New study on pathogenic Leishmania parasite sheds light on evolution of cell's force-producing machinery

Read full article on original website
Related
Phys.org
Study of ancient skulls sheds light on human interbreeding with Neandertals
Research has established that there are traces of Neandertal DNA in the genome of modern humans. Now an exploratory study that assessed the facial structure of prehistoric skulls is offering new insights, and supports the hypothesis that much of this interbreeding took place in the Near East—the region ranging from North Africa to Iraq.
Phys.org
245-million-year-old fossils provide new insights into the evolution and feeding strategies of aquatic insects
The feeding strategy of filtering suspended particles from the water was developed earlier in aquatic insects than previously assumed. This was revealed in a study on fossil insect larvae from the 245-million-year-old Grès à Voltzia sandstone of the Vosges Mountains by Dr. Arnold Staniczek, specialist on aquatic insects at the State Museum of Natural History in Stuttgart, and his colleague Dr. Pavel Sroka from the Czech Academy of Sciences in České Budějovice.
Phys.org
Research team investigates the caterpillar-like bacteria crawling in our mouths
Likely to survive in the oral cavity, bacteria have evolved to divide along their longitudinal axis without parting from one another. A research team co-led by environmental cell biologist Silvia Bulgheresi from the University of Vienna and microbial geneticist Frédéric Veyrier from the Institut national de la recherche scientifique (INRS) has just published their new insights in Nature Communications. In their work, they described the division mode of these caterpillar-like bacteria and their evolution from a rod-shaped ancestor. They propose to establish Neisseriaceae oral bacteria as new model organisms that could help pinpoint new antimicrobial targets.
Creepy AI asked to predict ‘what causes humanity’s downfall’ and the results are terrifying
ARTIFICIAL intelligence has created images of "what causes humanity's downfall" and the results look like something from Stranger Things. The popular Craiyon AI, formerly DALL-E mini AI image generator, created several images that look like mutants, monsters, and alien destruction. The AI trawls throw unfiltered data from the internet to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
IFLScience
Mysterious Metallic Orb Found In Mexico After "Falling From The Sky"
Fans of mysterious chunks of metal rejoice: a big metal orb has been found in Mexico, prompting people to speculate it's part of an alien spaceship (as well as some much more grounded guesswork). The orb – which meteorologist Isidro Cano described in a Facebook post as "a very hard...
Scientists predict Earth could go under chaotic conditions with dangerous consequences.
Image byNASA Goddard Space Flight Center from Greenbelt, MD, USA, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons. Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only.
The 8 signs of deadly eye bleeding virus which kills 30% of patients – as it reaches Europe
A DEADLY virus that causes bleeding from the eyes has reached Europe. Crimean-Congo haemorrhagic fever (CCHF) kills 30 per cent of those who it infects and is edging closer to the UK. Over the weekend it was reported that a man in the city of Leon, in Spain's North West,...
Warning issued over 'tomato flu' with dozens of children already infected
Scientists have warned that we may be in for another major virus fight with the ‘tomato flu’ showing signs of significant spreading. We’re still battling Covid-19 as monkey-pox gains a foothold; so may as well throw another virus into the mix. The tomato flu, which was fittingly...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
What is a fecal transplant?
Fecal transplants have become a common procedure to treat bowel infections – but how do they work and are there any risks involved?
natureworldnews.com
Scientists Have Issued a Dire Warning About a Massive Extinction Event Brought on by Climate Change
A recent study on climate modeling provides an unsettling look into the future of virtually every species on the planet. Over the course of the last half a billion years or thereabouts, there have likely been multiple big extinction events that have affected life on Earth. These occurrences have most...
The Human Mind Is Not Meant to Be Awake After Midnight, Scientists Warn
In the middle of the night, the world can sometimes feel like a dark place. Under the cover of darkness, negative thoughts have a way of drifting through your mind, and as you lie awake, staring at the ceiling, you might start craving guilty pleasures, like a cigarette or a carb-heavy meal.
NASA Has Captured ‘Actual Sound’ in Space and It’s Honestly Terrifying
ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. In space, no one can hear you scream, the saying goes, because sound waves can’t travel through the vacuum that extends across most of the universe. However, space can be downright noisy in the right conditions, such as the hot gas surrounding the immense black hole at the center of the Perseus galaxy cluster, according to NASA.
A new study claims that two common viruses trigger Alzheimer's
A group of researchers has claimed that chickenpox and herpes viruses can team up to cause Alzheimer's. An experiment on model brains added more evidence to the hypothesis that the viruses responsible for chickenpox and herpes can team up to cause Alzheimer's disease, according to a report published in ScienceAlert on Tuesday.
A massive asteroid, discovered last month, is traveling toward Earth at 20 miles a second
The asteroid was spotted on July 26 for the first time. Four more asteroids are flying past Earth today and tomorrow. A stadium-sized asteroid will zoom past the Earth in the very early hours of Thursday, Live Science reported. Chances are that by the time you read this, the asteroid is merrily on its way towards the Sun, traveling at about 20 miles (32 km) a second.
Update: Scientists From the U.S., Israel, Japan, and Australia Claim to Have Stopped or Reversed Aging
The latest research is bringing scientists closer than ever before to applying their research on human beings. This article is based on scientific postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets:AlJazeera.com, Salk.edu, CNN.com, HarvardMagazine.com, and The National Library of Medicine.
Phys.org
Biologists discover how cancer-causing virus avoids triggering immune system response
The human immune system is a complex network of organs, cells and proteins that defend the body against infections and diseases. While our bodies work constantly to ensure invading infections don't breach the defenses, viruses are working just as hard to coerce our immune systems into allowing access and staying quiescent.
scitechdaily.com
Scientists Discover That Irregular Production of Brain Cells Could Cause Autism
Autistic individuals’ stem cells either create too many or too few brain cells. Researchers from Rutgers University have discovered evidence of anomalies in very early brain development that may contribute to the neuropsychiatric condition by studying the brain stem cells of people with autism spectrum disorder (ASD). The results...
Researchers have discovered a material that can 'remember' like a human
Could this material have a brain?
Phys.org
Taking your time makes a difference: Brain development differs between Neanderthals and modern humans
Neanderthals are the closest relatives to modern humans. Comparisons with them can therefore provide fascinating insights into what makes present-day humans unique, for example regarding the development of the brain. The neocortex, the largest part of the outer layer of the brain, is unique to mammals and crucial for many cognitive capacities. It expanded dramatically during human evolution in species ancestral to both Neanderthals and modern humans, resulting that both Neanderthals and modern humans having brains of similar sizes. However, almost nothing is known about how modern human and Neanderthal brains may have differed in terms of their development and function.
Phys.org
Study identifies sex-adapted color-change gene in locusts
A study by a Texas A&M AgriLife Research scientist provides key insights into the changes that occur in locusts that lead to swarms of biblical proportion. The AgriLife Research study is highlighted in the article "Sexual repurposing of juvenile aposematism in locusts," published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS).
Comments / 0