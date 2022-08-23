Read full article on original website
whcuradio.com
Cayuga Health cuts ribbon for new physical therapy location in Cortland
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – Officials from Cayuga Health and the Cortland Area Chamber of Commerce cut the ribbon on a brand new facility today. Cayuga Physical Therapy is a 2,000 square foot space conveniently located next to Vine Health and Fitness at 2 Main Street. “Investing in our community...
Cortland roads will be shutdown for SUNY move-in
Cortland Mayor Scott Steve announced via Facebook that there will be daily road closures and redirections as students move in to SUNY Cortland throughout the weekend.
In a very rare move, Central NY fire department announces plans to close
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Sentinel Heights Fire Department — a volunteer department that services part of the town of Onondaga — is dissolving at the end of the year. The department - founded 76 years ago - made the announcement in a Facebook post Tuesday. It’s very...
whcuradio.com
Tioga County begins using phone app to monitor probationers
OWEGO, N.Y. (WHCU) — Officials in Tioga County are using new technology to track criminals. The Probation Department recently began using a phone app to keep tabs on people under supervision. Probation Director Brian Cain says the app is less troublesome than ankle bracelets, because probationers would often cut the bracelets off.
First ever runway run to be held at Syracuse airport
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Nearly 2 million people a year fly in and out of Syracuse Hancock International Airport, but no one has had the chance to run down its runways -- until now. The Syracuse Regional Airport Authority and the New York Air National Guard’s 174th Attack Wing will hold the inaugural 174th Attack Wing Runway 5k race on Saturday, Sept. 17. The race will start at 8 a.m.
cortlandvoice.com
Amid construction – City & SUNY Cortland prepare for return of students
City and SUNY Cortland officials have outlined their plans for students to navigate through the Downtown Revitalization Initiative and Clinton Avenue Gateway construction projects in Cortland. “For our internal projects, we put a lot of time and effort into making a smooth transition for students to come back,” said Department...
whcuradio.com
Cortland Mayor: Businesses stepping in to help with looming job losses
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — Two businesses in Cortland will close by the end of this year. Mayor Scott Steve tells WHCU it’s going to affect hundreds of people. Voyant Beauty and ALPLA employed over 400 folks in the Cortland area. The mayor says they’re in talks with the property owners to make sure the properties remain maintained.
whcuradio.com
Two Cortland factories to close
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – Two employers in Cortland are closing their doors. Voyant Beauty and ALPLA will shut down operations at the end of the year. Voyant has two locations in the City of Cortland on Central Ave. and Huntington Street. They employ 459 people total, 150 of those through staffing agencies. Around 35 people work for ALPLA, supplying plastic containers for Voyant. They announced their closing in the wake of Voyant’s decision.
rewind1077.com
Saunders Park to open in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A long-awaited park is set to open next month. Nearly 25 years after the land was donated, Saunders Park in the Town of Ithaca is opening. Work was delayed in 2020 by COVID. Parks Maintenance Manager Joe Talbot says there’s a nice walking trail.
whcuradio.com
Sheriff says Tompkins County needs more corrections officers
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Tompkins County needs more corrections officers. Sheriff Derek Osborne tells us staffing levels at the jail…. ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Face coverings at Ithaca College are now strongly encouraged while indoors on campus. Samm Swarts, IC’s…. ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A 22-year-old man...
localsyr.com
Your Stories: The letter from Practice Resources, LLC is legit
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A letter in your mailbox might be the first time you’re learning about the company Practice Resources, LLC. What does the company do exactly?. “Practice Resources is a medical billing company,” said President and CEO David Barletta. “We do medical billing for several physician practices in Central New York.”
Ten Years Later: Driving Downtown Binghamton’s Roundabout
Downtown Binghamton's most efficient and controversial traffic feature - the Court Street roundabout - opened a decade ago. The traffic circle at the busy intersection with Chenango and Exchange streets became operational - with no fanfare - on August 24, 2012. The roundabout was constructed as a key part of...
Head-on collision in Herkimer kills three people
HERKIMER, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Troopers in Oneida County have reported a fatal collision in the Town of Herkimer on August 21st that has claimed the lives of three people. Around 10:30 pm on Sunday, Troopers arrived on the scene of a head-on car accident that took place on Route 5. They […]
44 new businesses in Central NY include a sushi restaurant and a transcription service
Last week, 44 new businesses filed to operate in Central New York. Thirty-three of them were in Onondaga County, eight were in Cayuga County and three were in Madison County. A new sushi restaurant and a transcription service were among the new businesses filed.
cortlandvoice.com
County Health Department, Guthrie announce community health goals
The Cortland County Health Department and the Guthrie Cortland Medical Center recently selected some New York State Department of Health agenda focus areas and goals for the shared 2022-24 community health outlook, according to a release. The selected goals between the county health department were based on the review of...
whcuradio.com
Crews from Homer, Cortlandville respond to trailer fire
HOMER, N.Y. (WHCU) — Swift action by firefighters in Cortland County. Just before 5 AM on Wednesday, firefighters responded to Bishop Road in Homer. Authorities say a trailer had caught fire. Crews from Homer and Cortlandville put out the blaze. No injuries were reported.
Stealing for 3 Years? Herkimer Woman Accused of Taking $50K From Employer
A Central New York woman is accused of bilking her employer out of tens-of-thousands of dollars over several years. Utica Police say they were contacted by a local engineering firm after someone noticed irregularities in the finances. Investigators say through several subpoenas of financial institutions, forensic accounting, and finally tracking down the real and altered bank statements, they believe an employee of the company stole over $50,000 over a three-year period.
whcuradio.com
IPD: Several vehicles damaged by woman on Chestnut Street
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Several cars were damaged last night in Ithaca. Police say a woman slashed tires to at least seven cars in the 100 block of Chestnut Street. Her name has not been released, and officers say she was taken into custody under a mental health law.
Local counties announce property tax auction start dates
(WETM) — After the Chemung County property tax auction wrapped up last week, Schuyler and Steuben counties have announced upcoming auction dates for the fall season. The Schuyler County Tax Foreclosure Online Auction will run from September 14, 2022, at 12 p.m through September 28, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. Schuyler County’s auction page lists the […]
whcuradio.com
Burglary investigation underway at Cornell dorm
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A burglary at a college dormitory. Cornell Police received a report from residents at Cascadilla Hall who claim they had items stolen sometime between 7 p.m. Tuesday and 12:30 Wednesday morning. The suspect or suspects entered the unlocked room and made away with a Nintendo Switch Console, controllers, and a charger.
