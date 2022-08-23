Read full article on original website
7.0-magnitude earthquake kills five, injures 130 in northern Philippines
At least five people died and 130 others were injured after a powerful earthquake struck the northern Philippines on Wednesday, according to authorities in the Southeast Asian country.
Phys.org
Magnitude 5.7 earthquake shakes part of eastern Indonesia
An undersea earthquake shook part of eastern Indonesia on Sunday, but there were no immediate reports of deaths or major damage. The U.S. Geological Survey said the 5.7-magnitude quake struck about 158 kilometers (98 miles) off Laikit village in North Sulawesi province. It said the quake was centered about 30 kilometers (18.6 miles) beneath the sea.
International Business Times
3,200 Aftershocks Recorded After Earthquake In Philippines
More than 3,200 aftershocks were recorded following a major earthquake in northern Philippines late last month, the country's seismology agency revealed Monday. The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) detected 3,235 aftershocks between July 27, when a magnitude 7.0 earthquake struck the province of Abra, and Monday, Manila Bulletin reported.
At Least 5 Dead After 7.0-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Philippines: 'Thought the Ground Would Open Up'
A powerful earthquake struck near the Philippines capital of Manila, killing at least five people and injuring dozens more. President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr. addressed the tragedy on Twitter, writing that it occurred at 8:43 a.m. Wednesday. The Associated Press reported that the earthquake took place in the mountains within...
