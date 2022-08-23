Read full article on original website
Related
Phys.org
Study of ancient skulls sheds light on human interbreeding with Neandertals
Research has established that there are traces of Neandertal DNA in the genome of modern humans. Now an exploratory study that assessed the facial structure of prehistoric skulls is offering new insights, and supports the hypothesis that much of this interbreeding took place in the Near East—the region ranging from North Africa to Iraq.
Nuclear Fusion Breakthrough Confirmed: California Team Achieved Ignition
If we could harness fusion to generate electricity, it would be one of the most efficient and least polluting sources of energy possible.
Phys.org
Did an accidental 'blood plague' in World of Warcraft help scientists model COVID better? The results are in
Way before COVID, in 2005 the World of Warcraft game developers accidentally introduced an extremely virulent highly contagious disease into this game which then spread to infect the whole fantasy world and caused a virtual pandemic. As far removed as this may seem from the goings on in the real...
Phys.org
An extrasolar world covered in water?
An international team of researchers led by Charles Cadieux, a Ph.D. student at the Université de Montréal and member of the Institute for Research on Exoplanets (iREx), has announced the discovery of TOI-1452 b, an exoplanet orbiting one of two small stars in a binary system located in the Draco constellation about 100 light-years from Earth.
RELATED PEOPLE
Phys.org
Scientists fine-tune 'tweezers of sound' for contactless manipulation of objects
Researchers from Tokyo Metropolitan University have successfully enhanced technology to lift small particles using sound waves. Their "acoustic tweezers" could lift things from reflective surfaces without physical contact, but stability remained an issue. Now, using an adaptive algorithm to fine-tune how the tweezers are controlled, they have drastically improved how stably the particles can be lifted. With further miniaturization, this technology could be deployed in a vast range of environments, including space.
Phys.org
Breeding biology of giant Australian mihirung birds paved way to extinction
Big bones from the extinct "thunder bird" or dromornithid, excavated in the northern reaches of the Flinders Ranges and near Alice Springs, have yielded new insights into their slow breeding patterns. Studies of the microstructure of these giant Australian fossil bones by University of Cape Town (UCT) and Flinders University...
Phys.org
Microscopy reveals mechanism behind new CRISPR tool
New research from Cornell offers insights into a line of CRISPR systems, which could lead to promising antiviral and tissue engineering tools in animal and plants. The research by Ailong Ke, the Robert J. Appel Professor of molecular biology and genetics in the College of Arts and Sciences, and Stan J.J. Brouns at Delft University of Technology in the Netherlands, focuses on a newly discovered CRISPR RNA-guided Caspase system, otherwise known as Craspase.
Where do electrons get energy to spin around an atom's nucleus?
Electrons were once thought to orbit a nucleus much as planets orbit the sun. That picture has since been obliterated by modern quantum mechanics.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Phys.org
Study identifies sex-adapted color-change gene in locusts
A study by a Texas A&M AgriLife Research scientist provides key insights into the changes that occur in locusts that lead to swarms of biblical proportion. The AgriLife Research study is highlighted in the article "Sexual repurposing of juvenile aposematism in locusts," published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS).
Phys.org
Amplifying the radiation of molecules after excitation to improve molecular laser spectroscopy
Sensitive animal noses can sniff out trace particles, such as volatile organic compounds, in the ambient air. Humans, on the other hand, are developing innovative technologies for this purpose, such as optical spectroscopy. This uses laser light to detect the molecular composition of gases. It opens up the possibility of even surpassing these "smelling" successes—also for substances that animal noses cannot perceive at all.
Phys.org
Webb telescope makes first unequivocal detection of carbon dioxide in an exoplanet atmosphere
For the first time, astronomers have found unambiguous evidence of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere of an exoplanet (a planet outside our solar system). The discovery, accepted for publication in Nature and posted online August 25, demonstrates the power of the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) to deliver unprecedented observations of exoplanet atmospheres.
Phys.org
New stable quantum batteries can reliably store energy into electromagnetic fields
Quantum computers offer the potential to solve computational problems that are beyond the reach of classical computers. As an example, the Canadian company Xanadu recently claimed that its quantum computer has been able to solve, in just 36 microseconds, a computational task that would have required 9,000 years using state-of-the-art supercomputers.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
A 7 million-year-old practice set our ancestors on the course to humanity, new study finds
A dig more than 20 years ago uncovered the arm and leg bones of one of our oldest known ancestors. New research shows they provide evidence that our ancestors walked on two feet -- more than 7 million years ago.
