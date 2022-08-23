Machine learning algorithms are a natural fit for printing fully dense superior metallic parts since 3D printing embodies digital technology like no other manufacturing process. Since traditional machine learning needs a large volume of reliable historical data to optimize many printing variables, the algorithm is augmented with human intelligence derived from the rich knowledge base of metallurgy and physics-based models. The augmentation improves the computational efficiency and makes the problem tractable by enabling the algorithm to use a small set of data. We provide a verifiable quantitative index for achieving fully dense superior parts, facilitate material selection, uncover the hierarchy of important variables that affect the density, and present easy-to-use visual process maps. These findings can improve the quality consistency of 3D printed parts that now limit their greater industrial adaptation. The approach used here can be applied to solve other problems of 3D printing and beyond.

