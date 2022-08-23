Read full article on original website
A massive asteroid, discovered last month, is traveling toward Earth at 20 miles a second
The asteroid was spotted on July 26 for the first time. Four more asteroids are flying past Earth today and tomorrow. A stadium-sized asteroid will zoom past the Earth in the very early hours of Thursday, Live Science reported. Chances are that by the time you read this, the asteroid is merrily on its way towards the Sun, traveling at about 20 miles (32 km) a second.
Scientists Discover ‘Uncontaminated Extraterrestrial Materials’ In Ancient Asteroid Sample
ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Pebbles that were swiped from an ancient asteroid by a Japanese spacecraft are “the most uncontaminated and unfractionated extraterrestrial materials studied so far,” and contain important clues about the evolution of the solar system and the origin of life on Earth, reports a new study.
Enormous Asteroid Traveling at 72,000 mph Only Just Spotted Nearing Earth
At the upper end of its estimated size range, the asteroid would stand as tall as the Empire State Building in New York City.
Perseverance spotted a mysterious object on Mars last month. It turned out to be the rover's own space litter.
NASA suspects spaghetti-like debris captured by Perseverance's cameras in July is shredded Dacron netting from gear that landed the rover on Mars.
Astronomers Have Discovered A Super-Earth Close To The Habitable Zone
A super-Earth planet has been discovered 37 light-years from Earth near a red dwarf star’s habitable zone. This is the first finding made by a brand-new instrument on the Subaru Telescope, and it presents an opportunity to look into the likelihood of life existing on planets orbiting nearby stars.
Scientists discover 200 'Goldilocks' zones on the moon where astronauts could survive
Lunar scientists think they've found the hottest places on the Moon, as well as some 200 Goldilocks zones that are always near the average temperature in San Francisco. The moon has wild temperature fluctuations, with parts of the moon heating up to 260 degrees Fahrenheit (127 degrees Celsius) during the day and dropping to minus 280 F (minus 173 C) at night. But the newly analyzed 200 shaded lunar pits are always always 63 F (17 C), meaning they're perfect for humans to shelter from the extreme temperatures. They could also shield astronauts from the dangers of the solar wind, micrometeorites and cosmic rays. Some of those pits may lead to similarly warm caves.
The longest-living animals on Earth
The animal kingdom boasts some incredibly long lifespans that far exceed the average human's. While humans may have an "absolute limit" of 150 years (opens in new tab), this is just a blink of an eye compared with the centuries and millennia that some animals live through; and some animals can even stop or reverse the aging process altogether.
Scientists say TOI-1452b, exoplanet 100 light years from Earth, may be covered with deep ocean
A team of researchers have discovered an exoplanet about 100 light years away from Earth in the Draco constellation, and they say the world appears to be covered in a deep ocean.
In a single month, the James Webb Space Telescope has seen the oldest galaxies, messy cosmic collisions, and a hot gas planet's atmosphere
In the month since the space telescope released its first batch of images, it's deluged astronomers with observations of distant cosmic objects.
Space mission shows Earth's water may be from asteroids, study says
Water may have been brought to Earth by asteroids from the outer edges of the solar system, scientists said after analyzing rare samples collected on a six-year Japanese space mission.In a quest to shed light on the origins of life and the formation of the universe, researchers are scrutinizing material brought back to earth in 2020 from the asteroid Ryugu.Japan's Hayabusa2 probe, which is roughly the size of a refrigerator, launched in December 2014, landing on the diamond-shaped asteroid Ryugu, which means "dragon palace" in Japanese, located 185 million miles away. When it plummeted to Earth in 2020, the capsule...
James Webb telescope gives a stunning look at galaxies far, far away
On Christmas Day last year, 30 years after its conception, the James Webb space telescope launched from French Guiana. On 28 December, it went past the moon. On 24 January, it fired its thrusters for five minutes and settled into its final orbit about 1,500,000 km from Earth. On 12 July, after months of painstaking setup, it produced its first image – showing us, for the first time, faraway galaxies as they were more than 13bn years ago.
Nasa’s new Artemis Moon rocket rolls to its launchpad
Nasa’s vast Space Launch System – the rocket that could one day take humans back to the Moon – is on its way to launch.The space agency is rolling out the huge rocket, along with an uncrewed astronaut capsule that will be tested in the launch, in an hours-long process that will see it arrive on its launchpad.The journey began on Tuesday night – ahead of a scheduled launch later this month.The 322-foot-tall (98-meter) rocket is scheduled to embark on its first mission to space - without any humans - on 29 August. It will be a crucial, long-delayed demonstration trip...
Giant Dinosaur Over 80ft Long Discovered in Man's Backyard
The sauropod discovered in Portugal may be the largest ever discovered in Europe.
Pluto: Everything you need to know about the dwarf planet
Pluto was once considered the ninth planet in the solar system. It was demoted in 2006. Pluto is the largest known dwarf planet in the solar system and used to be considered the ninth and most distant planet from the sun. The strange world is located in the Kuiper Belt,...
‘Never seen Jupiter like this’: James Webb telescope shows incredible view of planet
The world’s newest and biggest space telescope is showing Jupiter as never before, auroras and all. Scientists released the shots on Monday of the solar system’s biggest planet. The James Webb space telescope took the photos in July, capturing unprecedented views of Jupiter’s northern and southern lights, and...
What's the biggest group of animals ever recorded on Earth?
In early 2020, ornithologist Noah Strycker found himself walking amongst several thousand chinstrap penguins on Elephant Island, a remote blip of snow-covered rock just off the Antarctic Peninsula. He was there to carry out a census of the island's penguin colony, which hadn't been properly surveyed since 1970. "I'll never forget the sight, sound, and...smell," joked Strycker, a graduate student at Stony Brook University in New York, as well as a professional bird watcher, and author.
Phys.org
Breeding biology of giant Australian mihirung birds paved way to extinction
Big bones from the extinct "thunder bird" or dromornithid, excavated in the northern reaches of the Flinders Ranges and near Alice Springs, have yielded new insights into their slow breeding patterns. Studies of the microstructure of these giant Australian fossil bones by University of Cape Town (UCT) and Flinders University...
Researchers have discovered a material that can 'remember' like a human
Could this material have a brain?
CNET
Universe's Most Massive Known Star Captured With Unprecedented Clarity
To put it simply, the universe's most massive known star is less massive than scientists once believed. But even docked a few levels, this staggering ball of gas is still the universe's most massive known star. That's how utterly huge it is. Lovingly named R136a1, the luminous giant lives 160,000...
Phys.org
Scientists are unraveling the mystery of the arrow of time
The flow of time from the past to the future is a central feature of how we experience the world. But precisely how this phenomenon, known as the arrow of time, arises from the microscopic interactions among particles and cells is a mystery—one that researchers at the CUNY Graduate Center Initiative for the Theoretical Sciences (ITS) are helping to unravel with the publication of a new paper in the journal Physical Review Letters. The findings could have important implications in a variety of disciplines, including physics, neuroscience, and biology.
