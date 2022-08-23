Read full article on original website
Live blog: Hawaii football vs. Vanderbilt
Live updates of Hawaii's 2022 season opener against Vanderbilt.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Vanderbilt reveals slick uniform combination for Hawaii game
The Vanderbilt Commodores are the only team in the SEC that opens during Week 0. Vandy travels to Hawaii Saturday night to take on the Rainbow Warriors. On Saturday evening before kickoff, Vanderbilt revealed its uniform combination, and the Commodores will go with the all-white icy look, as released on Twitter.
Honolulu Little League wins U.S. championship over Tennessee, to face Curacao in LLWS championship Sunday
Honolulu Little League will face Curacao's Pabao Little League in Sunday's LLWS championship game.
247Sports
Hawaii safety Leonard Lee represents total turnaround at UH
When the Hawaii Rainbow Warrior football program was last in the national spotlight, it was for all the wrong reasons. On Saturday night, UH will have the nation’s attention with a chance to show how much has changed in the last eight months - and safety Leonard Lee’s story is the greatest example of that.
ng-sportingnews.com
Little League World Series 2022 live score, results, highlights from Hawaii vs. Tennessee in USA final
What better place for a young baseball player to announce themselves than in Williamsport?. The hillsides around Lamade Stadium are already lively. When Jaron Lancaster steps to the mound, they're electric. The Hawaiian two-way ace has been the star of the show at the 2022 Little League World Series, whiffing batters on the mound and terrorizing pitchers at the plate.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Hawaii announces sellout of Vanderbilt game, first since 2007
SEC fans might do a double take at the stadium size for Vanderbilt’s game against Hawaii on Saturday, but for the first time since 2007, Hawaii will have a sellout crowd, the program announced. The Rainbow Warriors are in their second season at a temporary stadium, the Clarence T.C....
Hawaii women’s volleyball edged by Texas A&M in season opener
The UH women's volleyball team opened its season at Texas A&M on Friday.
Hawaii high school football scores from Aug. 27, 2022
Hawaii high school football scores from Aug. 27, 2022.
Parents of Hawaii’s LLWS’s centerfielder talk supporting the boys
HONOLULU (KHON2) — We can’t get enough of the boys in baby blue as they continue their Little League World Series run. With the USA Championship Game against Tennessee slated for Saturday morning, we can’t forget about the biggest supporters of the team–the parents. Chris Latronic spoke to Kaui and Brett Angell, parents of lefty […]
UH fans bring the energy for the season opener
UH fans at The Green concert before the season opener against Vanderbilt
Where to watch Hawaii football games on the big screens
If you don't have a television or just want to enjoy the game on a big screen, then check out the following Consolidated Theatres locations.
wouwolves.com
WOU volleyball begins 2022 in Hawaii at Magic Island Classic
Western Oregon (0-0) Magic Island Classic by Ala Moana Hotel by Mantra. MONMOUTH, Ore. --- The Western Oregon volleyball team took a trip west to Hawaii to open the season at the Magic Island Classic by Ala Moana Hotel by Mantra. The Wolves open play Frida against San Francisco State and Hawaii Pacific before taking on Stanislaus State and Hawaii Hilo on Saturday.
New additions to a highly anticipated 2022 UH football game
Vendors, keiki activities, and a pre-game show are all things new for the 2022 UH football season.
thefootballbrainiacs.com
100 Days to Football Time in Oklahoma: #8 Dillon Gabriel
Dillon Gabriel has played football all over the country. He played high school ball in Hawai’i, where he was a three-start recruit, earned several Player of the Year honors his senior season, and set a state record for career passing yards. Originally, the quarterback committed to Army, but landed at UCF to start his college football journey. There, he put together two prolific seasons before a season-ending injury cut short his 2021 season. Following his third year, Gabriel entered the transfer portal and committed to UCLA. However, the new Sooner staff (including Gabriel’s freshman season OC / QB coach Jeff Lebby) came calling and Gabriel joined the Sooners.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Former coach known for his signature ‘KATOOSH!’ inducted into Hawaii Sports Hall of Fame
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The man known for his signature “KATOOSH!” is being inducted into the Hawaii Sports Hall of Fame. Larry Price was officially inducted at a ceremony Thursday night at the Ala Moana Hotel along with World Racquetball Champion Egan Inoue, Drag Racing Legend Roland Leong, National Volleyball Champion Tita Ahuna and the late Hawaii surf legend Ben Aipa.
Honolulu Little League preps for U.S. final
The Honolulu team has once again captured the hearts of everyone across the State with their incredible run at the Little League World Series.
hawaiinewsnow.com
ScoringLive breaks down teams, players and storylines in the High School Football Kick Off Show
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii News Now presents the ScoringLive High School Football Kick Off Show. HNN sports reporter Kyle Chinen is joined by ScoringLive sports writers Kalani Takase and Michael Lasquero to talk all things high school football in the islands as the 2022 season is underway. Takase and Lasquero...
PHOTOS: Celebrating Duke Kahanamoku on his birthday
He is remembered not only for his incredible athletic accomplishments but also for his personal doctrine of aloha.
honolulumagazine.com
The History of Hawai‘i From Our Files: Sportscaster Jim Leahey’s Legacy
Sportscaster Jim “Kimo” Leahey loves sports so much that, while celebrating his 25th wedding anniversary with his wife in Hāna and discovering a softball game going on next to their hotel, he umpired the remaining games—for a week. And his skill as a sportscaster was so apparent to his peers they named him Hawai‘i’s Sportscaster of the Year 17 times (and twice more in the years that followed). Ron Jacobs writes, “The Honolulu-born Leahey inherited his love of sports and his Irish gift of gab from his father, Chuck,” whom he often worked alongside in the 1960s. What was Leahey’s most dramatic moment in his career of calling Rainbow games? “The UH finally beating BYU in football, Oct. 28, 1989. But who remembers what else happened that night? During the game, we heard that a commuter plane had crashed. The next day we found out that much of the Moloka‘i High School volleyball team had been killed. Compared to that, what did the football game really mean, even though UH won, 56-14?” Leahey says. HONOLULU writes, “As usual, Jim Leahey knew the score.”
KHON2
Koa, 4, handling the drop at Hanalei Bay
HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s time to catch that energy swell. Now check out this ride of the day. Koa Mentz is handling the drop at Hanalei Bay this past weekend. Koa has been surfing for just over a month now and he loves it. He just turned four...
