited his mother’s home since she passed away on July 14 at the age of 73.But according to photos obtained by Daily Mail, Ivana’s youngest son who she shared with Donald Trump wasn’t only there to oversee the safe removal of her belongings, because he also took part in the disposal of certain items.Among the hundreds...
Ina Garten
The Independent

Adelaide Cottage: Inside Will and Kate’s ‘modest’ new home

The Cambridges are on the move. Kensington Palace has confirmed that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are moving from the Palace to Adelaide Cottage in Windsor ahead of the new school term.Royal sources have said the move is to give Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis a “normal life” away from the “Kensington Palace fishbowl”.In a statement on Monday, the Palace said: “The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have today announced that Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis will attend Lambrook School in Berkshire from September 2022.“Their Royal Highnesses are hugely grateful to Thomas’s Battersea where...
U.K.
Page Six

Gary Busey ‘perhaps’ just needed the bathroom: rep on pants-down photo

Gary Busey’s rep is giving the actor the benefit of the doubt after he recently pulled his pants down in public view.  “Gary often sits on the bench in front of his home to meditate and look at the ocean,” a spokesperson for Busey, 78, told Page Six on Tuesday.  “Our only guess is that perhaps at his age, he realized he couldn’t get to the bathroom in time which explains what happened in the video of him on the bench.” Paparazzi caught the “Point Break” star pulling his pants down across the street from his home in California on Saturday, a day after...
Page Six

Brand new ‘Real Housewives of New York’ star revealed

One of the new members of the cast of the revamped “Real Housewives of New York” is Texan fashion influencer Lizzy Savetsky, Page Six has learned. The Fort Worth, Texas native has some 200,000 followers on Instagram, where she posts frequently about accessories and her Jewish faith. She’s also a mother of three and married to plastic surgeon Dr. Ira Savetsky. The social media star recently spoke publicly about her struggle with alcohol (which, of course, has been something of a recurring theme on the show in the case of various other cast members). The last season of the Bravo show ended with...
Mashed

Amanda Freitag Just Landed A New Cooking Competition Show

As a regular judge on "Chopped," cookbook author and celebrity chef Amanda Freitag is all-too-familiar with the mechanisms of a good cooking competition show. In addition to her time on the judge's panel, Freitag has used her Paris-trained cooking skills to battle against the likes of Bobby Flay on "Iron Chef America" and Alex Guarnaschelli on "The Next Iron Chef: Redemption" (per Food Network).
Mashed

Why Sophie Flay Is Headed Back To School

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Sophie Flay has been a busy woman recently. The 26-year-old daughter of celebrity chef Bobby Flay is a community journalist with ABC7 based out of Los Angeles. Recently, she penned a cookbook with Bobby titled "Sundays with Sophie," plus, she appears on her and her father's podcast "Always Hungry," and makes regular appearances with her famous dad on many of his Food Network shows, like "Beat Bobby Flay" (via Food Network). As if all that weren't enough, Sophie has taken on a new TV show that not only celebrates her special father-daughter relationship with Bobby, but also showcases her love for food and travel. The show, "Bobby and Sophie on the Coast," follows the pair as they give viewers an inside look into the tastiest places to dine in southern California. The first episode focusing on Hollywood eats airs today, August 25 (via Food Network).
SheKnows

People Are Praising Kate Middleton for ‘Keeping it Simple’ by Flying Economy & Having Her Kids Carry Their Own Luggage

Flying with kids is complicated, to say the least. You have to deal with cranky, bored little ones, and passengers who can be so rude. That’s one reason why many celebrities, like the Kardashians, choose to fly private. But in a surprising twist, Kate Middleton decided to take an economy flight with two of her kids — Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4 — according to an eagled-eyed TikToker on the same flight, and fans were loving the thoughtful gesture. “On a flight to Scotland, Kate Middleton, both kids a nanny and security 2 rows in front of me,” TikTok...
Mashed

Hostess Has A Spooky New Treat Joining Its Lineup Of Fall Favorites

What's the best way to tell fall is here? It's not the weather, the changing of the leaves, or holidays like Halloween and Thanksgiving looming closer than ever. It's the emergence of fall-themed foods and drinks, including the pumpkin spice latte at Starbucks, pumpkin spice pudding, and pumpkin-flavored doughnuts. This much is clear: Major corporations and companies jump at the chance to sell fun, seasonal, limited-time items, and Hostess is no different.
Mashed

