Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Beautiful Park in Indiana is Seriously UnderratedTravel MavenCarmel, IN
Eiteljorg Museum of Native American and Western Art in the heart of downtown IndyArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
The Indianapolis Museum of Art at Newfields is a place where art and nature convergeArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
The Indiana State Fair in Indy thru August 21, 2022Arnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
An award-winning author whose heart beats in unison with drums from the motherlandArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
Related
cbs4indy.com
Warming up into the weekend; rain chances return
INDIANAPOLIS – We started off quiet with a few clouds around. There are a few showers in our northern counties that could bring light showers but otherwise, most of us stay dry today. There are a few rain chances in the forecast, though. Warm, rain chances for Thursday. For...
Temperatures back on the rise this week!
INDIANAPOLIS – High temperatures have not breached 85 degrees in half a month in Indianapolis, but this is not expected to last much longer. The last several days have been kept comfortable with high pressure nearby, but changes will begin to take place as this drifts east. Warming up on Wednesday A northerly wind has […]
cbs4indy.com
Record low temperature over 100 years old today
INDIANAPOLIS – Our records for today go back 60+ years! We will not break any records for this date. Record high temperature: 96° (1948) Record low temperature: 49° (1887) Record rainfall: 1.41″ (1962) August 25, 2018, severe weather in Rush County. On this day just four...
Fox 59
Summer is not done with us yet! Indiana heats up this week
INDIANAPOLIS – It has officially been two full weeks since Indianapolis reached 90 degrees along with much of Central Indiana. Don’t let the lack of high heat give you a false sense of security though! We are still in the midst of August and summer is not done with us yet.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cbs4indy.com
One of the slowest starts to hurricane season in 30 years
INDIANAPOLIS – We don’t usually go this long with so few named storm in the Atlantic basin. This has been one of the longest stretches in 30 years seeing such little activity for this area. Lack of named storms in Atlantic basin’s 2022 season. There have only...
cbs4indy.com
100+-year-old rain, temperature records hold
INDIANAPOLIS – In today’s almanac, some records go back to the late 1800s! With sunshine and seasonal temperatures for today, all of our records will continue for this date. Record high temperature: 96° (1936) Record low temperature: 46° (1890) Record rainfall: 2.07″ (1877) On this...
WISH-TV
As Farmers’ Almanac issues winter outlook, how accurate have they been in recent years for Indianapolis?
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Earlier this month, the Farmers’ Almanac released their 2022-23 winter outlook. Meteorological winter runs from December to February, but this outlook adds an extra month and is for December through March. “Unreasonably cold, snowy” is the prediction for this winter for much of the Midwest including Indiana. Although, these predictions are fun to look at and talk about, they haven’t done the best over the last few years in our region.
Fox 59
Taste the Difference Festival happening this weekend
INDIANAPOLIS – The 15th annual Taste the Difference Festival & Sister Cities Fest will allow attendees to travel the world without leaving Indy. The festival will take place Saturday, Aug. 27 from 11:00 a.m. – 3 p.m. at the Global Village Welcome Center. Are you keeping up with...
IN THIS ARTICLE
indyschild.com
Take a Ride on the Sullivan Express to PumpkinTown this October
The Sullivan Express is back with non-stop service to PumpkinTown! PumpkinTown! During the month of October, families can board the train at Sullivan Hardware and Garden’s Allisonville location and enjoy fun Halloween and fall fun activities for the whole family. Tickets for the 2022 PumpkinTown Sullivan Express go on...
AdWeek
Jasmine Minor to Anchor Weekends at WISH in Indianapolis
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. WISH investigative reporter Jasmine Minor will add weekend anchor to her list of responsibilities at the Indianapolis station. Starting October 1, Minor...
WMAZ
Jeff Gordon stepping out of retirement to race in IMS road course Labor Day weekend
INDIANAPOLIS — Four-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jeff Gordon is briefly stepping out of retirement to compete at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course over Labor Day weekend. Gordon will race in the IMSA-sanctioned Porsche Carrera Cup North America Presented by the Cayman Islands, a 14-turn, 2.439-mile road course.
indyschild.com
11 Best Pumpkin Patches in Indianapolis
It all starts with the pumpkin spice latte, then the turning of the leaves, and before we know it, our weeks are spent dreaming of pumpkin patches and our weekends are spent hunting for them. Ready to find the perfect pumpkin this fall? Look no further than one of these...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WATCH: Joey Chestnut breaks popcorn eating world record at Victory Field
INDIANAPOLIS — The number one ranked competitive eater in the world, Joey Chestnut, likely broke a world record for popcorn eating Tuesday afternoon at Victory Field prior to the Indianapolis Indians game. Chestnut, who now lives in Westfield, Indiana, set out to eat over 28 servings of 24 ounces of popcorn in under 8 minutes. […]
Cousins Subs plans Indianapolis expansion with first stores to open in 2023
INDIANAPOLIS – A Midwest sub sandwich chain hopes to add up to seven Indianapolis-area locations over the next few years. Wisconsin-based Cousins Subs plans to open its first two Indy locations in 2023. The regional chain has nearly 100 sub shops in Wisconsin, Illinois and Indiana. The chain has signed leases for its first two […]
Indianapolis Recorder
What’s In A Name, Indy? Haughville — Part 1
Haughville is part of the near west side of Indianapolis. The Haughville Historic District is bounded roughly by 10th Street, Belleview Place, Walnut Street and Concord Street. The neighborhood itself has wider boundaries. Initially, this community grew from job opportunities available at area factories that moved operations across the White...
'Southside Stench': Neighbors hope oil-recycling plant clears the air
'Southside Stench' An oil processing facility on the south side of Indianapolis will pay a $310,000 settlement after it allegedly violated the clean air act.
Fox 59
Eat, drink & dance at Indy GreekFest!
INDIANAPOLIS — Lenie Tsakonas from Indianapolis Greek Festival stopped by to share a few of the delicious and authentic goodies you’ll be able to sample at this year’s GreekFest. The 49th Indianapolis Greek Festival takes place Friday, August 26th from 4 p.m. until 10 p.m. as well...
More Indianapolis streets to undergo 2-way conversions
Key streets in Downtown Indianapolis are undergoing two-way conversions. The completed 2-way traffic change along Fort Wayne Avenue will slow traffic and add to a new transportation corridor. Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett said the change will also improve safety. “We’ll return our city to a mindset that elevates pedestrian and...
North Split project 'on track', local businesses optimistic about completion
The Indiana Department of Transportation's (INDOT) $350 million north split project is on track to be completed in time, but it hasn't stopped frustration among drivers and business owners.
ClusterTruck reopening in Castleton
INDIANAPOLIS — ClusterTruck is set to reopen the Castleton location on Sept. 6. It will allow the business to expand service to northern Indianapolis. “We are so excited to be ready to reopen our Castleton location,” said Tim McIntosh, ClusterTruck executive chef. “ We have the ‘A-Team’ in place, a menu that will knock your socks off – including new Indian dishes."
Comments / 0