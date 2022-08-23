Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Could this Subway in Carol City, Florida actually be haunted?Evie M.Miami Gardens, FL
30 years ago, disaster and devastation in the billions of dollars – but storms are getting worse.Matthew C. WoodruffFlorida State
31 Years Later, Police Still Looking For Man Who Witnessed A MurderJeffery MacMiami, FL
Dolphins Need Offensive Line Help, Here Is Where They Can GoAnthony DiMoroMiami, FL
WSVN-TV
Dog rescued from burning Fort Lauderdale home after food truck catches fire
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews came to the rescue of a dog in Fort Lauderdale after, officials said, a fire broke out inside of a food truck and spread to a home. According to Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue, the food truck was parked next to a house near Northwest 22nd Street and 26th Avenue when it ignited, Thursday night.
WSVN-TV
Elderly man airlifted, subject in custody after shooting in Hialeah
HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Gunfire tore through a Hialeah neighborhood in broad daylight, sending an elderly man to the hospital and leading police to take a man into custody. Hialeah Police and Hialeah Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the shooting near East Sixth Avenue and Hialeah Drive, at around 3:30 p.m., Wednesday.
WSVN-TV
Man shot in Hialeah road rage incident dies at hospital
HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A case of road rage in Hialeah ended with a shooting that left the suspected aggressor dead. The two cars involved in the shooting have since been towed from Hialeah Drive near Southeast Sixth Avenue, Wednesday, where this all unfolded. According to Hialeah Police, at 4...
WSVN-TV
Final salute for fallen Miami-Dade Detective Cesar Echaverry; funeral held at LoanDepot Park
MIAMI (WSVN) - South Florida officials said a final goodbye to a Miami-Dade Police officer. Law enforcement carried the casket of 29-year old Cesar Echaverry, also known as “Echy”, into LoanDepot park, Wednesday morning. A final salute was given to the fallen officer draped in the American flag.
2 Miami-Dade Police officers injured by man with knife, suspect in custody
MIAMI - A major police investigation is underway in Northwest Miami-Dade following an incident that left two Miami-Dade police officers injured.It happened overnight in the area of 300 NW 157 Street, near the Golden Glades.Police said units responded in reference to a subject making threats with a knife. Upon arrival, officers were confronted by an armed adult male subject and two officers were injured. One officer sustained a laceration to the right side of her neck and arm and was transported to Ryder Trauma by MDFR Air in stable condition. The second officer sustained a laceration to his left arm and was transported to Ryder Trauma by MDFR in stable condition. The subject was taken into custody.
NBC Miami
Viewings Being Held for 4 Victims of Deadly Palmetto Expressway Wrong-Way Crash
Friends and family of four of the victims of last weekend's deadly wrong-way crash on the Palmetto Expressway will get a chance to say their goodbyes Thursday. A viewing will be held starting at 2 p.m. until midnight at the Caballero Rivero Woodlawn South Funeral Home in Kendall for Valeria Caceres, Briana Pacalagua, Daniella Marcano and Valeria Pena.
WSVN-TV
MDFR: Grass fire at county park in SW Miami-Dade 80% contained; no structures threatened
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Fire rescue crews are working to contain a grass fire that sparked at a county park in Southwest Miami-Dade. 7SkyForce hovered above the blaze at Trinity Pineland County Park, located near Southwest 76th Street and 72nd Court, between Sunset and Miller drives, just after 5 p.m., Wednesday.
tamaractalk.com
Serial Shooter Fires Bullets Into Tamarac Hospital Lobby, Car Dealer Showroom
A man who fired four bullets through a glass window at Broward Health Coral Springs in July was arrested again last week for firing shots into a Tamarac hospital lobby and car dealership, among other targets, court records show. An extensive investigation into Sami A. Qureshi, 46, of Sunrise, uncovered...
WSVN-TV
2 South Florida teachers share concerns about staff shortage, low pay amid struggles to make ends meet
(WSVN) - School districts in South Florida and across the country started the school year short of teachers, but current teachers warn the crisis may only get worse. 7’s Kevin Ozebek explains why in tonight’s 7 Investigates. It’s 5:30 p.m., and Jamie Delerme just got home. Jamie...
850wftl.com
Video shows officer blocking pregnant woman from entering emergency room
DORAL, FL– — A Miami couple is asking for a Miami-Dade police officer to be held accountable after the officer purposely delayed their trip to an emergency room. Kevin Enciso and his pregnant wife Sabrina Enciso rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s West Campus on July 28th after she began having pains.
WSVN-TV
MDFR: Grass fire at nature preserve in SW Miami-Dade 80% contained
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Fire rescue crews have spent hours working to contain a grass fire that sparked at a nature preserve in Southwest Miami-Dade and crept dangerously close to area homes. 7SkyForce hovered above the blaze at Trinity Pineland County Park, located near Southwest 76th Street and 73rd...
WSVN-TV
Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center honored on its 30th anniversary
MIAMI (WSVN) - There was a lifesaving celebration at Jackson Memorial Hospital. The Ryder Trauma Center honored it’s 30th anniversary, Tuesday. Some who have been treated there, returned to thank doctors, nurses and support staff who have helped in their recovery. “We were here for some time, so you...
