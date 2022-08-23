Read full article on original website
Adopted as a Kitten, Sweet Pebbles Finds Herself Back at Warrick Humane Society in Newburgh
When she was only a kitten, Pebbles found herself at the Warrick Humane Society. She's one of the lucky ones - WHS is a no-kill shelter and if it doesn't work out with a pet's adopters, they can always bring them back. Which is exactly what happened to Pebbles. As an adult, she finds herself back at the shelter thru no fault of her own.
14news.com
Evansville man facing several counts of neglect
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man is facing several counts of neglect after victims told authorities about the condition of their home. Authorities say they went to a home in the 900 block of Judson to speak with the parents of the victims. Officers say the victims’ father, 64-year-old...
Man dies after being pulled from Santa Claus lake
(WEHT) - Officials have confirmed the man pulled from the water at Christmas Lake Village earlier this week has died.
wevv.com
Evansville woman celebrates 101st birthday
At 101 years old, Myra Taylor has accomplished a lot in her life. After several years as a beautician, she earned a degree in education from the University of Evansville, later becoming the first African American teacher at Hebron Elementary School. When asked about the favorite part of her life,...
14news.com
Firefighters finish mowing man’s lawn during medic run
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A Tri-State woman is thanking members of Evansville Fire Station 9 for going above and beyond. Bobbie Reid Flint says her dad was mowing grass Tuesday when he passed out. She says he’s home feeling better now, but the firefighters who responded to the call also...
14news.com
Owensboro pastor reunites with family after four years
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - An Owensboro pastor has finally reunited with his family after four and a half years. Back in November, 14 News introduced you to Kamlen Haokip. He came to America years ago for school. The plan was to bring his wife and daughter over, but the pandemic...
14news.com
Hundreds of people attend luncheon highlighting 19th amendment
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Friday is Women’s Equality Day, but hundreds of people started celebrating one day early in Evansville. A luncheon was held at the Old National Events Plaza on Thursday, highlighting the 19th amendment and the progress women have made in the fight for gender equality. Over...
14news.com
Wednesday Sunrise Headlines
(WFIE) - The search for a missing Spencer County teen is now over. Authorities say she’s been found safe in Florida. Henderson police are still looking for the man who robbed a German American Bank. A Clarksville man is fighting for his life after being pulled from a lake...
Southern Indiana girl reported missing is found in Florida
A multi-state search for a 15-year-old girl reported missing has come to an end after law enforcement located her in Florida, police say.
Officials cancel Weinbach Avenue closure for Friday
(WEHT) - Weinbach Avenue will close between Bellaire Avenue and Vogel Road on Friday to allow investigators safe access to the area of the deadly house explosion at 1010 N. Weinbach.
wevv.com
Evansville firefighters mow a man’s lawn after medical emergency
Firefighters often risk their own lives to help others, going above and beyond the call. On Tuesday, Station 9 in Evansville was sent to a run that they find themselves on often; a medical emergency. The man’s name was Bob, and he was mowing his backyard when he passed out....
14news.com
Bar Louie closes in Owensboro
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Bar Louie has permanently closed its Owensboro location. A sign posted on the door says, “After years of great food and drink at our favorite bar on Frederica Street, we have closed our doors for business.”. The restaurant opened in November 2017. No word on...
14news.com
Frog Follies kick off Friday at Vanderburgh Co. 4H Center
VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The annual Frog Follies is set to kick off Friday. The weekend event is a gathering for pre-1949 hot rods. You’ll see those rolling in from all parts of the country. Organizers estimate close to three thousand cars will be at the Vanderburgh County...
14news.com
EFD Chief Connelly named IAFC Great Lake Division Fire Chief of the Year
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Fire Department Chief Mike Connelly received a distinguished surprise Wednesday. He was named Fire Chief of the Year by the International Association of Fire Chiefs Great Lakes Division. The news came during a Zoom call with the Mayor’s Office for what he thought was a...
Was There a Lion on the Loose in Evansville Indiana This Weekend?
There has been no shortage of strange animal reports over the years in Evansville, Indiana but was there really a lion spotted this past weekend?. Over the weekend there was a report made to area police about a lion on the loose. A local organization that monitors police scanners and reports what they hear to social media known as Evansville Watch shared this on the evening of August 21, 2022, just before 8 pm,
‘Bounty’ for Invasive Shrub in Warrick County
The Warrick Invasive Species Partnership has a bounty out on an invasive shrub. There are plenty of invasive species in Indiana. From insects to plants, the list of invasive species is quite long. When it comes to invasive plants in Indiana, one is commonly found in landscapes and woodlands that most people don't realize is actually an invasive shrub. It's called a burning bush (Euonymus alatus), also known as winged euonymus. It was brought here from Asia around 1860 as an ornamental plant for use in landscaping.
14news.com
Hebron Elementary’s first Black teacher celebrates 101st birthday
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A woman who made history in Evansville is celebrating her 101st birthday on Thursday. Myra Taylor taught at Hebron Elementary School for 19 years, and retired in 1987. Despite becoming the first African American teacher to teach at Hendron Elementary school, Taylor says she wasn’t treated...
wevv.com
Missing Spencer County teen Kendall King found in Florida, police say
Officials with the Santa Claus Police Department in Spencer County, Indiana, say the search for a missing teen is over. SCPD said Tuesday that missing 15-year-old Kendall King had been found in Jacksonville, Florida. According to SCPD, investigators learned that King may be staying in a Jacksonville apartment. After authorities...
Man pulled from Santa Claus lake in critical condition
SANTA CLAUS, Ind. (WEHT) – Officers with the Santa Claus Police Department pulled an unconscious 18-year-old Clarksville man out of a Santa Claus lake earlier Tuesday. The police department says that around 3:08 p.m., several agencies responded to Christmas Lake Village for a report of a person having a medical issue. Police say officers arrived […]
wevv.com
Two pounds of meth found in vehicle that fled from Evansville into Henderson
Officials in Henderson, Kentucky are investigating after a large amount of meth was found in a vehicle that fled from officers in Evansville, Indiana. A news release shared by the Henderson Police Department on Friday says that it all started when members of the Evansville Police Department tried to pull over a silver 2008 Chevy Malibu.
