The Most Delicious Bakery is Hiding Behind this Massachusetts Gas StationTravel MavenConcord, MA
Sudbay Automotive Makes $100,000 Gift To Sawyer Free 2025 CampaignGloWEST Communications, LLCGloucester, MA
Help Say Goodnight to Hunger by Staying at an Omni Hotels & Resorts LocationMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Boston, MA
You're Invited! Rockland Fall Festival Will Include Face-Painting, Beer Garden & Live Music!Dianna CarneyRockland, MA
True North Trinktisch Table LagerHoppy BostonBelmont, MA
WCVB
One week in, MBTA riders adjusting to Orange Line shutdown
BOSTON — It’s been one week since the MBTA’s 30-day shutdown of the Orange Line began. The unprecedented shutdown began Friday, Aug. 19 at 9 p.m. Subway service was stopped at all Orange Line stations, and shuttle buses started rolling across the Boston area. Gridlock was being...
Rider alert: MBTA bus service facing fall cuts - and reduced subway service will remain in place
BOSTON — There appears to be no rest for weary MBTA riders. With the 30-day shutdown of the Orange Line less than a week old, the T has announced that dozens of its bus routes “will operate with less frequency” in the fall, and previously announced reductions in subway service on the Red Line, Blue Line, and Orange Line will remain in place.
nbcboston.com
Orange Line Service Changes Illegal, Group Alleges
Alleging that the MBTA failed to properly examine the impacts of the Orange Line shutdown on communities of color, a civil rights group on Wednesday asked federal authorities to intervene amid what it described as an "illegal and discriminatory" change in service. Lawyers for Civil Rights called for the T...
WCVB
Eversource installing new, safer manhole covers across Boston, Massachusetts
BOSTON — You don't think much of them when you see them on the street. But manhole covers – all 42,000 in Massachusetts -- can actually be quite dangerous. “The manhole cover unseats itself, comes up and there’s potential to injure people and injure property,” said Craig Hallstrom, president of Electric Operations at Eversource.
I-Team: Big Dig is root of MBTA financial troubles
BOSTON - The Big Dig is the root of the MBTA's financial troubles, according to experts. Forced to foot the bill for billions of dollars in projects, the T diverted money from maintenance to pay for them. Charles Chieppo of the Pioneer Institute says, "the money left maintenance and went to build these new projects and they amassed this huge debt that essentially left them bankrupt, and not having the money to do the most basic safety things." Chieppo says the T was more focused on revenue and expansion. A 2019 report commissioned by the MBTA's Fiscal Management...
godsavethepoints.com
(Yes, Really!) Boston Logan Airport “Summer Of Hell” 2.0
Even non-travelers know that this has been one of the worst summers in history for passengers. The travails have ranged from airport employee and pilot shortages to a summer storms, and by now, passengers feel lucky if they simply arrive at their destination on the day that they were supposed to.
MBTA: Replacement shuttle bus, box truck collide in Medford
One of the MBTA’s replacement shuttle buses for the Orange Line was temporarily out of service Monday after colliding with a box truck in the Wellington traffic circle in Medford, an official from the MBTA told Boston 25. According to the MBTA, the bus and box truck were both...
'Large sinkhole' closes Bridgewater street
BRIDGEWATER - Crews are responding to a "large sinkhole" that has closed a roadway in Bridgewater.Bridgewater police on Wednesday morning shared a photo of the hole that is taking up almost half a street. Flagg Street is closed between Conant Street and Bradley Lane, the department said.The highway department is headed to the scene, police said.Bridgewater received nearly 3 inches of rain from Tuesday's downpours.
WCVB
Woman was on cell phone, had no headlights on when she fatally struck man in East Boston, DA says
BOSTON — A Chelsea, Massachusetts, woman was charged in a fatal hit-and-run crash in East Boston that claimed the life of a man in May. Gabriella Mendez was driving in Bennington Street in East Boston at 11:50 p.m. without headlights and while using a cell phone when she struck Alan Martel as he was crossing the street, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office.
whdh.com
Boston expands free movie nights to ‘ease’ Orange Line commute stress
BOSTON (WHDH) - The City of Boston announced that it’s expanding its Thursday free movie nights “to help ease the evening commutes for those waiting for Orange Line replacement buses,” the city said in a release. The initiative, Boston Together Again, launched last month, and has been...
