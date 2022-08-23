Read full article on original website
Phys.org
Microscopy reveals mechanism behind new CRISPR tool
New research from Cornell offers insights into a line of CRISPR systems, which could lead to promising antiviral and tissue engineering tools in animal and plants. The research by Ailong Ke, the Robert J. Appel Professor of molecular biology and genetics in the College of Arts and Sciences, and Stan J.J. Brouns at Delft University of Technology in the Netherlands, focuses on a newly discovered CRISPR RNA-guided Caspase system, otherwise known as Craspase.
Phys.org
New stable quantum batteries can reliably store energy into electromagnetic fields
Quantum computers offer the potential to solve computational problems that are beyond the reach of classical computers. As an example, the Canadian company Xanadu recently claimed that its quantum computer has been able to solve, in just 36 microseconds, a computational task that would have required 9,000 years using state-of-the-art supercomputers.
Phys.org
Researchers unfold elegant equations to explain the enigma of expanding origami
Most materials—from rubber bands to steel beams—thin out as they are stretched, but engineers can use origami's interlocking ridges and precise folds to reverse this tendency and build devices that grow wider as they are pulled apart. Researchers increasingly use this kind of technique, drawn from the ancient...
Phys.org
Scientists evaluate Earth-cooling strategies with geoengineering simulations
A group of international scientists led by Cornell University is—more rigorously and systematically than ever before—evaluating if and how the stratosphere could be made just a little bit "brighter," reflecting more incoming sunlight so that an ever-warming Earth maintains its cool. Their work is published in the Proceedings...
Phys.org
Physicists develop a perfect light trap
Whether in photosynthesis or in a photovoltaic system: if you want to use light efficiently, you have to absorb it as completely as possible. However, this is difficult if the absorption is to take place in a thin layer of material that normally lets a large part of the light pass through.
Nuclear Fusion Breakthrough Confirmed: California Team Achieved Ignition
If we could harness fusion to generate electricity, it would be one of the most efficient and least polluting sources of energy possible.
US Breakthrough In Nuclear Fusion Puts Dreams of Unlimited Clean Energy Within Reach
National Ignition Facility has met the Lawson criterion for nuclear fusion, but that only applies to real reactors, not laser experiments. A burning plasma was generated at the National Ignition Facility (NIF) in the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory in the USA and has since been confirmed in three peer-reviewed scientific papers. With the help of 192 laser beams, a nuclear fusion reaction was stimulated, which then continued without the help of the laser beams, solely through the energy of the nuclear fusion itself.
A new tool will help make vertical wind turbine farms possible
Making offshore wind turbines lighter and cheaper to construct.
Phys.org
Lessons from natural photosynthesis for conversion of CO2 to raw materials for plastic
In plants, natural photosynthesis binds carbon dioxide (CO2) to organic compounds, which can then be converted into glucose or starch. These useful molecules can be sequestered, storing the carbon in a solid form. Artificial photosynthesis mimics this process by reducing the greenhouse gas CO2—the main cause of climate change—which is converted into other useful substances.
Phys.org
Webb telescope makes first unequivocal detection of carbon dioxide in an exoplanet atmosphere
For the first time, astronomers have found unambiguous evidence of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere of an exoplanet (a planet outside our solar system). The discovery, accepted for publication in Nature and posted online August 25, demonstrates the power of the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) to deliver unprecedented observations of exoplanet atmospheres.
A New Material Could Be the Best Semiconductor Ever, But There’s a Catch
Researchers have found a better semiconductor than silicon, potentially allowing faster and smaller computer chips in the future. A new study, published in the Science journal last month, proved that cubic boron arsenide has significantly higher mobility to both electrons and their positively charged counterparts than silicon, the ubiquitous semiconductor used in electronics and computers.
Researchers develop 3D printed creative ice structures, including an octopus
Researchers at Carnegie Mellon University (CMU), a private research institute in Pennsylvania, have developed a method for 3D printing tiny artistic ice structures. The high-speed, reproducible fabrication method turns the 3D printing process "inside out," according to an article published on the university's official website. "Using our 3D ice process,...
Good News Network
Scientists Invent Ultra-Thin Battery-Like Device that Generates Electricity from Air Moisture—Perfect for Health Monitors
Imagine being able to generate electricity by harnessing moisture in the air around you with just everyday items like sea salt and a piece of fabric. That’s just what a team of researchers from Singapore has shown, having developed a moisture-driven battery made of a thin layer of fabric, sea salt, carbon ink, and a special water-absorbing gel.
Phys.org
Study identifies sex-adapted color-change gene in locusts
A study by a Texas A&M AgriLife Research scientist provides key insights into the changes that occur in locusts that lead to swarms of biblical proportion. The AgriLife Research study is highlighted in the article "Sexual repurposing of juvenile aposematism in locusts," published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS).
ScienceBlog.com
Preparing for water scarcity using hybrid desalination technologies
Clean water is essential for human survival. However, less than 3% of fresh water can be used as drinking water. According to a report published by the World Meteorological Organization, there is scarcity of drinking water for approximately 1 billion people worldwide, which is expected to rise to 1.4 billion by 2050.
Phys.org
Saturn V was loud but didn't melt concrete
The Saturn V carried man to the moon and remains the most powerful rocket to successfully launch to orbit. It captures the imagination—but sometimes, it might capture a bit too much imagination. Abundant internet claims about the acoustic power of the rocket suggest that it melted concrete and lit grass on fire over a mile away.
Nature.com
Superior printed parts using history and augmented machine learning
Machine learning algorithms are a natural fit for printing fully dense superior metallic parts since 3D printing embodies digital technology like no other manufacturing process. Since traditional machine learning needs a large volume of reliable historical data to optimize many printing variables, the algorithm is augmented with human intelligence derived from the rich knowledge base of metallurgy and physics-based models. The augmentation improves the computational efficiency and makes the problem tractable by enabling the algorithm to use a small set of data. We provide a verifiable quantitative index for achieving fully dense superior parts, facilitate material selection, uncover the hierarchy of important variables that affect the density, and present easy-to-use visual process maps. These findings can improve the quality consistency of 3D printed parts that now limit their greater industrial adaptation. The approach used here can be applied to solve other problems of 3D printing and beyond.
Scientists develop new material for wind turbine blades that could be recycled into sweet treats
Gummy bears that were wind turbines in their past life may not sound too appetizing. But, what if it's edible and tastes like ordinary gummy bears? Doesn't sound so bad now, does it?. Scientists at the Michigan State University have created a distinct turbine material that can be revived and...
Phys.org
Surprising attractiveness of hurdle to developing safe, clean and carbon-free energy
Scientists have discovered the remarkable impact of reversing a standard method for combatting a key obstacle to producing fusion energy on Earth. Theorists at the U.S. Department of Energy's (DOE) Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory (PPPL) have proposed doing precisely the opposite of the prescribed procedure to sharply improve future results.
Battery breakthrough could supercharge renewable energy transition
Researchers have invented a new type of battery that is six times cheaper than conventional lithium-ion batteries, which they say could massively speed up the transition to renewable energy sources.Lithium-ion batteries are currently used in everything from smartphones to electric cars, however the cost of producing them makes them unsuitable for large-scale backup systems for wind and solar power installations.With a growing need for such systems to store and provide power when the sun is not shining or the wind is not blowing, an international team of researchers set about creating a low-cost battery made from inexpensive and abundant...
