CNET
Extinct Megalodon Sharks Gorged on Prey the Size of Killer Whales
Megalodon. A jumbo apex predator. The biggest shark that ever lived. It might be long extinct, but scientists (and Hollywood) are fascinated by the absolute unit. A new study done in collaboration with University of Zurich researchers suggests megalodon "could fully consume prey the size of today's killer whales." The...
Phys.org
Radiology sheds light on ancient fish species coelacanth
An after-hours trip to Aarhus University Hospital Skejby's radiology department has shed light on a mysterious and ancient fish, one that remains one of the world's rarest—the Coelacanth. Researchers from the University of Copenhagen and Aarhus University have removed Denmark's only specimen of this primordial fish from its jar of alcohol and gained new insight into how it functions. The new knowledge could contribute to saving this critically endangered deep sea dweller.
Revyuh - Latest Breaking News
“Incredibly Rare”: A Mysterious Creature Spotted in Deep Sea “Gobsmacked” Scientists
The monster was initially thought to be a mystery jellyfish known as Chirodectes maculatus, according to Dr. Lisa-ann Gershwin of the Australian Marine Stinger Advisory Services. A strange-looking species that could be a new species of jellyfish was recently discovered off the coast of Papua New Guinea. Dorian Borcherds, the...
Giant Ocean Sunfish Filmed in Gulf of Maine in Rare and Awesome Encounter
The ocean sunfish, considered a vulnerable species, can occasionally be seen sunbathing on its side.
Rare and freakish 8-foot-long sea creature caught on video
Nautilus Live, the same folks behind the video captured of a shape-shifting jellyfish in 2019, has released a new video. In the new video, the team converses over footage of a rare, 8-foot-long sea creature known as a Solumbellula Sea Pen. Sightings of this oceanic creature are so rare that this is the first time it has been spotted in the Pacific Ocean.
The Fearsome Coconut Crab Is the Largest Arthropod on Land
According to Wikipedia, The coconut crab (Birgus latro) is a species of terrestrial hermit crab, also known as the robber crab or palm thief. Per reports, British biologist Charles Darwin had only one word to describe this crab: "Monstrous."
Orca Whales Maul A Great White Shark In The Oceans Of South Africa
I feel like we all have a misconception about orca whales. Although these magnificent creatures are massive in size, ranging from 20 to 26 feet and weighing between 6,600 to 8,800 pounds, we tend to think of them as harmless creatures that we go to watch do tricks at Sea World.
The Great Pacific Garbage Patch is collecting ocean mysteries
A lot of the rubbish the world throws out doesn’t just disappear into the ether — or even into landfills. A lot if it ends up in the ocean, whirling around for eternity as sea currents gather the garbage in a giant eddy of litter. The most famous...
Phys.org
Study of ancient skulls sheds light on human interbreeding with Neandertals
Research has established that there are traces of Neandertal DNA in the genome of modern humans. Now an exploratory study that assessed the facial structure of prehistoric skulls is offering new insights, and supports the hypothesis that much of this interbreeding took place in the Near East—the region ranging from North Africa to Iraq.
natureworldnews.com
Scientists Amazed at Discovering Fast-Evolving 'Walking Sharks' in Papua New Guinea
A walking shark was discovered by scientists on a remote outcropping on the Papua New Guinea coast on May 3, 2022, at dusk. The small, tan-and-black-speckled shark slithered across a tide pool with just enough water to cover its belly while using its fins to propel itself forward. While dragging...
Blue shark spotted swimming in shallow waters in Cornwall
A shark's appearance in shallow waters off a Cornwall beach has raised concerns about its health.Footage captures the blue shark swimmingly in shallow waters near the shoreline at Trelissick near Falmouth.Marine Vertebrate Ecology and Conservation MSc Harry Clark filmed the animal while monitoring it. Mr Clark said: "It is very rare for an individual of the species to be so far up river. "There could be a number of reasons but we have no certainty as to which caused the event."Blue sharks typically inhabit deep waters in the world's temperate and tropical oceans.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Greenford stabbing: 44-year-old man charged with murder of pensioner Thomas O’HallorNew CCTV shows teens beat NYC taxi driver to death after refusing to pay fareSalman Rushdie moderator Henry Reese reveals black eye and knife wound after attack
Ancient, Violent Sea Monster Discovered Alongside Its Victims
The fossilized remains of a new species ancient mosasaur, a giant marine reptile from the dinosaur age, has been discovered.
Killer whales are 'attacking' sailboats near Europe's coast. Scientists don't know why
In recent years, orcas have been damaging the rudders of pleasure yachts, mostly along the coasts of Portugal and Spain. Scientists and sailors are struggling to understand the encounters.
Most of Florida's newly-hatched sea turtles are female. Why?
Almost all sea turtle hatchlings are emerging from their eggs as females on some Florida beaches. What's going on?
A deep sea creature called the siphonophore is the longest animal ever discovered
A siphonophoreCredit: M. Youngbluth (NOAA); Public Domain Image. The longest animal ever recorded is from the deep sea. Marine scientists exploring the Ningaloo Canyons off the coast of Western Australia spotted the longest organism on record. It was found 625 meters beneath the sea.
Phys.org
Study identifies sex-adapted color-change gene in locusts
A study by a Texas A&M AgriLife Research scientist provides key insights into the changes that occur in locusts that lead to swarms of biblical proportion. The AgriLife Research study is highlighted in the article "Sexual repurposing of juvenile aposematism in locusts," published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS).
Phys.org
World first genomic study shows why invasive species are so successful
Invasive species drive the global biodiversity crisis and some, such as ragweeds, even damage our health. Until now scientists have been unable to determine what makes this particular invasive species so successful. But a study published today in Science Advances outlines the genomics of plant invasion and illuminates why ragweed...
Phys.org
Drought uncovers dinosaur tracks in US park
A drought in Texas dried up a river flowing through Dinosaur Valley State Park, exposing tracks from giant reptiles that lived some 113 million years ago, an official said Tuesday. Photos posted on Facebook show three-toed footprints leading down a dry tree-lined riverbed in the southern US state. It is...
Phys.org
Oldest fossil record of Podocarpium from Tibetan Plateau reported
Podocarpium is an extinct genus of Fabaceae. In China, Podocarpium has a rich fossil record, with the most abundant fossils occurring in the Miocene. However, its early fossil occurrences, especially from the Eocene, are still scarce, which prevent us from understanding the early diversification and biogeography of Podocarpium. In a...
Phys.org
245-million-year-old fossils provide new insights into the evolution and feeding strategies of aquatic insects
The feeding strategy of filtering suspended particles from the water was developed earlier in aquatic insects than previously assumed. This was revealed in a study on fossil insect larvae from the 245-million-year-old Grès à Voltzia sandstone of the Vosges Mountains by Dr. Arnold Staniczek, specialist on aquatic insects at the State Museum of Natural History in Stuttgart, and his colleague Dr. Pavel Sroka from the Czech Academy of Sciences in České Budějovice.
