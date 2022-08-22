Read full article on original website
Related
Washington Examiner
Every high school, middle school, and elementary school should ban smartphones this school year
Every K-12 school, public or private, should ban smartphones, and probably dumb phones, too, in the school building and on school grounds — during school hours at least. This is the necessary first step in fighting the mental health crisis facing children. Children don’t need smartphones or social media...
Mom uses what she learned in high school to prepare son for school shooting
Cassie Walton practiced with her son Weston before he started kindergarten this year.
Eyes on school staffing, student attendance, and behavior this year
After surviving two school years “completely veiled in the pandemic,” teacher Kathryn Vaughn says this year is off to a different start.Her stress levels are down. COVID protocols are relaxed. Teachers are feeling hopeful.“It feels a little lighter this year,” said Vaughn, who teaches elementary school art in Tennessee. “It really feels like we’re just kind of back to business as usual.”Many students and educators are returning to classrooms this fall...
Washington Examiner
US students start academic year with 'massive gains' in school choice
Millions of schoolchildren across the United States are starting the academic year off with more access to school choice than ever before following hard-fought wins in courtrooms , state legislatures , and at the ballot box . Arizona, which has a long legacy of education freedom, is leading the way....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Missouri school district to allow paddling after parents wanted alternative to suspension
Parents in Cassville, Missouri wanted a form of discipline for students other than suspension, so the local school district announced that kids can be paddled instead this school year. Cassville School District Superintendent Dr. Merlyn Johnson told local KOLR that the district made the decision after they surveyed parents last...
Kindergartner in Louisiana allegedly forced out of school because her parents are a same-sex couple
A married same-sex couple in Louisiana was allegedly told their newly adopted daughter could not attend kindergarten at a religious school because of their “lifestyle choices.”. Emily and Jennie Parker said they learned on Saturday they needed to find a new school for their 5-year-old daughter, Zoey, because their...
Parents Arrested After Attempting To Grab Their Children During School Lockdown
Police reportedly used stun guns on at least two parents who arrived for their kids after reports of an armed man on a school campus.
Elementary School Calls Cops on 4-Year-Old for Violating Mask Mandate
Last week, a Bay Area principal called the cops on a 4-year-old student who tried to attend Theuerkauf Elementary School without a mask on, in violation of Mountain View Whisman School District's policy. "I'm going to have to have him removed from campus if you don't leave at this time,"...
IN THIS ARTICLE
BET
Florida Teacher Quits After Posters Of Black Leaders Were Seized By School District Employee
A Florida teacher said he quit his new job at O.J. Semmes Elementary School in Pensacola on Tuesday (Aug. 9) after a school district employee allegedly removed pictures of Black leaders from his bulletin board. Michael James, 61, told the Pensacola News Journal that the images included depictions of Martin...
State's Teachers Alarmed Over Non-Certified Educators Entering Classroom
"They don't know what's going to hit them in the face when they enter the classroom in the next week to two weeks," retired teacher Nancy Yaffe told KFOR News.
Missouri school district reinstates corporal punishment after parents called for their kids to be spanked with a wooden paddle instead of being disciplined with suspensions
A Missouri school district has reinstated corporal punishment after parents reportedly called for their kids to be spanked with a wooden paddle, the superintendent claimed. Cassville R-IV School District, located near the Arkansas border, has implemented corporal punishment as a 'last resort' going into the 2022-23 school year. 'It shall...
Vox
Are teachers leaving the classroom en masse?
With schools reopening across dozens of states this month, some education leaders are ringing the alarm: There aren’t enough teachers to fill open positions right now. In Texas, teachers are deserting the classroom at high rates, with Houston alone reporting nearly 1,000 vacancies in early August. In Maryland, more than 5,500 teachers reportedly left the profession in 2022, leaving Baltimore with an estimated 600 to 700 vacancies going into the fall.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
School districts across America will do anything for more teachers
School districts nationwide are turning to extraordinary measures in a desperate effort to get enough teachers in their classrooms before the academic year kicks off. Why it matters: The teacher shortage — driven by burnout, low pay and ever-increasing demands — is a slow-motion crisis that's happening everywhere, and there's no easy way to reverse it.
What Parents Should Do Before The First Day Of School, According To Teachers
Educators share important back-to-school advice to make this year better than the last for you and your kids.
Schools hiring students to fill increasing custodian, cafeteria vacancies
Amidst dire employment shortages, some school districts are turning to students to fill the vacant positions of bus drivers, custodians and cafeteria workers. NBC News' Julie Tsirkin takes a look at how these work-programs can provide students with not just class credit but a valuable working experience. Aug. 24, 2022.
Discipline in schools: What you should know about corporal punishment
The practice of striking students in public schools has been banned in most states, but some still use corporal punishment as a form of discipline. Corporal punishment uses physical force to cause a child to experience pain to correct misbehavior. In school districts where corporal punishment is legal, a teacher or administrator can use a large wooden board, or paddle, to strike a child’s buttocks as a form of discipline.
Teacher shortages send schools scrambling before new year
School districts across the country are struggling to hire enough teachers as students return to the classrooms. Some districts are recruiting from abroad. Manuel Bojorquez takes a look.
School, Teacher Dispute Black Leaders Posters Being Removed From Classroom
According to the Pensacola News Journal, the posters featured many prominent Black individuals, such as former President Barack Obama and Martin Luther King Jr.
As summertime ends, anxiety mounts for parents and kids, with 1M+ Michigan students returning to school
On a new Daily J podcast, WWJ’s Zach Clark spoke to a couple of experts to get some survival tips for students and parents to help start off the new school year on the right foot.
Washington Examiner
WATCH: Parents avoiding woke education, enrolling children in Catholic school
Catholic schools are seeing an increase in enrollment as parents fight educational culture wars. With parents’ concerns on the rise over critical race theory, gender theory, and COVID-19 policies, the National Catholic Educational Association saw a 3.8% increase in enrollment during the 2021-2022 school year. As a new school year begins, the increase is seemingly continuing.
Comments / 0