I-93 reopens after rollover crash on ramp to Sullivan Square
SOMERVILLE – The ramp from Interstate 93 to Sullivan Square was temporarily shut down during the Thursday morning commute following a serious rollover crash.It happened on the ramp at Exit 20 around 5:40 a.m.. The crash scene was cleared in about an hour. At least one person was removed from the car and transported to an area hospital.The car has since been towed away and the ramp reopened. No further information is currently available.
nbcboston.com
Flooding in Rhode Island Closes Part of I-195 in East Providence
Flooding was reported in the Providence area on Tuesday and part of a highway had to be shut down. The Rhode Island Department of Transportation said I-195 westbound in East Providence was closed near Exit 2. WJAR reports that the shutdown lasted about two hours. The flooding was under the Taunton Avenue overpass before the Washington Bridge.
WCVB
Cape Cod woman dies in single-car, rollover crash on Route 24 in Stoughton, Massachusetts
STOUGHTON, Mass. — A Cape Cod woman died Wednesday after a single-car crash on Route 24 in Stoughton, Massachusetts, State Police said. At 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, troopers responded to a rollover crash on Route 24 north in Stoughton. State police said it appears a 2015 Infiniti Q40 was traveling...
WCVB
Motorcyclist involved in fatal crash after trying to squeeze bike between two traveling vehicles
AMESBURY, Mass. — A motorcyclist trying to squeeze his motorcycle between two vehicles died Wednesday when he crashed on Interstate 95 in Amesbury, Massachusetts. Massachusetts State Police said Kruise A. Herring DelGado, 34, of Lowell, was driving at a high rate of speed on Interstate 495. Preliminary investigation indicates...
Boston Bus Rider Slams Woman's Head Into Glass After Being Told To ‘Shut Up’
An argument over a woman being rowdy on an MBTA bus ended with one woman getting hurt and the other arrested, authorities said. Police received a call about an assault in progress on a bus at the corner of Massachusetts Avenue and Boylston Street around 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 23, Transit Police said.
NECN
What Led to MBTA's Decline? Weld Defends Against Criticism of Administration
It's hard to imagine the MBTA of the 1980s as described by Fred Salvucci. "The service was really customer-oriented," said Salvucci, who served as secretary of transportation in both Dukakis administrations. "The infrastructure was in very good shape because we put a lot of money into rebuilding. It was in great shape."
universalhub.com
Board approves new hotel along Greenway in the North End
The Zoning Board of Appeal today approved a developer's plan to replace a two little used buildings and a parking lot on Cross Street at Endicott Street with a five-story, 134-room boutique hotel that would include a cut through to Morton Street and Cutillo Park but no parking at all.
Coyotes have been killing dogs around Greater Boston. Here’s what to know.
"People really need to pay attention to their surroundings. It hasn't been good." Canine tragedy has struck at least three communities in the Greater Boston area in the last few weeks, the MetroWest Daily News reports. As summer winds down, coyotes are preparing for winter, which has unfortunately led to at least three dog deaths.
WBUR
Crowds return to 'Mass. and Cass' area in Boston, months after city dismantles encampment
Back in January, city officials cleared out a large tent encampment in Boston, near the intersection of Mass. Ave. and Melnea Cass Boulevard. But over the last few months of warmer weather, dozens of people have returned to the area. Officials recently counted more than 160 people congregated on a...
Chelsea woman arraigned in connection with fatal East Boston hit-and-run
A Chelsea woman was arraigned Thursday in connection with a hit-and-run crash that claimed the life of a pedestrian in May, according to a statement from the Suffolk District Attorney’s Office. Gabriella Mendez, 32, is facing charges including leaving the scene of a crash causing injury or death, negligent...
