Read full article on original website
Related
13abc.com
$1000 grants available for students with disabilities
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced an additional $2.1 million to assist Ohio college students with disabilities. Opportunities for Ohioans with Disabilities (OOD) will provide all eligible college students with disabilities up to $1000, while participating in OOD services, to be used for tuition or educational expenses during the 2022-2023 school year.
13abc.com
Michigan DNR: earn $100 by picking red pine cones
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - During the month of September, you can get paid to pick red pine cones and turn them in to help replant Michigan forests. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources says from Sept. 1-30, you can pick red pine cones and drop them off by appointment at several DNR locations in the Upper Peninsula and northern Lower Peninsula, where red pines are most abundant. A bushel of red pine cones will earn you $100.
Comments / 0