England’s housing strategy would blow entire carbon budget, says study
Target of 300,000 new homes a year not sustainable, finds researchers, with negative biodiversity and climate impacts
Phys.org
Scientists have explained the diversity of hydrocarbon molecules by their 'magicity'
A Skoltech research team led by Professor Artem R. Oganov has discovered why some hydrocarbons are abundant in nature and easy to synthesize, while others are not. They used "magicity" as a measure for assessing the stability of molecules with respect to molecules of only slightly different compositions. This approach helped build a stability map that is in good agreement with experiments and predicts new, potentially synthesizable molecules. The paper outlining the results of this study appeared in The Journal of Physical Chemistry Letters.
Nature.com
Computational modelling of Î³-H2AX foci formation in human cells induced by alpha particle exposure
In cellular experiments, radiation-induced DNA damage can be quantified by counting the number of Î³-H2AX foci in cell nucleus by using an immunofluorescence microscope. Quantification of DNA damage carries uncertainty, not only due to lack of full understanding the biological processes but also limitations in measurement techniques. The causes of limited certainty include the possibility of expressing foci in varying sizes responding individual DSBs and the overlapping of foci on the two-dimensional (2D) immunofluorescence microscopy image of Î³-H2AX foci, especially when produced due to high-LET radiation exposure. There have been discussions on those limitations, but no successful studies to overcome them. In this paper, a practical modelling has been developed to simulate the occurrences of double-strand breaks (DSBs) and the formations of Î³-H2AX foci in response to individual DSB formations, in cell nucleus due to exposure to alpha particles. Cell irradiation and DSB production were simulated using a user-written code that utilizes Geant4-DNA physics models. A C"‰+"‰"‰+"‰code was used to simulate the formation Î³-H2AX foci, which were spatially correlated to the loci of DBSs, and to calculate the number of individual foci from the observed 2D image of the cell nucleus containing the overlapping Î³-H2AX foci. The average size of focal images was larger from alpha particle exposure than that from X-ray exposure, whereas the number of separate focal images were comparable except at doses up to 0.5Â Gy. About 40% of separate focal images consisted of overlapping Î³-H2AX foci at 1Â Gy of alpha particle exposure. The foci overlapping ratios were obtained by simulation for individual size groups of focal images at varying doses. The size distributions of foci at varying doses were determined with experimentally obtained separate focal images. The correction factor for foci number was calculated using the foci overlapping ratio and foci size distribution, which are specific to dose from alpha particle exposure. The number of individual foci formations induced by applying the correction factor to the experimentally observed number of focal images better reflected the quality of alpha particles in causing DNA damage. Consequently, the conventional Î³-H2AX assay can be better implemented by employing this computational modelling of Î³-H2AX foci formation.
Phys.org
Here's what a black hole sounds like, according to NASA. Yes, it's 'frightening'
NASA this week shared an audio clip on social media that allows you to "hear" a black hole. No surprise, the sound is terrifying. NASA Exoplanets, a team at the agency focused on planets and other information outside of our solar system, tweeted the 34-second clip on Sunday and said there's a "misconception" that there is no sound in space.
Phys.org
Negotiations are underway to avoid conflict and damage to spacecraft between international moon missions
It's been 50 years since humans last visited the moon, and even robotic missions have been few and far between. But the Earth's only natural satellite is about to get crowded. At least six countries and a flurry of private companies have publicly announced more than 250 missions to the moon to occur within the next decade. Many of these missions include plans for permanent lunar bases and are motivated in large part by ambitions to assess and begin utilizing the moon's natural resources. In the short term, resources would be used to support lunar missions, but in the long term, the moon and its resources will be a critical gateway for missions to the broader riches of the solar system.
Nature.com
Open microscopy in the life sciences: quo vadis?
Light microscopy enables researchers to observe cellular mechanisms with high spatial and temporal resolution. However, the increasing complexity of current imaging technologies, coupled with financial constraints of potential users, hampers the general accessibility and potential reach of cutting-edge microscopy. Open microscopy can address this issue by making well-designed and well-documented hardware and software solutions openly available to a broad audience. In this Comment, we provide a definition of open microscopy and present recent projects in the field. We discuss current and future challenges of open microscopy and their implications for funders, policymakers, researchers and scientists. We believe that open microscopy requires a holistic approach. Sample preparation, designing and building of hardware components, writing software, data acquisition and data interpretation must go hand in hand to enable interdisciplinary and reproducible science to the benefit of society.
Phys.org
Revelations from 17-million-year-old ape teeth could lead to new insights on early human evolution
The timing and intensity of the seasons shapes life all around us, including tool use by birds, the evolutionary diversification of giraffes, and the behavior of our close primate relatives. Some scientists suggest early humans and their ancestors also evolved due to rapid changes in their environment, but the physical...
Comments / 0