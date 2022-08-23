ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pinecrest, FL

ems1.com

Student with ‘traumatic injuries’ airlifted from high school, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue says

A helicopter landed on the school’s football field to transport a student after a possible fall. Suicide is always preventable. If you are having thoughts of suicide or feeling suicidal, please call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline immediately at 800-273-8255. Counselors are also available to chat at www.suicidepreventionlifeline.org. Remember: You deserve to be supported, and it is never too late to seek help. Speak with someone today.
PINECREST, FL
NBC Miami

Student Airlifted to Hospital After Incident Near Miami Palmetto Senior High School

A student was airlifted to the hospital Tuesday morning as video circulating online showed her falling or jumping from the third floor of a Miami-Dade County high school. Chopper footage showed the teenager being placed in a Miami-Dade Fire Rescue helicopter near Miami Palmetto Senior High School, located off Southwest 120th Street. The student, who was not identified, was airlifted to a nearby trauma center with traumatic injuries, according to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

Car crashes into building in Miami, no injuries

MIAMI (WSVN) - A car crashed into a building in Miami. It happened on Northwest 27th Avenue and First Street, Thursday morning. No one was in the building at the time, and no one was hurt in the wreck. The vehicle plowed into the building, which caused heavy damage. Traffic...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Grieving Broward father hopes for prosthetics

HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. – Carlos Hunter embodies resilience and determination. The 32-year-old grieving father is pushing forward after surviving the June crash that killed his 11-year-old son Carlos in Hallandale Beach, and injured him so severely that he lost both of his legs. While he has been unable to...
HALLANDALE BEACH, FL
WSVN-TV

Police investigate bomb threat at charter school in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Hollywood Police officers are investigating a bomb threat that was made at a charter school. Students and staff at Avant Garde Academy, located at 2025 McKinley Street, were notified about a claim of an explosive device that was on campus, just after 2 p.m., Thursday. The...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
WSVN-TV

Elderly man airlifted, subject in custody after shooting in Hialeah

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Gunfire tore through a Hialeah neighborhood in broad daylight, sending an elderly man to the hospital and leading police to take a man into custody. Hialeah Police and Hialeah Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the shooting near East Sixth Avenue and Hialeah Drive, at around 3:30 p.m., Wednesday.
HIALEAH, FL
WSVN-TV

Man shot in Hialeah road rage incident dies at hospital

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A case of road rage in Hialeah ended with a shooting that left the suspected aggressor dead. The two cars involved in the shooting have since been towed from Hialeah Drive near Southeast Sixth Avenue, Wednesday, where this all unfolded. According to Hialeah Police, at 4...
HIALEAH, FL
CBS Miami

2 Miami-Dade Police officers injured by man with knife, suspect in custody

MIAMI - A major police investigation is underway in Northwest Miami-Dade following an incident that left two Miami-Dade police officers injured.It happened overnight in the area of 300 NW 157 Street, near the Golden Glades.Police said units responded in reference to a subject making threats with a knife. Upon arrival, officers were confronted by an armed adult male subject and two officers were injured. One officer sustained a laceration to the right side of her neck and arm and was transported to Ryder Trauma by MDFR Air in stable condition. The second officer sustained a laceration to his left arm and was transported to Ryder Trauma by MDFR in stable condition. The subject was taken into custody.
MIAMI, FL
NBC Miami

Viewings Being Held for 4 Victims of Deadly Palmetto Expressway Wrong-Way Crash

Friends and family of four of the victims of last weekend's deadly wrong-way crash on the Palmetto Expressway will get a chance to say their goodbyes Thursday. A viewing will be held starting at 2 p.m. until midnight at the Caballero Rivero Woodlawn South Funeral Home in Kendall for Valeria Caceres, Briana Pacalagua, Daniella Marcano and Valeria Pena.
KENDALL, FL
850wftl.com

Video shows officer blocking pregnant woman from entering emergency room

DORAL, FL– — A Miami couple is asking for a Miami-Dade police officer to be held accountable after the officer purposely delayed their trip to an emergency room. Kevin Enciso and his pregnant wife Sabrina Enciso rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s West Campus on July 28th after she began having pains.
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

MDFR: Grass fire at nature preserve in SW Miami-Dade 80% contained

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Fire rescue crews have spent hours working to contain a grass fire that sparked at a nature preserve in Southwest Miami-Dade and crept dangerously close to area homes. 7SkyForce hovered above the blaze at Trinity Pineland County Park, located near Southwest 76th Street and 73rd...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL

