Fundamental effect of superconductor physics observed 30 years after it was predicted

An AI Just Independently Discovered Alternate Physics
Grab any physics textbook and you'll find formula after formula describing how things wobble, fly, swerve and stop. The formulas describe actions we can observe, but behind each could be sets of factors that aren't immediately obvious. Now, a new AI program developed by researchers at Columbia University has seemingly...
Scientists blast atoms with Fibonacci laser to make an 'extra' dimension of time
By firing a Fibonacci laser pulse at atoms inside a quantum computer, physicists have created a completely new, strange phase of matter that behaves as if it had two dimensions of time. The new phase of matter, created by using lasers to rhythmically jiggle a strand of 10 ytterbium ions,...
Nature.com
New quantum physics, solving puzzles of Wheeler's delayed choice and a particle's passing N slits simultaneously and quantum oscillator in experiments
This paper discovers new quantum physics, and gives solutions to puzzles of Wheeler's delayed choice and a particle's passing many slits simultaneously by exact quantum physics expressions. We further show new quantum control, new quantum oscillation, new quantum control experiments and new quantum oscillator being able to be installed in quantum communication network etc. We discover that the ability of a photon to hit electrons out in photoelectric effect is complementarily equivalent to the ability of wave of a photon to simultaneously pass through many slits in wave-particle duality. Objective criterion for distinguishing classical and quantum particles is found, and this paper gives applicable realm of quantum theories and new quantum physics expressions of wave-particle duality. All these studies above should be classified as classical and quantum particles, then classical particle and quantum particle wave cannot and can pass many slits, respectively. This paper discovers wave-particle duality's origin of displaying both wave property from plane wave part of the general Fourier expansion and particle property from the general Fourier expansion coefficients with the particle's global property and spins etc. We give the superposition state representation of wave-particle duality, further find the collapse of the duality superposition state to wave or particle state. The collapsed wave or particle state is related to the measure of wave or particle property. Then, we explain why sometimes it's a wave or a particle. Our achieved results are truly tested, and we discover new measured attractive state and quantum wave collapse velocity expression.
Mysterious radio signals spotted coming from distant galaxy and they ‘defy the laws of physics’, scientists claim
A GALAXY 800millions lightyears away has belched out a series of emissions captured by a low-frequency radio telescope in Australia. The findings have already influenced astronomers' understanding of deep space. Researchers have been monitoring the distant galaxy cluster Abell 3266 since its discovering in 2006. A new study published in...
Revyuh - Latest Breaking News
Astronomers Have Discovered A Super-Earth Close To The Habitable Zone
A super-Earth planet has been discovered 37 light-years from Earth near a red dwarf star’s habitable zone. This is the first finding made by a brand-new instrument on the Subaru Telescope, and it presents an opportunity to look into the likelihood of life existing on planets orbiting nearby stars.
Phys.org
Study of ancient skulls sheds light on human interbreeding with Neandertals
Research has established that there are traces of Neandertal DNA in the genome of modern humans. Now an exploratory study that assessed the facial structure of prehistoric skulls is offering new insights, and supports the hypothesis that much of this interbreeding took place in the Near East—the region ranging from North Africa to Iraq.
Phys.org
Microscopy reveals mechanism behind new CRISPR tool
New research from Cornell offers insights into a line of CRISPR systems, which could lead to promising antiviral and tissue engineering tools in animal and plants. The research by Ailong Ke, the Robert J. Appel Professor of molecular biology and genetics in the College of Arts and Sciences, and Stan J.J. Brouns at Delft University of Technology in the Netherlands, focuses on a newly discovered CRISPR RNA-guided Caspase system, otherwise known as Craspase.
Phys.org
Scientists take control of magnetism at the microscopic level
Atoms in magnetic materials are organized into regions called magnetic domains. Within each domain, the electrons have the same magnetic orientation. This means their spins point in the same direction. "Walls" separate the magnetic domains. One type of wall has spin rotations that are left- or right-handed, known as having chirality. When subjected to a magnetic field, chiral domain walls approach one another, shrinking the magnetic domains.
Phys.org
Amplifying the radiation of molecules after excitation to improve molecular laser spectroscopy
Sensitive animal noses can sniff out trace particles, such as volatile organic compounds, in the ambient air. Humans, on the other hand, are developing innovative technologies for this purpose, such as optical spectroscopy. This uses laser light to detect the molecular composition of gases. It opens up the possibility of even surpassing these "smelling" successes—also for substances that animal noses cannot perceive at all.
In a single month, the James Webb Space Telescope has seen the oldest galaxies, messy cosmic collisions, and a hot gas planet's atmosphere
In the month since the space telescope released its first batch of images, it's deluged astronomers with observations of distant cosmic objects.
Phys.org
Scientists have explained the diversity of hydrocarbon molecules by their 'magicity'
A Skoltech research team led by Professor Artem R. Oganov has discovered why some hydrocarbons are abundant in nature and easy to synthesize, while others are not. They used "magicity" as a measure for assessing the stability of molecules with respect to molecules of only slightly different compositions. This approach helped build a stability map that is in good agreement with experiments and predicts new, potentially synthesizable molecules. The paper outlining the results of this study appeared in The Journal of Physical Chemistry Letters.
Nature.com
‘Levitating’ nanoparticles could push the limits of quantum entanglement
Interaction between glass spheres suspended in a vacuum might one day lead to advances in quantum computing. You have full access to this article via your institution. Physicists have suspended tiny glass spheres in a vacuum and made them interact with one another at close distance. The ‘levitating’ nanoparticles have now been manipulated with enough precision to open to new ways of probing the enigmatic twilight zone between the everyday world and the counter-intuitive quantum physics that governs objects at the atomic scale.
Phys.org
Breeding biology of giant Australian mihirung birds paved way to extinction
Big bones from the extinct "thunder bird" or dromornithid, excavated in the northern reaches of the Flinders Ranges and near Alice Springs, have yielded new insights into their slow breeding patterns. Studies of the microstructure of these giant Australian fossil bones by University of Cape Town (UCT) and Flinders University...
Nature.com
Experiments with levitated force sensor challenge theories of dark energy
Various theories have been proposed for the nature of dark energy. It is therefore essential to directly verify or rule out these theories by experiment. Despite substantial efforts in astrophysical observations and laboratory experiments, previous tests are not sufficiently accurate to provide decisive conclusions as to the validity of these theories. One particularly compelling idea-the so-called chameleon theory-describes an ultra-light scalar field that couples to normal-matter fields and leaves measurable effects that are not explained by the four fundamental interactions, a so-called fifth force. Here, using a diamagnetically levitated force sensor, we extend previous tests by nearly two orders of magnitude, covering the entire physically plausible parameter space of cosmologically viable chameleon models. We find no evidence for the fifth force predicted by chameleon models. Our results decisively rule out the basic chameleon model as a candidate for dark energy and demonstrate the robustness of laboratory experiments for unveiling the nature of dark energy in the future. The methodology developed here could be further applied to study a broad range of fundamental physics.
Phys.org
Exploring how cells can be strong at the right place and time
Researchers from TU Delft and NWO institute AMOLF discovered how certain molecular bonds make living cells both flexible, in order to move, as well as strong, in order to withstand forces. Paradoxically, it turns out that these force-sensitive catch bonds are weak and inactive most of the time, but travel to specific places where and when cells become damaged. This discovery was published in Nature Materials.
Phys.org
Did an accidental 'blood plague' in World of Warcraft help scientists model COVID better? The results are in
Way before COVID, in 2005 the World of Warcraft game developers accidentally introduced an extremely virulent highly contagious disease into this game which then spread to infect the whole fantasy world and caused a virtual pandemic. As far removed as this may seem from the goings on in the real...
Phys.org
New stable quantum batteries can reliably store energy into electromagnetic fields
Quantum computers offer the potential to solve computational problems that are beyond the reach of classical computers. As an example, the Canadian company Xanadu recently claimed that its quantum computer has been able to solve, in just 36 microseconds, a computational task that would have required 9,000 years using state-of-the-art supercomputers.
Phys.org
Study identifies sex-adapted color-change gene in locusts
A study by a Texas A&M AgriLife Research scientist provides key insights into the changes that occur in locusts that lead to swarms of biblical proportion. The AgriLife Research study is highlighted in the article "Sexual repurposing of juvenile aposematism in locusts," published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS).
Phys.org
Scientists realize nickel-catalyzed asymmetric heteroarylative cyclotelomerization of isoprene
Isoprene is used as a precursor to produce terpenes and terpenoids. However, the direct catalytic conversion of isoprene to terpenoids is challenging. Recently, a research team led by Prof. Chen Qing'an from the Dalian Institute of Chemical Physics (DICP) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) realized nickel-catalyzed asymmetric heteroarylative cyclotelomerization of isoprene to access a series of unnatural chiral monoterpenoids bearing a quaternary carbon stereocenter.
scitechdaily.com
NASA Scientists Probe Dark Energy – Time To Rework Albert Einstein’s Theory of Gravity?
Could one of the biggest puzzles in astrophysics be solved by reworking Albert Einstein’s theory of gravity? Not yet, according to a new study co-authored by NASA scientists. The universe is expanding at an accelerating rate, and physicists don’t know why. This phenomenon seems to contradict everything scientists understand...
