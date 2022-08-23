Local health inspector has spotted several major violations at a local restaurant.Ani Kolleshi/Unsplash. All restaurants in Tucson and the rest of Pima County receive an annual visit from the health inspector. This is done to ensure that food safety and restaurant cleanliness are maintained, and after the last several years, ensuring a safe food preparation and eating environment is crucial. Infractions are broken down into critical and non-critical infractions. Non-critical infractions typically do not directly interfere with the health and safety of prepared food and can include anything from restaurant equipment needing basic repairs all the way to employees not wearing appropriate hair nets. On the flip side, critical infractions pose a high risk to overall food safety and may cause foodborne illnesses. One local Tucson restaurant was recently hit with 8 critical infractions, in addition to one non-critical infraction.

