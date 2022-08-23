Direct Relief Works with Ukrainian Ministry of Health and Global Drug Makers to Deliver 890 Tons of Medical Aid to Ukraine

Read full article on original website
Ukraine news LIVE: Putin will use ‘nuclear blackmail’ to force Ukrainian soldiers to surrender as despot ‘losing war’
VLADIMIR Putin may be trying to use the Zapporzhzhia nuclear plant crisis as leverage to force Ukraine's surrender, an expert says. The Zaporizhzhia power plant has been in the hands of Putin‘s forces since the early stages of the Ukraine war, with the world staring down the barrel of another radiation nightmare.
In a Kyiv Hospital Bomb Shelter, a Child Begins Her Lifelong Battle Against Diabetes
Dr. Nataliya Pogadayeva, the head of the pediatric endocrinology department at the Ohmatdyt National Specialized Children’s Hospital in Kyiv, relives February 24 as both the day Russia invaded Ukraine, and the start of another war for the life of a child brought that morning by ambulance from Mariupol. One-year-old...
Ukraine Receives Seven-Week Supply of Long-Acting Insulin from Direct Relief
Responding to a call for help from Ukraine’s Ministry of Health, Direct Relief has secured and delivered to Ukraine enough long-acting insulin to meet the country’s estimated need for seven-plus weeks. The insulin, manufactured and provided to Direct Relief by the drug maker Eli Lilly and Company, was...
For Pregnant Women in Ukraine, A New Kind of Support
Mere days into the Ukraine war, they were already hearing reports of women giving birth in shelters, railway stations, and basements without a skilled attendant. So Well Born – a Polish organization of midwives, doulas, psychologists, and lactation consultants that focuses on independent midwifery practice and out-of-hospital perinatal care – swung into action.
Liz Truss says she’s ‘ready’ to hit nuclear button if necessary
Conservative leadership frontrunner Liz Truss said she is “ready” to launch nuclear war if she becomes prime minister next month.The foreign secretary told a Tory hustings event in Birmingham that she was willing to hit Britain’s nuclear button if necessary – even if meant “global annihilation”.Hustings host John Pienaar asked the strong favourite to win the contest about facing a decision which would make him feel “physically sick”.“Your orders to our Trident boat captain on whether you, prime minister, is giving the order to unleash nuclear weapons. It would mean global annihilation … How does that thought make you feel?”...
Russia says its Su-57 is performing 'brilliantly' in Ukraine, but there's little evidence the stealth jet is actually being used there
Despite the general underperformance of Russia's Aerospace Forces in the skies of Ukraine during over the course of Russia's invasion, Russian military leaders have nonetheless claimed that new prestige weapons such as the Su-57 Felon have performed well over the course of the invasion. Despite Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu's...
Russian paratrooper says he was kidnapped and interrogated for 8 hours after publishing detailed account of Ukraine war
Pavel Filatyev wrote a memoir about his time fighting in Ukraine. He fled Moscow for a secret location last week. On Monday, he was detained by special-ops agents in the middle of the night, he said. He said he was interrogated for up to eight hours before he was finally...
Russian soldier says tired, poorly equipped, and underfed unit of elite paratroopers stole computers and food 'like savages' in captured Ukrainian city
A Russian soldier said his elite unit stole food and computers from a Ukrainian city "like savages." In a memoir, he described the day his unit entered the captured port city of Kherson. He detailed how his unit was tired, poorly fed, and poorly equipped to fight in Ukraine. A...
Ukraine warns Russia's biggest arms buyers against buying weapons that do 'not survive on the battlefield'
Ukraine has urged Southeast Asian countries to reconsider their previously sizeable arms procurements from Russia, saying Moscow's poor performance on the battlefield served as a cautionary tale about the quality of its arms. Ukraine Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba's comments came as he was responding to questions from This Week in...
Russian intelligence knew that Ukrainians would not welcome Russia, but still told the Kremlin they would, report says
Russian officials had intelligence that Ukrainians would not welcome invasion by Russia, but intelligence officials still told the Kremlin that they would, The Washington Post reported. Polls conducted for Russia's security service, the FSB, before the February 24 invasion showed that Ukrainians would oppose a Russia invasion and that a...
