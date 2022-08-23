ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCVB

One week in, MBTA riders adjusting to Orange Line shutdown

BOSTON — It’s been one week since the MBTA’s 30-day shutdown of the Orange Line began. The unprecedented shutdown began Friday, Aug. 19 at 9 p.m. Subway service was stopped at all Orange Line stations, and shuttle buses started rolling across the Boston area. Gridlock was being...
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Orange Line Service Changes Illegal, Group Alleges

Alleging that the MBTA failed to properly examine the impacts of the Orange Line shutdown on communities of color, a civil rights group on Wednesday asked federal authorities to intervene amid what it described as an "illegal and discriminatory" change in service. Lawyers for Civil Rights called for the T...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Eversource installing new, safer manhole covers across Boston, Massachusetts

BOSTON — You don't think much of them when you see them on the street. But manhole covers – all 42,000 in Massachusetts -- can actually be quite dangerous. “The manhole cover unseats itself, comes up and there’s potential to injure people and injure property,” said Craig Hallstrom, president of Electric Operations at Eversource.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boston, MA
Traffic
Local
Massachusetts Traffic
City
Boston, MA
CBS Boston

I-Team: Big Dig is root of MBTA financial troubles

BOSTON - The Big Dig is the root of the MBTA's financial troubles, according to experts. Forced to foot the bill for billions of dollars in projects, the T diverted money from maintenance to pay for them. Charles Chieppo of the Pioneer Institute says, "the money left maintenance and went to build these new projects and they amassed this huge debt that essentially left them bankrupt, and not having the money to do the most basic safety things." Chieppo says the T was more focused on revenue and expansion. A 2019 report commissioned by the MBTA's Fiscal Management...
BOSTON, MA
godsavethepoints.com

(Yes, Really!) Boston Logan Airport “Summer Of Hell” 2.0

Even non-travelers know that this has been one of the worst summers in history for passengers. The travails have ranged from airport employee and pilot shortages to a summer storms, and by now, passengers feel lucky if they simply arrive at their destination on the day that they were supposed to.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

'Large sinkhole' closes Bridgewater street

BRIDGEWATER - Crews are responding to a "large sinkhole" that has closed a roadway in Bridgewater.Bridgewater police on Wednesday morning shared a photo of the hole that is taking up almost half a street. Flagg Street is closed between Conant Street and Bradley Lane, the department said.The highway department is headed to the scene, police said.Bridgewater received nearly 3 inches of rain from Tuesday's downpours. 
BRIDGEWATER, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mbta#Construction Equipment#Derailment#Infrastructure#Orange Line#Wellington Station#Bogie#Fta#State
WCVB

Woman was on cell phone, had no headlights on when she fatally struck man in East Boston, DA says

BOSTON — A Chelsea, Massachusetts, woman was charged in a fatal hit-and-run crash in East Boston that claimed the life of a man in May. Gabriella Mendez was driving in Bennington Street in East Boston at 11:50 p.m. without headlights and while using a cell phone when she struck Alan Martel as he was crossing the street, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

I-93 reopens after rollover crash on ramp to Sullivan Square

SOMERVILLE – The ramp from Interstate 93 to Sullivan Square was temporarily shut down during the Thursday morning commute following a serious rollover crash.It happened on the ramp at Exit 20 around 5:40 a.m.. The crash scene was cleared in about an hour. At least one person was removed from the car and transported to an area hospital.The car has since been towed away and the ramp reopened. No further information is currently available. 
SOMERVILLE, MA
nbcboston.com

Flooding in Rhode Island Closes Part of I-195 in East Providence

Flooding was reported in the Providence area on Tuesday and part of a highway had to be shut down. The Rhode Island Department of Transportation said I-195 westbound in East Providence was closed near Exit 2. WJAR reports that the shutdown lasted about two hours. The flooding was under the Taunton Avenue overpass before the Washington Bridge.
EAST PROVIDENCE, RI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Rail Transport
NECN

What Led to MBTA's Decline? Weld Defends Against Criticism of Administration

It's hard to imagine the MBTA of the 1980s as described by Fred Salvucci. "The service was really customer-oriented," said Salvucci, who served as secretary of transportation in both Dukakis administrations. "The infrastructure was in very good shape because we put a lot of money into rebuilding. It was in great shape."
BOSTON, MA
universalhub.com

Board approves new hotel along Greenway in the North End

The Zoning Board of Appeal today approved a developer's plan to replace a two little used buildings and a parking lot on Cross Street at Endicott Street with a five-story, 134-room boutique hotel that would include a cut through to Morton Street and Cutillo Park but no parking at all.
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy