Wildlife

CNET

Extinct Megalodon Sharks Gorged on Prey the Size of Killer Whales

Megalodon. A jumbo apex predator. The biggest shark that ever lived. It might be long extinct, but scientists (and Hollywood) are fascinated by the absolute unit. A new study done in collaboration with University of Zurich researchers suggests megalodon "could fully consume prey the size of today's killer whales." The...
Phys.org

Radiology sheds light on ancient fish species coelacanth

An after-hours trip to Aarhus University Hospital Skejby's radiology department has shed light on a mysterious and ancient fish, one that remains one of the world's rarest—the Coelacanth. Researchers from the University of Copenhagen and Aarhus University have removed Denmark's only specimen of this primordial fish from its jar of alcohol and gained new insight into how it functions. The new knowledge could contribute to saving this critically endangered deep sea dweller.
BGR.com

Rare and freakish 8-foot-long sea creature caught on video

Nautilus Live, the same folks behind the video captured of a shape-shifting jellyfish in 2019, has released a new video. In the new video, the team converses over footage of a rare, 8-foot-long sea creature known as a Solumbellula Sea Pen. Sightings of this oceanic creature are so rare that this is the first time it has been spotted in the Pacific Ocean.
Phys.org

Study of ancient skulls sheds light on human interbreeding with Neandertals

Research has established that there are traces of Neandertal DNA in the genome of modern humans. Now an exploratory study that assessed the facial structure of prehistoric skulls is offering new insights, and supports the hypothesis that much of this interbreeding took place in the Near East—the region ranging from North Africa to Iraq.
The Independent

Blue shark spotted swimming in shallow waters in Cornwall

A shark's appearance in shallow waters off a Cornwall beach has raised concerns about its health.Footage captures the blue shark swimmingly in shallow waters near the shoreline at Trelissick near Falmouth.Marine Vertebrate Ecology and Conservation MSc Harry Clark filmed the animal while monitoring it. Mr Clark said: "It is very rare for an individual of the species to be so far up river. "There could be a number of reasons but we have no certainty as to which caused the event."Blue sharks typically inhabit deep waters in the world's temperate and tropical oceans.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Greenford stabbing: 44-year-old man charged with murder of pensioner Thomas O’HallorNew CCTV shows teens beat NYC taxi driver to death after refusing to pay fareSalman Rushdie moderator Henry Reese reveals black eye and knife wound after attack
Phys.org

Study identifies sex-adapted color-change gene in locusts

A study by a Texas A&M AgriLife Research scientist provides key insights into the changes that occur in locusts that lead to swarms of biblical proportion. The AgriLife Research study is highlighted in the article "Sexual repurposing of juvenile aposematism in locusts," published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS).
Phys.org

World first genomic study shows why invasive species are so successful

Invasive species drive the global biodiversity crisis and some, such as ragweeds, even damage our health. Until now scientists have been unable to determine what makes this particular invasive species so successful. But a study published today in Science Advances outlines the genomics of plant invasion and illuminates why ragweed...
Phys.org

Drought uncovers dinosaur tracks in US park

A drought in Texas dried up a river flowing through Dinosaur Valley State Park, exposing tracks from giant reptiles that lived some 113 million years ago, an official said Tuesday. Photos posted on Facebook show three-toed footprints leading down a dry tree-lined riverbed in the southern US state. It is...
Phys.org

Oldest fossil record of Podocarpium from Tibetan Plateau reported

Podocarpium is an extinct genus of Fabaceae. In China, Podocarpium has a rich fossil record, with the most abundant fossils occurring in the Miocene. However, its early fossil occurrences, especially from the Eocene, are still scarce, which prevent us from understanding the early diversification and biogeography of Podocarpium. In a...
Phys.org

245-million-year-old fossils provide new insights into the evolution and feeding strategies of aquatic insects

The feeding strategy of filtering suspended particles from the water was developed earlier in aquatic insects than previously assumed. This was revealed in a study on fossil insect larvae from the 245-million-year-old Grès à Voltzia sandstone of the Vosges Mountains by Dr. Arnold Staniczek, specialist on aquatic insects at the State Museum of Natural History in Stuttgart, and his colleague Dr. Pavel Sroka from the Czech Academy of Sciences in České Budějovice.
