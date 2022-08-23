ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

saturdaydownsouth.com

Vanderbilt reveals slick uniform combination for Hawaii game

The Vanderbilt Commodores are the only team in the SEC that opens during Week 0. Vandy travels to Hawaii Saturday night to take on the Rainbow Warriors. On Saturday evening before kickoff, Vanderbilt revealed its uniform combination, and the Commodores will go with the all-white icy look, as released on Twitter.
247Sports

Hawaii safety Leonard Lee represents total turnaround at UH

When the Hawaii Rainbow Warrior football program was last in the national spotlight, it was for all the wrong reasons. On Saturday night, UH will have the nation’s attention with a chance to show how much has changed in the last eight months - and safety Leonard Lee’s story is the greatest example of that.
ng-sportingnews.com

Little League World Series 2022 live score, results, highlights from Hawaii vs. Tennessee in USA final

What better place for a young baseball player to announce themselves than in Williamsport?. The hillsides around Lamade Stadium are already lively. When Jaron Lancaster steps to the mound, they're electric. The Hawaiian two-way ace has been the star of the show at the 2022 Little League World Series, whiffing batters on the mound and terrorizing pitchers at the plate.
saturdaydownsouth.com

Hawaii announces sellout of Vanderbilt game, first since 2007

SEC fans might do a double take at the stadium size for Vanderbilt’s game against Hawaii on Saturday, but for the first time since 2007, Hawaii will have a sellout crowd, the program announced. The Rainbow Warriors are in their second season at a temporary stadium, the Clarence T.C....
KHON2

Parents of Hawaii’s LLWS’s centerfielder talk supporting the boys

HONOLULU (KHON2) — We can’t get enough of the boys in baby blue as they continue their Little League World Series run. With the USA Championship Game against Tennessee slated for Saturday morning, we can’t forget about the biggest supporters of the team–the parents. Chris Latronic spoke to Kaui and Brett Angell, parents of lefty […]
wouwolves.com

WOU volleyball begins 2022 in Hawaii at Magic Island Classic

Western Oregon (0-0) Magic Island Classic by Ala Moana Hotel by Mantra. MONMOUTH, Ore. --- The Western Oregon volleyball team took a trip west to Hawaii to open the season at the Magic Island Classic by Ala Moana Hotel by Mantra. The Wolves open play Frida against San Francisco State and Hawaii Pacific before taking on Stanislaus State and Hawaii Hilo on Saturday.
thefootballbrainiacs.com

100 Days to Football Time in Oklahoma: #8 Dillon Gabriel

Dillon Gabriel has played football all over the country. He played high school ball in Hawai’i, where he was a three-start recruit, earned several Player of the Year honors his senior season, and set a state record for career passing yards. Originally, the quarterback committed to Army, but landed at UCF to start his college football journey. There, he put together two prolific seasons before a season-ending injury cut short his 2021 season. Following his third year, Gabriel entered the transfer portal and committed to UCLA. However, the new Sooner staff (including Gabriel’s freshman season OC / QB coach Jeff Lebby) came calling and Gabriel joined the Sooners.
hawaiinewsnow.com

Former coach known for his signature ‘KATOOSH!’ inducted into Hawaii Sports Hall of Fame

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The man known for his signature “KATOOSH!” is being inducted into the Hawaii Sports Hall of Fame. Larry Price was officially inducted at a ceremony Thursday night at the Ala Moana Hotel along with World Racquetball Champion Egan Inoue, Drag Racing Legend Roland Leong, National Volleyball Champion Tita Ahuna and the late Hawaii surf legend Ben Aipa.
honolulumagazine.com

The History of Hawai‘i From Our Files: Sportscaster Jim Leahey’s Legacy

Sportscaster Jim “Kimo” Leahey loves sports so much that, while celebrating his 25th wedding anniversary with his wife in Hāna and discovering a softball game going on next to their hotel, he umpired the remaining games—for a week. And his skill as a sportscaster was so apparent to his peers they named him Hawai‘i’s Sportscaster of the Year 17 times (and twice more in the years that followed). Ron Jacobs writes, “The Honolulu-born Leahey inherited his love of sports and his Irish gift of gab from his father, Chuck,” whom he often worked alongside in the 1960s. What was Leahey’s most dramatic moment in his career of calling Rainbow games? “The UH finally beating BYU in football, Oct. 28, 1989. But who remembers what else happened that night? During the game, we heard that a commuter plane had crashed. The next day we found out that much of the Moloka‘i High School volleyball team had been killed. Compared to that, what did the football game really mean, even though UH won, 56-14?” Leahey says. HONOLULU writes, “As usual, Jim Leahey knew the score.”
KHON2

Koa, 4, handling the drop at Hanalei Bay

HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s time to catch that energy swell. Now check out this ride of the day. Koa Mentz is handling the drop at Hanalei Bay this past weekend. Koa has been surfing for just over a month now and he loves it. He just turned four...