America’s largest employers are sounding the alarm on immigration rules. Canada’s successful startup visa program shows us why
Canada has developed specific immigration policies to attract top STEM talent and ambitious entrepreneurs. Earlier this month, U.S. President Joe Biden signed into law the CHIPS and Science Act. While the new law was widely celebrated, it removed key immigration provisions that were offered in a previous version of the bill–the America COMPETES Act.
Donald Trump Added The Patent Office To List Of Government Agencies He's Fighting: Not Just The FBI And White House
Former President Donald Trump is no stranger to legal troubles with past history of battles and current ones with the FBI and the White House. Trump’s SPAC deal to bring Trump Media & Technology Group with Digital World Acquisition Corp DWAC has also faced challenges and could now have a major one around the name of its key product.
Russian Soldier Recently Reveals He Wrapped Himself in Trash to Keep Warm, And Says The War is Destroying Peaceful Lives
The first Russian soldier to publicly criticize Russia's invasion of Ukraine is a 33-year-old member of the 56th air assault regiment. His regiment was deployed to capture Mykolaiv. Despite the public reasoning presented by Russia, the paratrooper states that Russia is rife with corruption, with little explanation being provided to troops before moving them to the front lines. [i]
Germany wants to shift from Russian to Canadian natural gas supplies at 'warp speed,' but developing LNG export capacity could take years
Germany wants to move away from Russian natural gas at "warp speed," the German chancellor said Tuesday. Although Canada has said a partnership with would be doable, researchers doubt extra supplies will come from Canada soon enough. Canada currently doesn't have export capacity, and developing that could take years, a...
Keep your January schedule open, Tony: Republicans say Fauci stepping down will not stop their plans to investigate him, tell him not to delete any emails and promise to hold him accountable for his COVID response
House and Senate Republicans aren't ready to go along with Dr. Anthony Fauci's plan to ride off into the sunset – and are already announcing they intend to bring him to Congress to testify even after the infectious disease expert announced his retirement. Among those pouncing on the announcement...
Team OneFist Destroys Natural Gas System At Russian Oil Hub, Knocks Power Plant And Airport Offline
Team OneFist, the internationathat l group of volunteer hackers which has repeatedly hit Russian infrastructure in an effort to hobble its war effort in Ukraine, has struck again. This time, its SCADA attack has left an important Russian oil hub dark and cold. An attack on supervisory control and data...
New Trump lawsuit suggests the 'shockingly aggressive' FBI Mar-a-Lago raid caused distress for 'most Americans'
A lawsuit filed by former President Donald Trump suggested the "shockingly aggressive" FBI Mar-a-Lago raid caused distress for "most Americans." On August 8, Trump's Florida estate was searched by FBI agents who recovered classified documents. Federal investigators found sensitive, official White House records in the basement of Mar-a-Lago and in an office closet, according to The New York Times.
Mehmet Oz says he'll be 'tough on China' as a senator. But a 2013 announcement from a Chinese health tech company offers a different perspective.
Throughout his US Senate campaign in Pennsylvania, Republican candidate Mehmet Oz has reserved some of his strongest criticism for China — and those who'd court the communist nation. "Dr. Oz believes the United States has failed to respond to the global Chinese threat," states the "Get Tough on China"...
Russian paratrooper who wrote a detailed account of the war in Ukraine described clueless commanders, ransacking for food, and entire troops killed by friendly fire
A Russian paratrooper whose memoir is the most detailed day-by-day account yet of the war in Ukraine described chaos that included scared commanders, desperate searches for food, and disdain for President Vladimir Putin. Pavel Filatyev documented his experience fighting in Ukraine in a 141-page memoir on the Russian social-media platform...
OTC Hearing Aids: The Sound of Opportunity for Entrepreneurs
The hearing aid market is ripe for disruption thanks to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's recent decision to allow over-the-counter sales of hearing aids. The FDA released a final rule last week expanding access to OTC hearing aids for those with perceived mild to moderate hearing impairment, and who are 18 and older. By mid-October, that group can visit retail outlets and drug stores to buy a pair of hearing aids without a medical exam, prescription, or visit to the audiologist.
